Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage chosen for today is found in John 14:23: “Jesus replied, ‘If anyone loves me, he will obey my teaching. My Father will love him, and we will come to him and make our home with him.'” Here we have the very words of Jesus, making a promise to those who accept Him and believe in Him. If we do, God and He will embrace us in their arms of love and will reside within us in daily communion, and nothing can separate us from that bond. Oh, what a promise! And it’s one on which we can rely.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO