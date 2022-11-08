ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook

The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Wednesday Marks 150 Years Since the Great Boston Fire of 1872

Wednesday marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Boston Fire of 1872, which is remembered as the largest fire in the city. The fire began on the 80 block of Summer Street, and would go on to burn through 776 buildings, spanning 65 acres of Downtown and the Financial District.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Mod Condo Overlooking Boston Harbor

With marina views from nearly every room, you'll feel like you're practically living on the water in this renovated unit. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,700,000. Size: 1,334 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 full. Like hanging...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Where to Get a Complete Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner on the North Shore

If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.
BEVERLY, MA
Boston

Walgreens closed 3 stores in Roxbury, Hyde Park, and Mattapan. Councilors want to talk — and a plan.

The closings happened in a "stealth manner, with insufficient time allotted for customers and workers to plan," Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson said. As Walgreens shuttered three pharmacies in Roxbury, Hyde Park, and Mattapan this week, some city councilors are urging the national chain to keep the doors open until the company can come up with a plan that guarantees customers can still get vital medications close to home.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Readers say these local shops are the best in the area. Tell us your favorites.

They sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more. Boston.com readers love their local small businesses so much they want you to enjoy them, too. Last year, we put together a guide of 50 reader-recommended local businesses that readers wanted to support during the holiday season. We once again asked our readers to share the local businesses they think make their community a better place to live and shop, and they’ve sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Snow? First flakes of season possible next week so get ready for winter

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer BOSTON -  WINTER IS COMING.I hear you, I hear you, kind of a dramatic headline and rather obvious as well. This, for me, is the saddest weekend of the entire year. It's time to put the patio furniture away for the winter. Typically, I bring it in when we turn the clocks back, but the weather has been so mild, I figured why not stretch it out a bit longer. Well, the time has come. We are in for a BIG change. Saturday will likely be the sixth...
BOSTON, MA

