An early morning crash in the Township of Rockland in Manitowoc County claimed the life of a 20-year-old Green Bay Man today. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig expressed condolences to all affected by the accident that happened at about 4:35 on Tuesday. Investigators have determined that the Green Bay man was traveling southbound on County Highway “W” in his VW Jetta while at the same time, a 54-year-old Kiel man was northbound on that same road, attempting to pass another northbound vehicle in his Chevrolet Colorado pickup. He struck the southbound car head-on, killing the Green Bay man, and was later flighted for treatment by Theda Star. One of the vehicles became engulfed in flames. There were no other occupants involved.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO