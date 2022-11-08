Read full article on original website
Marie Dorr
BOONE, Iowa—Marie Ellen Dorr, age 89, of Boone, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Boone County Hospital. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Central Christian Church. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery.
Gene D. Reutter
OGDEN, Iowa—Gene D. Reutter, 79, of Ogden, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Stratford Specialty Care in Stratford, Iowa. A visitation for Gene will be held from 5-8 P.M. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Ogden, Iowa. A private family graveside ceremony will be held at later date at Union Cemetery in Boxholm. For online obituaries and condolences, please visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com.
Marilyn Doxsee
BOONE, Iowa—Marilyn J. Doxsee, 95, of Boone, Iowa, passed away at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She had been a resident at Eastern Star Masonic Home since 2015. Marilyn was born on October 16, 1927, in Cambridge, Ill, the daughter of Oscar...
Cold, Windy Weather for the 2022 Veterans Day Program
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone Veterans Council hosted the Boone Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Monument in the Linwood Park Cemetery in Boone Friday morning. Even though wind chill dipped into the low teens, there was still a hearty group that attended to hear Colonel Charles Lampe speak.
Boone County Voters Support Republican Candidates
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County voters backed all the Republican candidates on the ballot Tuesday. Unofficially, over 11,000 votes were cast or more than 56% of the registered voters. In Boone County, Chuck Grassley beat Michael Franken 6,453 to 4,616. Randy Feenstra had 6,611 votes to 4,069 for Ryan Melton and...
Boone County Supervisors Receive Sheriff’s Resignation
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Board of Supervisors meet Wednesday morning and will have some personnel matters on the agenda including the resignation of Sheriff Gregg Elsberry. The resignation would be effective December 31, 2022. Elsberry was re-elected Sheriff in 2020. The Board is also expected to move forward with...
