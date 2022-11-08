ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

WBTM

Pittsylvania County 1% Sales Tax Increase to Benefit Schools Passes

Pittsylvania County voters passed a 1% sales tax increase to fund school renovations last night. With 31 of 32 precincts having reported 51.97% of voters yes for the sales tax increase. The vote for the sales tax had 930 more votes than those that opposed it. The tax failed by...
chathamstartribune.com

Danville City Council OKs new White Mill agreement

Danville leaders have approved a new agreement with developers of the White Mill. Earlier this year, Danville City Council approved a moral obligation to cover a $26.5 million loan to build commercial space on the first floor of the former Mill, and develop 84,000 square feet of parking on the lower level. It would also pay for exterior improvements to the upper three floors of the eastern third of the building.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville City Council approves partial tax waiver

Danville leaders are doing away with a fee for small businesses. In October, Councilman Lee Vogler asked Council to explore an effort to do away with Danville’s $50 licensing fee for small businesses that bring in less than $100,000 annually. After a review of the finances, city officials estimated...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Martinsville votes in anti-reversion majority on city council

Martinsville voters appear to have voted in two challengers who oppose the city giving up its charter, giving the city a new council with an anti-reversion majority. Incumbents Jennifer Bowles and Danny Turner had supported reversion; challengers L.C. Jones and Aaron Rawls opposed it. With seven of nine precincts reporting,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WBTM

2022 Danville Election Results

The ballots have been cast and the results are in for the 2022 local midterm elections across the southside. For Danville City Council the four incumbents Mayor Alonzo Jones, Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller, Bryant Hood, and James Buckner all remained on council by winning the four seats up for grabs.
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Unemployment Rates Improved Across the Southside in September

Unemployment rates improved across the southside in September according to the latest numbers from the Virginia Employment Commission. In Danville the unemployment rated improved from 5.3% in August to 4.5%, while in Pittsylvania County rate went from 3.2% to 2.6%. In Halifax County the rate improved from 4.0% to 3.2%....
DANVILLE, VA
virginiamercury.com

Dems sweep Roanoke council races while Rs sweep Lynchburg and more Va. headlines

• Democrats swept the Roanoke City Council races, ending GOP hopes of electing the first Republican to the body since 2004.—Roanoke Times. • Republicans swept Lynchburg City Council elections.—News & Advance. • A Republican-backed slate of six candidates swept elections for the Chesapeake School Board.—Virginian-Pilot. • Two...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work

ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville saw increase in voter turnout on Election Day

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville residents voted in the 5th Congressional race, a city council race and a school board race Tuesday. The general registrar for the city of Danville said the city was expecting around a 40% voter turnout in Danville Tuesday, double the turnout of the May primary election.
DANVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

What happens after Election Day but before Franklin County's results are certified?

With Election Day over, Franklin County’s election officials may begin the intricate process of certifying local election results. Ballot machines processed ballots on Election Day and in the days and weeks leading up to it, but the results of the votes cast were a secret until polls closed Tuesday.
wakg.com

Danville School Board Member Steps Down

The Danville School Board accepted the resignation of member Brandon Atkins, effective Nov. 23, during. Thursday evening’s meeting. “I would like to thank the citizens of Danville for the opportunity to serve,” Atkins said. “The last four years. have been challenging for sure, but I believe that...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council

ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Awarded $30 Million in Federal Tax Credits

The Danville, Virginia Community Development Entity (CDE) has been awarded $30 million through the federal New Markets Tax Credits program. The Danville CDE was one of 107 community development entities selected from a pool of 199 applicants. The tax credits will be used to attract private investment capital for real...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Crash on US-220S in Franklin County cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Pleasant Hill Road off on US-220 south authorities said. As of 6:33 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats

DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Burlington Coat Factory opens at Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington Coat Factory opened its doors on Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
ROANOKE, VA

