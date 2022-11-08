Read full article on original website
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook
The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
You Will Always Get Your Steps In Living at This Unique Boston Condo
A housing unit in Boston is catching a lot of buzz online and not for the reasons you may think. Zillow Gone Wild recently shared the listing, and while the interior appears pretty simple and practical, the geometric, cascading exterior has a lot of people talking. Zillow Gone Wild is...
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
nbcboston.com
Wednesday Marks 150 Years Since the Great Boston Fire of 1872
Wednesday marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Boston Fire of 1872, which is remembered as the largest fire in the city. The fire began on the 80 block of Summer Street, and would go on to burn through 776 buildings, spanning 65 acres of Downtown and the Financial District.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
10 adults, 5 children displaced as fire rips through Roslindale home
BOSTON — Fifteen people were displaced from their home after a fire ripped through a multi-family residence in Roslindale Tuesday night. District Chief Eric Vinitsky says they responded to a call for heavy flames in the rear of 3927 Washington Street around 5:45 p.m. The fire had spread through the back of the complex on the second and third floor.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Mod Condo Overlooking Boston Harbor
With marina views from nearly every room, you'll feel like you're practically living on the water in this renovated unit. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,700,000. Size: 1,334 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 full. Like hanging...
2 local contractors facing hefty fines after construction worker lost legs in Boston collapse
BOSTON — Two local contractors have been cited and are facing hefty fines after a construction worker lost his legs in a mezzanine collapse in Boston earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday. NorthStar Contracting Group Inc. and the project’s Boston-based general contractor, Suffolk Construction Inc.,...
WCVB
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
6-Week-Old Girl From Cape Cod Battling RSV At Boston's Children Hospital
A 6-week-old girl is one of thousands of people in Massachusetts to contract a virus that has seen a surge in cases over the past month. Katie Hauge's niece Kinsley was hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday, Nov. 4, Hauge said in a GoFundMe campaign.
South Shore man wins $1 million in largest Powerball drawing in history
QUINCY, Mass. — With $1 million reasons to smile, a South Shore winner of the Powerball jackpot stepped forward on Thursday. Richard Lavery of North Quincy is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday’s drawing that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.
nshoremag.com
Where to Get a Complete Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner on the North Shore
If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.
Walgreens closed 3 stores in Roxbury, Hyde Park, and Mattapan. Councilors want to talk — and a plan.
The closings happened in a "stealth manner, with insufficient time allotted for customers and workers to plan," Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson said. As Walgreens shuttered three pharmacies in Roxbury, Hyde Park, and Mattapan this week, some city councilors are urging the national chain to keep the doors open until the company can come up with a plan that guarantees customers can still get vital medications close to home.
NECN
Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
Boston Globe
Readers say these local shops are the best in the area. Tell us your favorites.
They sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more. Boston.com readers love their local small businesses so much they want you to enjoy them, too. Last year, we put together a guide of 50 reader-recommended local businesses that readers wanted to support during the holiday season. We once again asked our readers to share the local businesses they think make their community a better place to live and shop, and they’ve sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more.
Quincy roofing contractor cited for OSHA violations for fifth time in eight years
QUINCY, Mass. — OSHA is coming down on a Quincy-based roofing contractor they say exposed workers to unsafe conditions on multiple occasions. The Roof Kings LLC was fined $137,196 for “four willful and two serious violations of workplace safety standards,” according to an OSHA spokesperson. Specifically, officials...
25 Investigates: 911 calls reveal what Boston’s Franklin Park neighbors report the most
BOSTON — Franklin Peralta and his two daughters visit Franklin Park almost every day, but they never come around after sundown. “It’s a solitary place at night so we try to stay away from it,” he said. Peralta, like most Boston residents, was deeply disturbed by the...
Snow? First flakes of season possible next week so get ready for winter
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - WINTER IS COMING.I hear you, I hear you, kind of a dramatic headline and rather obvious as well. This, for me, is the saddest weekend of the entire year. It's time to put the patio furniture away for the winter. Typically, I bring it in when we turn the clocks back, but the weather has been so mild, I figured why not stretch it out a bit longer. Well, the time has come. We are in for a BIG change. Saturday will likely be the sixth...
Beloved South Shore Christmas store closing after more than 40 years of business
ABINGTON, Mass. — The owners of a beloved Christmas store on the South Shore of Massachusetts recently announced plans to close after spreading holiday cheer for more than 40 years. Rick and Karen Dubois, owners of The Christmas Place on Bedford Street in Abington, recently informed staffers of their...
Two people hospitalized, traffic delays reported after tractor trailer rollover on Mass Pike
WESTON, Mass. — A tractor trailer carrying thousands of pounds of paper rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital and causing major traffic delays. The Weston Fire Department says crews have been on scene since 3:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of...
