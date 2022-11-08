Read full article on original website
Related
KLEWTV
Fish and Game Friday: there's still time to bag a wild turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
With less than two weeks until Thanksgiving, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants to remind Idahoans that their thanksgiving dinner could be a wild turkey. Regional Wildlife Biologist Land Owner, Sportsman Coordinator with the Clearwater Region of IDFG, Kenny Randall. "We have ten units in the Clearwater Region...
KLEWTV
First flu death of season reported in Idaho is from Nez Perce County
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials announced Thursday that a Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. Officials said in a press release that the first influenza-related death had occurred in the first week of...
KLEWTV
Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
KLEWTV
Panic buttons could be required in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Silent Panic Alert Technology is gaining traction after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde five months ago. Since then, state leaders have made several changes aimed at preventing more tragedies. Panic buttons are now on the list of proposed safety rules at Texas schools.
Comments / 0