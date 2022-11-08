Both the Charles Henderson Trojans (1-1) and Lady Trojans (1-1) hit the road on Thursday night to face off with Park Crossing. The boys team picked up a narrow 65-64 win for the Trojans’ first win of the season. Park Crossing took a 24-19 lead into the second quarter, but the Trojans exploded in the second quarter to outscore Park Crossing 20-15 in the period. CHHS tied the score 39-39 at halftime. The Trojans outscored Park Crossing 16-15 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead and both sides scored 10 points each in the fourth quarter with the Trojans hanging on to the one-point win. Park Crossing had a shot for a last-second bucket but couldn’t sink.

