WBTM
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Outline Next Steps for Increased Sales Tax
The Board of Supervisors is pleased that Pittsylvania County voters approved the 1% sales tax increase for school capital projects. Unofficial results show that the referendum passed with about 52% of voters approving the 1% tax increase effective for 19 years. “This tax by choice is a great victory that...
WBTM
Pittsylvania County 1% Sales Tax Increase to Benefit Schools Passes
Pittsylvania County voters passed a 1% sales tax increase to fund school renovations last night. With 31 of 32 precincts having reported 51.97% of voters yes for the sales tax increase. The vote for the sales tax had 930 more votes than those that opposed it. The tax failed by...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council OKs new White Mill agreement
Danville leaders have approved a new agreement with developers of the White Mill. Earlier this year, Danville City Council approved a moral obligation to cover a $26.5 million loan to build commercial space on the first floor of the former Mill, and develop 84,000 square feet of parking on the lower level. It would also pay for exterior improvements to the upper three floors of the eastern third of the building.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council approves partial tax waiver
Danville leaders are doing away with a fee for small businesses. In October, Councilman Lee Vogler asked Council to explore an effort to do away with Danville’s $50 licensing fee for small businesses that bring in less than $100,000 annually. After a review of the finances, city officials estimated...
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville votes in anti-reversion majority on city council
Martinsville voters appear to have voted in two challengers who oppose the city giving up its charter, giving the city a new council with an anti-reversion majority. Incumbents Jennifer Bowles and Danny Turner had supported reversion; challengers L.C. Jones and Aaron Rawls opposed it. With seven of nine precincts reporting,...
WBTM
2022 Danville Election Results
The ballots have been cast and the results are in for the 2022 local midterm elections across the southside. For Danville City Council the four incumbents Mayor Alonzo Jones, Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller, Bryant Hood, and James Buckner all remained on council by winning the four seats up for grabs.
WBTM
Unemployment Rates Improved Across the Southside in September
Unemployment rates improved across the southside in September according to the latest numbers from the Virginia Employment Commission. In Danville the unemployment rated improved from 5.3% in August to 4.5%, while in Pittsylvania County rate went from 3.2% to 2.6%. In Halifax County the rate improved from 4.0% to 3.2%....
Projected Danville City Council election results
Danville, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News is projecting Alonzo Jones, Bryant Hood, Gary Miller and James Buckner to win the Danville City Council race. Click here to view all election results.
virginiamercury.com
Dems sweep Roanoke council races while Rs sweep Lynchburg and more Va. headlines
• Democrats swept the Roanoke City Council races, ending GOP hopes of electing the first Republican to the body since 2004.—Roanoke Times. • Republicans swept Lynchburg City Council elections.—News & Advance. • A Republican-backed slate of six candidates swept elections for the Chesapeake School Board.—Virginian-Pilot. • Two...
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
WDBJ7.com
Danville saw increase in voter turnout on Election Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville residents voted in the 5th Congressional race, a city council race and a school board race Tuesday. The general registrar for the city of Danville said the city was expecting around a 40% voter turnout in Danville Tuesday, double the turnout of the May primary election.
Franklin News Post
What happens after Election Day but before Franklin County's results are certified?
With Election Day over, Franklin County’s election officials may begin the intricate process of certifying local election results. Ballot machines processed ballots on Election Day and in the days and weeks leading up to it, but the results of the votes cast were a secret until polls closed Tuesday.
wakg.com
Danville School Board Member Steps Down
The Danville School Board accepted the resignation of member Brandon Atkins, effective Nov. 23, during. Thursday evening’s meeting. “I would like to thank the citizens of Danville for the opportunity to serve,” Atkins said. “The last four years. have been challenging for sure, but I believe that...
WSLS
Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council
ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County one-percent sales tax increase referendum is approved
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County one-percent sales tax increase referendum passed by around 900 votes on Election Day. The referendum lost by 14 votes last year, but the Vote Yes to PCS campaign began earlier this year. It was also announced at the school board meeting Tuesday...
WBTM
Danville Awarded $30 Million in Federal Tax Credits
The Danville, Virginia Community Development Entity (CDE) has been awarded $30 million through the federal New Markets Tax Credits program. The Danville CDE was one of 107 community development entities selected from a pool of 199 applicants. The tax credits will be used to attract private investment capital for real...
WSLS
Crash on US-220S in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Pleasant Hill Road off on US-220 south authorities said. As of 6:33 p.m., the south...
WSET
Halifax County schools closing as Nicole strikes Central Virginia
(WSET) — As Nicole--once a hurricane, now a tropical depression--strikes Central Virginia with gusts of wind and torrents of rain, one school so far has decided to close. If more schools close ABC13 will update this story.
WSLS
The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats
DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
WDBJ7.com
Burlington Coat Factory opens at Tanglewood Mall
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington Coat Factory opened its doors on Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
