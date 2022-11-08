Read full article on original website
Greg Brunner
3d ago
when the final count of mail in ballots are counted, it will be over 4 million, 3 million democrat votes without a date to prove real. just like last election
Reply(11)
10
Don't kill Babies
3d ago
Why are people so lazy that they can't go to the polls to vote. It is one of the primary reasons our government is different than others. Come on man get out and vote... in person. Show you actually care.
Reply
4
Related
abc27.com
Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race
(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug...
CBS News
Analysis: Redistricting alone doesn't explain Democrats' gains in Pennsylvania House
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Democrats and Republicans didn't agree on much in advance of Tuesday's election, but in Pennsylvania, they agreed on one thing: Democrats would almost certainly gain seats in the commonwealth's House of Representatives, thanks to a once-a-decade redistricting process, which Republicans called unfair gerrymandering and Democrats called a belated rebalancing from previous gerrymandering.
erienewsnow.com
Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania's Governor, Doug Mastriano, has yet to Concede Defeat
Still no word of the Republican in Pennsylvania's race for Governor, conceding defeat, three days after the election. There were still votes being counted in some spots here in Pennsylvania Thursday, but the latest unofficial returns show Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican election denier Doug Mastriano by 14 percentage points, the biggest margin in decades.
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
aroundambler.com
Incumbent Todd Stephens holds 14 vote lead over Melissa Cerrato for 151st state house seat
The election to represent the 151st Legislative District, which includes portions of Lower Gwynedd and Upper Dublin townships, between incumbent Todd Stephens (R) and Melissa Cerrato (D) is still too close to call. On November 10th, the unofficial results showed Stephens leading Cerrato 16,611 to 16,585 (just 26 votes). The updated, but still unofficial results, this morning (November 11) shows Stephens still maintaining a lead, but it is down to just 14 votes (16,635 to 16,621).
Here's Where To Find Central Pennsylvania Election Returns, PA Board Of Elections Says
With so many seats up to flip the eyes of the nation seem to be on Pennsylvania and everyone says they have results but who should you trust?. There have already been ballot issues leading to voting hours being extended in one Pennsylvania county. And to complicate the issues, the...
Veterans Day; turkey prices; dead candidate: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. High: 67; Low: 60. Rain today; cloudy this weekend. Dead candidate: A long-serving Democratic state House member won re-election in Pittsburgh, even though he’ss dead. Rep. Tony DeLuca, 85, died of cancer on Oct. 9, but remained on the ballot because it was past the deadline to remove candidates.
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
How long until some Pa. Election Results are revealed?
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It could take a few days to find out which party will control Congress, similar to what was seen in Pennsylvania in both 2020 & 2021. Some races are expected to be close, and some states, including Pennsylvania, have already warned counting could take days to complete.
Voters hope the Nov. 8 election results signal a new day in Pennsylvania politics | Social Views
One of our readers felt compelled to send a message in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after it was clear both Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman had won. “Americans rejected Donald Trump,” he wrote. “He alone cost the Republicans. This will change the narrative of our country.”
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Election Results: Pennsylvania U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Governor race, local elections
(WHTM) – Millions of Pennsylvanians cast their vote on November 8 in races that could decide the direction of Pennsylvania and the nation for years to come. Highlighting Pennsylvania ballots are the races for Governor and U.S. Senate where the Democrat candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman both declared victory.
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House
With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania House Democrats poised to make significant gains
Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing...
WGAL
Pennsylvania US Senate candidates await election results
It's election night, and the candidates are waiting for results to start coming in. The race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat is being watched around the country, as it could determine the balance of power in the Senate. Mehmet Oz. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz is holding an...
‘We’re going to Harrisburg.’ Paul Takac aims to be bipartisan leader as new state Rep
Centre County will now have two Democrats elected to the Pennsylvania State House for the first time in recent history.
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
erienewsnow.com
Former Pa. Governors Call for Candidates to Accept Election Results
There's a new plea for the candidates in Tuesday's races to actually accept the results of the vote count. Pennsylvania's four living former governors just sent a letter to two men running for that job to respect and accept the results, regardless of the outcome. In a one-page letter to...
York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house
A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
Comments / 21