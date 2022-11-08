Read full article on original website
Related
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
3 Texas Cities Are in the Top 20 Best Cities for Thanksgiving
According to WalletHub's latest findings. Last year we Texans spent an average of $300 a person during the four-day weekend of Thanksgiving. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday we Texans were shop-a-holics and it also depends on where you were on that given weekend and how much you spent. WalletHub...
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
Help to Better Protect Your Home and Property From the West Texas Wildfires
Due to the recent catastrophic wildfires earlier this year here in West Texas and since it is now tree planting season we should all take a look at how to better protect our homes, landscape, and our land from destructive wildfires. While our county commissioners, area Volunteer Fire Departments, and Texas A&M Forrest Service are working together to keep us safe we too must work to fireproof our properties.
Do You Drive One of the 5 Most Common Vehicles in the Lone Star State?
Well, I don't have to tell you that they're everywhere you look. Vehicles of all sorts. Cars, SUVs, trucks, the choices are numerous, and they're as unique as the people who drive them. In a variety of colors, shapes and sizes, it's safe to say there are plenty of vehicular options out there.
Dig Straight Down From Abilene And You’ll End Up Here On The Other Side
Don't tell me that you've never thought about it. If you dug straight down through the Earth from Abilene, where would you come out on the other side? People from all over the globe have pondered this very question. For Texans, we seem to think it's China. But, is it?
10 Most Affordable U.S. Cities to Buy a House, and Texas Is on the List
It's a pretty big deal for most of us. A life-changing decision. I'm talking about buying a home. While post-pandemic real estate continues to be a nightmare in places like New York and California, it seems many fellow Americans are flocking to states with more affordable housing, including Texas. The...
First Gen Z Congress Member Maxwell Frost Is a Harry Styles and Ariana Grande Stan on Main
America's very first Gen Z Congress member is a pop stan just like the rest of us. Maxwell Frost, a social justice activist and Congress's newest Democratic Representative from Florida, is 25 years old — meaning he grew up on social media like many young millennials and members of Gen Z.
A City in Texas Just Had a Million Dollar Powerball Jackpot Winner
The Powerball lottery is up to over One Billion dollars this week. At the same time, I'm just like everyone else wanting to win a billion dollars. I got to wondering how many people in Texas have ever won an enormous Powerball jackpot. The answer did not surprise me, however,...
These Two Winter Weather Predictions for Texas Are Complete Opposites
Okay, there are two sources of wisdom here when it comes to predicting the winter weather for 2022 through 2023 in Texas. The first one is my favorite the Old Farmers Almanac which I've trusted for a good many years and the second is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA as many might know it the National Weather Service.
This Years Hot Dry Weather Has Affected the Deer Hunting in Texas
Being that this year has been an unusually long, hotter, and drier year as compared to previous years. Although I'm not a "wildlife biologist" I do know that it puts a real strain on the survivability of our wildlife mainly our West Texas deer populations. That goes for the carnivores that prey on deer.
Hometown Homicides: 7 Texas Murders That We’ll Never Forget
Texas is known by most folks to be a friendly and charming state. Growing up I never met a native Texan that didn't offer up a "howdy" and a firm handshake. However, these homicides are an awful reminder that evil does exist. The sad part is that this evil is...
Texas Really is Leading the Country For the Most Jobs Added
While Texas Governor Greg Abbott was seen recently celebrating the latest September jobs surge numbers for Texas, following the latest release from our Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The latest numbers show that Texas is again way out in front of the nation in jobs added over the last 12 months.
The Prices for Our Thanksgiving Turkeys Might be Twice as High This Year
There are several reasons this Thanksgiving holiday may cost us more than in years past. First off the fuel prices are still up by around $4 a gallon for diesel being that all the transport trucks run on it. The other main concern is that around April the Associated Press (AP) was reporting that across the nation, farmers have had to kill about 22 million birds, mostly egg-laying chickens but also including 1.8 million turkeys that were hit with bird flu.
MIX 92-5
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix925abilene.com
Comments / 0