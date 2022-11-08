ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brooke Shields’ 16-Year-Old Daughter Grier Henchy Looks All Grown Up & Glamorous at Festive Red Carpet Appearance

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAb6r_0j3FPIts00
Brooke Shields, Grier Henchy Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA.

Brooke Shields and her youngest daughter, Grier Henchy, made a festive appearance at the premiere of Spirited in New York City on Monday. The mother-daughter duo glammed it up with holiday colors as the 16-year-old now stands about an inch taller than Shields.

The 57-year-old actress wore a sparkly red ensemble in two different tones, giving the outfit a very modern look. Her long hair cascaded down her shoulders in soft waves and she paired her sophisticated look with gold hoops and chic red lip. Henchy looked so grownup in her trendy monochromatic suit in holiday green. She had the perfect shiny and straight blowout and accessorized her look with a black-and-silver handbag — she looked so comfortable on that red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rh40e_0j3FPIts00
Grier Henchy and Brooke Shields at the Spirited premiere held at the Allice Tully Hall on November 7, 2022 in New York City. Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA.

Henchy has started to follow in her mom’s footsteps because she has “expressed interest in going into the modeling world.” Earlier this year, the teen had the opportunity to model with her mom in a Victoria’s Secret’s Mother’s Day campaign. “I asked her, and it was just such an emotionally beautiful period,” Shields told People, “You know, I have resisted this. But to watch her handle herself in a way, it makes me realize, okay, she’s a pretty strong character.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qa3rC_0j3FPIts00
Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy at the Spirited premiere held at the Allice Tully Hall on November 7, 2022 in New York City. Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA.

Knowing that her daughter can handle the spotlight has made Shields a very proud parent. “I don’t feel like this business will eat her up,” she added. “It was really fun to be in front of the camera with her.” And yes, Shields did her best not to be a stage mom because she didn’t want to be “a pain in the neck.” We wouldn’t doubt if we see more of the dynamic duo working together in 2023!

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Mila Kunis’ Daughter Wyatt, 8, Puts Arm Around Little Brother Dimitri, 5, While Out With Mom & It’s So Adorable: Photos

With her kids on Wednesday, November 2, and the adorable duo were snapped looking super affectionate! In photos, the Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, rocked a casual grey print pair of joggers with a matching sweatshirt. She paired the look with a simple ponytail and a pair of black sneakers. She held hands with son Dmitri, 5, who wore a royal blue tee shirt and matching shorts, and a pair of blue sneakers. He also carried a backpack and appeared to be leaving school. Big sister Wyatt, 8, also carried a backpack, and placed a protective arm around her brother. Mila’s lookalike daughter wore an oversized maroon Harvard sweatshirt and a pair of light blue sneakers.
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
netflixjunkie.com

“Lili has just started walking” – Meghan Markle Shares a Good News About Her Youngest On her Latest Archetypes

Meghan Markle has recently been giving some interesting updates about her kids. Although they have become matters of some far stretched controversies, the Duchess feels free to share some of her children’s adorable moments. With her dearest friend, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada, and some other notable guests, Markle revealed a fun fact about her younger daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Reveals Injury After Falling Down the Stairs

Camila Alves is giving her social media followers a health update after taking a spill down the stairs and winding up in neck brace. Alves, the 40-year-old wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, took to Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 10, to share a selfie in a thick neck brace, which she explained was the result of getting twisted up in her loose pants and falling down the stairs.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Debuts New Short Hair Makeover On Red Carpet: Before & After Photos

Jennifer Garner glowed as she hit the red carpet at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The Love Simon star, 50, also showed off a fresh do, rocking newly chopped locks in a youthfully appealing bob that sharply contrasted with her previously long, brunette hair. In pics, which you can check out BELOW, the beloved actress and mom-of-three looked energetic with the newly styled hair, wavy and parted at the side. The color appeared to remain light brown, but the length was dramatically shorter, just brushing her shoulders. She complemented the jaw dropping makeover with an off-white blazer and shorts ensemble, complete with breezy tank top. She finished it off with delicate earrings and stilettos pumps.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

SheKnows

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy