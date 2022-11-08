Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Related
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
Tacoma Daily Index
Historic homes are Tacoma’s living history
When I visit other cities, I am often struck by how much pride some communities take in features that we in Tacoma tend to neglect or even work to erase. From our natural (and often stunning) views of mountains and waterways, to the unique and sometimes extravagant architectural features of many of our homes, we have what could be called an embarrassment of riches in more categories than most of us would even notice.
kpug1170.com
Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters
EDISON, Wash. – Invasive European green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters and have now been found in another bay in our area. The crabs have already invaded important fisheries off the Lummi Reservation, Grays Harbor and Pacific County. KING 5 reports they have now been found in...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
Can You Name 7 Famous Foods That Originated in Washington State?
Can You Name The Foods That Originated In Washington State?. Washington State is famous for a lot of things – our stunning natural beauty, vibrant cities, and of course, rain. But did you know that the Evergreen State is also home to a number of iconic foods?. Here are...
WATCH: Seattle TikToker Creates 3,000-Pound Tomb For Bag Of Hot Cheetos
The viral video has over 11 million views.
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
shorelineareanews.com
Brown Bear Car Wash salutes veterans and active military with free car washes on Friday
Brown Bear Car Wash will offer free washes to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. The free “Beary Clean” washes will be available at Brown Bear’s 28 tunnel wash locations from 8am to 6pm. The offer operates on...
KING-5
Meet Ballard's rooftop watchdog
SEATTLE — Rumple the dog is obsessed with his owner’s rooftop! For three years, Rumple has jumped on the roof and kept watch over his Ballard neighborhood. "I never would in a million years dream that my dog was gonna go climbing on top of the house," owner Ruby Holmes said.
Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
How much I need to buy a house in Tacoma at least?
Tacoma — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. For example, to afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household income of $90,000. A year ago, the income was $63,600. How much I need to buy a house in Tacoma at least?
Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow
Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s Emergency...
Will Grizzly Bears Be On The Rise the Cascades?
The U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they are once again initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process with four upcoming virtual meetings to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades of Washington. Rep. Dan Newhouse...
The 3 Most Romantic Places in Washington State
Washington State is a beautiful place with so much to offer. From the stunning coastlines to the towering mountain peaks, to the verdant valleys, there is no shortage of romantic places to explore. For couples looking for a romantic getaway, Washington State has everything you could hope for. Here are...
How Many Mountain Ranges Does Washington Have? (Way More Than You Think)
Hey, it's time again for possibly fun facts about Washington that I just discovered today and you probably knew for a long time!. The Cascade Mountain Range is the best-known mountain range in Washington but far from being the only one. The Cascades are the "sexy pick" when you think about mountains in Washington. They get beautifully snowcapped and are extremely photogenic and they inspire not just Washingtonians, but people from all over. Don't forget the volcanoes!
‘At the least it’s kind of gross’: Mattresses at Tacoma hospital oozing fluids
TACOMA, Wash. — A dispute over damaged mattresses is pitting a Tacoma hospital against some of its nurses and their union. The Washington State Nurses Association says nurses complained months ago that damaged mattresses at St. Joseph Medical Center were oozing fluids. The nurses wanted the mattresses to be replaced, but say it’s not happening fast enough.
SouthSoundTalk
2022 Guide to Christmas Tree Farms in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
There is nothing like going to a Christmas tree farm to pick out that perfect fir or spruce. Local farmers work hard all year to produce the best-looking trees for your family to gather around so, take a trip to Olympia and visit a local Christmas tree farm. And of course, they also have some of the best holiday decorations and gift items too, like fresh-cut wreaths for your door. Here is the 2022 Guide to Christmas tree farms in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
yaktrinews.com
WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions
OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan.
Are face mask still in daily use in Tacoma?
I’m going to Tacoma next week for a business trip. I’ve been trying to find out if face mask are in daily use in Tacoma. For example in shopping centre, cinemas or entering/leaving a restaurant.
Comments / 2