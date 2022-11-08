ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
abcnews4.com

Conway movie theater re-opens with premium seating, new wall-to-wall screens

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Get ready to pass the popcorn!. B&B Theatres Conway 12 is reopening with new heated reclining seats, front-row ottoman seats and wall-to-wall curved screens for a luxe movie-watching experience. The theater is located on Rivertown Boulevard in Conway. To purchase tickets, click here.
CONWAY, SC
kiss951.com

One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Election night: Here are live updates from Horry County races

Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections. These are the unofficial election results for contested races in Horry County, according to SC Votes. All county precincts reported results by 11:30 p.m., showing a 47.9% voter turnout in Horry County. Here are unofficial vote counts...
WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

U.S. Marshals serve warrant in Florence, arrest barricaded man

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday in Florence and arrested a barricaded man, according to the Florence Police Department. Law enforcement executed the warrant at the area of Cherokee Road where they apprehended a barricaded suspect, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nigel Glenn Wilson had warrants for assault and […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Ervin Street in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died and another was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Ervin Street, according to deputies. The name of the person killed has not been released. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
FLORENCE, SC
counton2.com

GCSO announces monthlong traffic checkpoints

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced plans to conduct at least one traffic safety checkpoint daily over the next 30 days. According to GCSO, deputies will be on roadways throughout the county for the next month working to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Polls Report Widespread Problems

Computer problems plagued Columbus County when polls opened this morning at 6:30 a.m. Multiple voters said they were turned away when the official voter rolls showed them as having already cast a ballot. The problems were reportedly fixed by around 8 a.m. Several voters said they were told to return...

Comments / 0

Community Policy