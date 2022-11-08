ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Greg Brunner
3d ago

when the final count of mail in ballots are counted, it will be over 4 million, 3 million democrat votes without a date to prove real. just like last election

Don't kill Babies
3d ago

Why are people so lazy that they can't go to the polls to vote. It is one of the primary reasons our government is different than others. Come on man get out and vote... in person. Show you actually care.

CBS News

Analysis: Redistricting alone doesn't explain Democrats' gains in Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Democrats and Republicans didn't agree on much in advance of Tuesday's election, but in Pennsylvania, they agreed on one thing: Democrats would almost certainly gain seats in the commonwealth's House of Representatives, thanks to a once-a-decade redistricting process, which Republicans called unfair gerrymandering and Democrats called a belated rebalancing from previous gerrymandering.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania's Governor, Doug Mastriano, has yet to Concede Defeat

Still no word of the Republican in Pennsylvania's race for Governor, conceding defeat, three days after the election. There were still votes being counted in some spots here in Pennsylvania Thursday, but the latest unofficial returns show Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican election denier Doug Mastriano by 14 percentage points, the biggest margin in decades.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aroundambler.com

Incumbent Todd Stephens holds 14 vote lead over Melissa Cerrato for 151st state house seat

The election to represent the 151st Legislative District, which includes portions of Lower Gwynedd and Upper Dublin townships, between incumbent Todd Stephens (R) and Melissa Cerrato (D) is still too close to call. On November 10th, the unofficial results showed Stephens leading Cerrato 16,611 to 16,585 (just 26 votes). The updated, but still unofficial results, this morning (November 11) shows Stephens still maintaining a lead, but it is down to just 14 votes (16,635 to 16,621).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YourErie

How did Erie County vote in statewide races?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House

With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania House Democrats poised to make significant gains

Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania US Senate candidates await election results

It's election night, and the candidates are waiting for results to start coming in. The race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat is being watched around the country, as it could determine the balance of power in the Senate. Mehmet Oz. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz is holding an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house

A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
YORK COUNTY, PA

