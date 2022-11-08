Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
abcnews4.com
Conway movie theater re-opens with premium seating, new wall-to-wall screens
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Get ready to pass the popcorn!. B&B Theatres Conway 12 is reopening with new heated reclining seats, front-row ottoman seats and wall-to-wall curved screens for a luxe movie-watching experience. The theater is located on Rivertown Boulevard in Conway. To purchase tickets, click here.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 16-year-old girl not seen in nearly a week
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in South Carolina are searching for a missing teenage girl. Ileina Sarapio, 16, was last seen at St. James High School in Horry County on Friday, November 4. Illeina is about 5 feet 4 inches and 130 pounds, with...
kiss951.com
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
myhorrynews.com
Election night: Here are live updates from Horry County races
Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections. These are the unofficial election results for contested races in Horry County, according to SC Votes. All county precincts reported results by 11:30 p.m., showing a 47.9% voter turnout in Horry County. Here are unofficial vote counts...
WECT
District Attorney plans to file new petition to remove Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene has been elected to serve as sheriff of Columbus County less than a month after resigning from the same position. Greene thanked his supporters after being elected again as sheriff on his personal Facebook page. “The countless phone calls and support from friends...
WXII 12
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
2 former North Carolina detention center officers charged in death of inmate, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two former officers have been charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in relation to the death of an inmate that was being held in the Robeson County Detention Center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Jones, 61, of Maxton, and Robbie Page, 46, of Lumberton, […]
Grand Strand Powerball players win $150K, $50K in Saturday night’s drawings
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Grand Strand Powerball players won big in Saturday night’s drawing, according to an South Carolina Education Lottery news release. One local player won $150,000 on a PowerPlay ticket sold at the Refuel gas station on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, the release said. Another player won $50,000 on a […]
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
wpde.com
Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading truck in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to the 600 block of Bradford Street regarding an armed robbery on Monday around 11:30 a.m. Officers learned that two people approached the victim while he was unloading dirt from his truck and took money and a cell phone from the victim at gunpoint, police said.
4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle crash that blocked lanes of traffic near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 7:50 a.m. in the area of N. Highway 701 and Adrian Highway, HCFR said. People are asked to avoid the […]
WMBF
Woman hit, killed while walking on West Palmetto Street in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed while walking late Monday on West Palmetto Street in Florence County, according to officials. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the incident happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Cashua Drive, just south of Florence. Ridgeway said a 2014 Ford...
wpde.com
Court hearing for Horry Co. daycare worker accused of 'slamming' toddler's head into mat
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach daycare teacher arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child will have another hearing in court on Dec. 2. Katherine Coleman, 33, worked as a teacher at Ocean View TLC Preschool, a daycare associated with Ocean View Baptist Church. Coleman...
U.S. Marshals serve warrant in Florence, arrest barricaded man
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday in Florence and arrested a barricaded man, according to the Florence Police Department. Law enforcement executed the warrant at the area of Cherokee Road where they apprehended a barricaded suspect, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nigel Glenn Wilson had warrants for assault and […]
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Ervin Street in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died and another was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Ervin Street, according to deputies. The name of the person killed has not been released. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other […]
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
counton2.com
GCSO announces monthlong traffic checkpoints
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced plans to conduct at least one traffic safety checkpoint daily over the next 30 days. According to GCSO, deputies will be on roadways throughout the county for the next month working to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.
columbuscountynews.com
Polls Report Widespread Problems
Computer problems plagued Columbus County when polls opened this morning at 6:30 a.m. Multiple voters said they were turned away when the official voter rolls showed them as having already cast a ballot. The problems were reportedly fixed by around 8 a.m. Several voters said they were told to return...
Comments / 1