When I visit other cities, I am often struck by how much pride some communities take in features that we in Tacoma tend to neglect or even work to erase. From our natural (and often stunning) views of mountains and waterways, to the unique and sometimes extravagant architectural features of many of our homes, we have what could be called an embarrassment of riches in more categories than most of us would even notice.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO