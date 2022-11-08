Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Western Avenue Lane Closure Set for NEXT Weekend in Chillicothe
A correction on an upcoming lane reduction of Western Avenue in Chillicothe for utility work: We mistakenly reported that would take place tomorrow, November 12th, but that is actually set for November 19th. The closure Saturday NEXT week, from about 8am to 4pm, will close the westbound lane of Western...
1 injured, dozens of gallons of fuel spilled after crash involving semi on I-70 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi on I-70 westbound in Clark County Friday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash on I-70 westbound between state Route 4 and 68 at around 8 a.m. Initial reports indicate a...
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Gas Leak Causes Road Closure
MATVILLE RD UPDATE – Around 5 pm on Thursday emergency crews responded to the area of Matville road for a gas leak. Scioto Twp and Harrison Twp responded to the area and blocked the roadway between Carpenter Rd and OH-316 on Matville, due to a large volume of propane that was expelled from a tank.
myfox28columbus.com
I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by James L. Parker, 82, of...
Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m. OSHP says the road was closed for about […]
Body found on Ohio road was there for hours, police say
Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police say the person was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. The person was then struck by at least one other vehicle.
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
wasteadvantagemag.com
Demolition is Underway Making Way for the Construction of the Largest Recycling Center in North America
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is funding a $50 million-plus construction project further positioning Columbus as a national leader in the green economy. The builder for Rumpke’s Recycling & Resource Center is Elford, Inc. Machinex is building the recycling equipment and the architect is Moody Nolan. The Rumpke Recycling & Resource Center is a 200,000 square foot facility being built in the heart of Columbus in the American Addition Neighborhood on Joyce Ave. The interior of the building will feature the most technologically advanced sorting equipment such as ballistic separators, optical scanners and artificial intelligence to sort the recycling collected from 36 counites in Ohio at a rate of 55 tons per hour. This is a project that will create more high-tech jobs in the environmental industry.
columbusunderground.com
Historic Apartments Near Grandview Demolished
The Windsor Arms, a three-story apartment complex built in 1926, is in the process of being demolished. Located at 1485 W. Third Ave. and owned by a company associated with the Wagenbrenner family (Wagbros Company 124 LTD), the two-building complex had structural issues that couldn’t be resolved, according to Jeff Wagenbrenner, the Principal/Owner of Wagenbrenner Real Estate.
Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
WSAZ
Man dies in overnight crash
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash. It happened just before 12:30 Friday morning on State Route 141 near mile post 2. Troopers say Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis died in the crash. According to...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Serious Crash US-23 in Ross County by Pickaway County Line
ROSS – A serious crash occured on US-23 shutting down Northbound traffic around 5 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, a crash occurred in the area of US-23 and Orr road in Ross County where two cars were involved. One of those cars was reported to have overturned.
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews were fighting a large brush fire Tuesday night in the Lucasville area of Scioto County, according to our crew at the scene. Neighbors tell WSAZ the fire broke out around 6 p.m. There was thick smoke in the air as cars drove by Duck...
cwcolumbus.com
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
sciotopost.com
Ashville – One Person was Critically Injured at Farm Company in Pickaway County
Pickaway – One man was critically injured today when he was caught between two containers that may have contained soybeans around 1 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, emergency crews were called to the scene of the Delong Company located on Ashville Pike just North of Ashville, when workers reported that the man was crushed and was not responding. When crews arrived on the scene they requested air support, but later waved it off and transported the man to a critical care hospital.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Charged after 2-Year-Old Found Running in Western Ave
Chillicothe – A woman was charged and her child was put into protective services after police were called to the scene of a two-year-old running in the roadway. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the scene around 8:43 on 11/07/22. When they arrived at the 300 Block of W. Water St. they found a small child wearing a diaper running near Western Ave. alone.
Man accused of stealing two chairs from east Columbus backyard porch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say stole two chairs from an east Columbus resident’s backyard porch. CPD states that on Nov. 7, the alleged suspect arrived at the backyard of a house just before 2:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Burt Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Once […]
Comments / 0