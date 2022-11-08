Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 57 back open after authorities clear crash in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 57 at Canterbury Lane in Door County. According to WisDOT, the crash is already taken care of, and all lanes are back open at this time. There still is...
seehafernews.com
Hearing Delayed for Teen Charged in Recent Fatal Crash in Green Bay
The hearing for a teenage girl charged in the recent fatal crash in Green Bay has been delayed. The unidentified 15-year-old girl was in Brown County Court for her preliminary hearing, but it was delayed as she seeks an attorney. She is accused of driving at a high rate of...
wearegreenbay.com
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Manitowoc River
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
NBC26
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
When seconds matter: Green Bay police, Prevea team up for specialized training
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s something you hope to never be a part of, but when the worst happens time is rarely on your side. Green Bay police regularly receive training in a partnership with Prevea Health to help in those critical moments before paramedics arrive. “It’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Details released of shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay, charges officially filed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at over 75 years in prison after he was charged in the shooting that killed a 5-year-old. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was officially charged in the shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating home intruder report
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking into a report of a home intruder in Oshkosh early Friday. At about 6:36 a.m., a woman reported to police that a man had entered her home in the 1500 block of Covington Drive. She said she didn’t know him. “She stated...
WBAY Green Bay
Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school
wearegreenbay.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ at Oshkosh residence after woman finds stranger in her home
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh police are currently investigating a ‘suspicious situation’ that happened early Friday morning when an unknown man entered a woman’s home. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Covington Drive around 5:30 a.m. on November...
wearegreenbay.com
Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
Green Bay man charged in shooting death of 5-year-old girl
A Green Bay man has now been formally charged in the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl. He's accused of handing the gun to another child before the shooting happened.
whbl.com
Crash Claims One Life in Manitowoc County Early This Morning
An early morning crash in the Township of Rockland in Manitowoc County claimed the life of a 20-year-old Green Bay Man today. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig expressed condolences to all affected by the accident that happened at about 4:35 on Tuesday. Investigators have determined that the Green Bay man was traveling southbound on County Highway “W” in his VW Jetta while at the same time, a 54-year-old Kiel man was northbound on that same road, attempting to pass another northbound vehicle in his Chevrolet Colorado pickup. He struck the southbound car head-on, killing the Green Bay man, and was later flighted for treatment by Theda Star. One of the vehicles became engulfed in flames. There were no other occupants involved.
seehafernews.com
One Arrested Following Police Chase in Sheboygan
One person was arrested in Sheboygan yesterday following a chase with Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police reports, deputies with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull a motorcycle over around Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street at around 6:30 Thursday evening. The driver sped off and drove...
1065thebuzz.com
Calumet County Searching for Driver That Hit a Horse
Calumet County authorities are investigating an unusual hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a horse. Sheriff’s Officers say the accident happened this past Sunday around 8 p.m. when a truck traveling on a firelane in the Village of Harrison left the roadway, traveling into a horse pasture where it hit a fence, a horse and a utility pole.
Fox11online.com
One man killed in a Manitowoc Co. crash
MANITOWOC (WLUK) - One man was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Tuesday morning in the Manitowoc County town of Rockland. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. on County W at Milwaukee Street, according a news release from Sheriff Daniel Hartwig. The preliminary investigation indicates that prior to the crash...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay PD double rewards to help with catalytic converter thefts
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The reward for successful information that leads to arrests for catalytic converter thefts has doubled, thanks to the Green Bay Police Department partnering with the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers. According to a release, this effort is made possible through a $1,500 grant received...
