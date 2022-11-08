BOONE, Iowa—Marie Ellen Dorr, age 89, of Boone, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Boone County Hospital. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Central Christian Church. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery.

