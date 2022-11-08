Read full article on original website
Billy Thomas Jones, 82 of Pelahatchie, Mississippi
Billy Thomas Jones, 82 of Pelahatchie, MS passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home in Pelahatchie, MS. He was born Wednesday, November 22, 1939 in Mississippi.
Thank you for your service
Today, November 11th is Veterans Day a time to remember and celebrate the sacrifices made for our country. Under the direction...
Tim Gray for Chancery Clerk
MageeNews.com is an online news source covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
Collegiate Track and Field Athletes Convicted in Nigerian Fraud Scheme
Hattiesburg, Miss. – Two collegiate athletes were convicted today before U.S. District Judge Kristi Johnson for transferring thousands of dollars to Nigeria as part of a complex fraud scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of Federal Bureau of Investigation's Jackson Field Office.
Truly, Forever Friends
Growing up in a small town where everyone knew everyone was a privilege and blessing. Knowing friends of friends, parents of friends, church family, and of course a tight knit school allowed everyone to be yo mama! Magee was just the place.
City of Magee Now Hiring
The City of Magee is hiring in the Public Works department and Zoning. Applications are available at City Hall. Anyone interested...
Mt. Olive Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Mt. Olive man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Mullins & Overstrett Named SCA Heisman High School Award Winners
Crosby Mullins, son of Winston and Kecia Mullins of Mendenhall, and Emma Overstrett, daughter of Jeff and Angel Overstrett of Magee, were chosen as Simpson Academy Heisman High School Award winners.
Election Midterms 2022
Simpson County Circuit Clerk Whit Fortenberry explained the absentees and affidavits should be competed Wednesday afternoon but may take several hours.
Toys for Tots
Thank you for participating in the 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign. If you wish to sign up for this year's distribution, please complete the attached application form, and return it to your school counselor, or you can apply online at Https://hazlehurst-ms.toysfortots.org.
Jackson Man Sentenced to Over Three Years in Prison for Attempted Hobbs Act Robbery
Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for attempted robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“Everyone who believes in Him receives forgiveness of sins”
The Scriptural passage selected for this morning comes from Acts 10:43: "All the prophets testify about Him that everyone who believes in Him receives forgiveness of sins through His name." Yes, we serve a forgiving God, One who holds us close, loves us, and asks only that we believe and trust in Him to deliver us from our sins in order that we might have life eternal. He made all this possible because of His great love for us, His children. No greater love has ever been shown mankind. Thank you, Jesus, for your forgiving nature.
Magee Elementary School Hosts Music Program Honoring Veterans
Magee Elementary School Hosts Music Program Honoring Veterans. In honor of Veterans Day, Magee Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day program,...
“If anyone loves me, he will obey My teaching.”
The Scriptural passage chosen for today is found in John 14:23: "Jesus replied, 'If anyone loves me, he will obey my teaching. My Father will love him, and we will come to him and make our home with him.'" Here we have the very words of Jesus, making a promise to those who accept Him and believe in Him. If we do, God and He will embrace us in their arms of love and will reside within us in daily communion, and nothing can separate us from that bond. Oh, what a promise! And it's one on which we can rely.
