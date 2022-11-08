ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 92-5

Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?

Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

3 Texas Cities Are in the Top 20 Best Cities for Thanksgiving

According to WalletHub's latest findings. Last year we Texans spent an average of $300 a person during the four-day weekend of Thanksgiving. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday we Texans were shop-a-holics and it also depends on where you were on that given weekend and how much you spent. WalletHub...
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans

As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

Help to Better Protect Your Home and Property From the West Texas Wildfires

Due to the recent catastrophic wildfires earlier this year here in West Texas and since it is now tree planting season we should all take a look at how to better protect our homes, landscape, and our land from destructive wildfires. While our county commissioners, area Volunteer Fire Departments, and Texas A&M Forrest Service are working together to keep us safe we too must work to fireproof our properties.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

These Two Winter Weather Predictions for Texas Are Complete Opposites

Okay, there are two sources of wisdom here when it comes to predicting the winter weather for 2022 through 2023 in Texas. The first one is my favorite the Old Farmers Almanac which I've trusted for a good many years and the second is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA as many might know it the National Weather Service.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

Texas Really is Leading the Country For the Most Jobs Added

While Texas Governor Greg Abbott was seen recently celebrating the latest September jobs surge numbers for Texas, following the latest release from our Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The latest numbers show that Texas is again way out in front of the nation in jobs added over the last 12 months.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

The Prices for Our Thanksgiving Turkeys Might be Twice as High This Year

There are several reasons this Thanksgiving holiday may cost us more than in years past. First off the fuel prices are still up by around $4 a gallon for diesel being that all the transport trucks run on it. The other main concern is that around April the Associated Press (AP) was reporting that across the nation, farmers have had to kill about 22 million birds, mostly egg-laying chickens but also including 1.8 million turkeys that were hit with bird flu.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix925abilene.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy