ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tacoma Daily Index

Historic homes are Tacoma’s living history

When I visit other cities, I am often struck by how much pride some communities take in features that we in Tacoma tend to neglect or even work to erase. From our natural (and often stunning) views of mountains and waterways, to the unique and sometimes extravagant architectural features of many of our homes, we have what could be called an embarrassment of riches in more categories than most of us would even notice.
TACOMA, WA
kpug1170.com

Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters

EDISON, Wash. – Invasive European green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters and have now been found in another bay in our area. The crabs have already invaded important fisheries off the Lummi Reservation, Grays Harbor and Pacific County. KING 5 reports they have now been found in...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Meet Ballard's rooftop watchdog

SEATTLE — Rumple the dog is obsessed with his owner’s rooftop! For three years, Rumple has jumped on the roof and kept watch over his Ballard neighborhood. "I never would in a million years dream that my dog was gonna go climbing on top of the house," owner Ruby Holmes said.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
TACOMA, WA
Ask Tacoma

How much I need to buy a house in Tacoma at least?

Tacoma — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. For example, to afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household income of $90,000. A year ago, the income was $63,600. How much I need to buy a house in Tacoma at least?
TACOMA, WA
Alt 95.7

Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow

Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
MISSOULA, MT
MyNorthwest

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s Emergency...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Will Grizzly Bears Be On The Rise the Cascades?

The U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they are once again initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process with four upcoming virtual meetings to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades of Washington. Rep. Dan Newhouse...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

The 3 Most Romantic Places in Washington State

Washington State is a beautiful place with so much to offer. From the stunning coastlines to the towering mountain peaks, to the verdant valleys, there is no shortage of romantic places to explore. For couples looking for a romantic getaway, Washington State has everything you could hope for. Here are...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

How Many Mountain Ranges Does Washington Have? (Way More Than You Think)

Hey, it's time again for possibly fun facts about Washington that I just discovered today and you probably knew for a long time!. The Cascade Mountain Range is the best-known mountain range in Washington but far from being the only one. The Cascades are the "sexy pick" when you think about mountains in Washington. They get beautifully snowcapped and are extremely photogenic and they inspire not just Washingtonians, but people from all over. Don't forget the volcanoes!
WASHINGTON STATE
SouthSoundTalk

2022 Guide to Christmas Tree Farms in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

There is nothing like going to a Christmas tree farm to pick out that perfect fir or spruce. Local farmers work hard all year to produce the best-looking trees for your family to gather around so, take a trip to Olympia and visit a local Christmas tree farm. And of course, they also have some of the best holiday decorations and gift items too, like fresh-cut wreaths for your door. Here is the 2022 Guide to Christmas tree farms in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
OLYMPIA, WA
yaktrinews.com

WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions

OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy