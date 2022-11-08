Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Playoff Thriller: PCHS stuns ACA
The Pike County Bulldogs (8-3) pulled off an improbable comeback on Friday night, defeating the Alabama Christian Academy Eagles (8-4) by a score of 41-39 in the second round of the Class 3A State Playoffs, despite trailing by 25 points at one point. After getting down big in the first...
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson, Pike Lib play Thursday hoops
Both the Charles Henderson Trojans (1-1) and Lady Trojans (1-1) hit the road on Thursday night to face off with Park Crossing. The boys team picked up a narrow 65-64 win for the Trojans’ first win of the season. Park Crossing took a 24-19 lead into the second quarter, but the Trojans exploded in the second quarter to outscore Park Crossing 20-15 in the period. CHHS tied the score 39-39 at halftime. The Trojans outscored Park Crossing 16-15 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead and both sides scored 10 points each in the fourth quarter with the Trojans hanging on to the one-point win. Park Crossing had a shot for a last-second bucket but couldn’t sink.
Troy Messenger
Troy hangs on to beat Army
The Troy Trojans (8-2) took their first lead of the game against the Army Black Knights (3-6) in the fourth quarter but that’s all they needed to hang on to a 10-9 win at home on Saturday. It was an electric night for the Trojans, who set an attendance...
Troy Messenger
TB&T Athletes of the Week (Nov. 4-Nov. 10 )
Foster caught six passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns along with two carries for 28 yards rushing. On defense, Foster tallied four tackles and two pass breakups and returned a punt for 14 yards, as well. FEMALE. KK Hobdy. Charles Henderson High School. Hobdy averaged 19 points this week,...
Troy Messenger
Troy basketball remains undefeated
Both the Troy Trojans men’s basketball (2-0) and women’s basketball (2-0) teams picked up Thursday night wins. The men’s team thoroughly dominated the MWU Owls at home in the first time the two schools have ever met. Troy wasted no time jumping out to a 59-22 lead in the first half and continuing the pounding in the second half, outscoring MWU 37-20 in the half. Troy came away with the 96-42 win. The 92 points was the highest point total a Trojan team has put up since scoring 104 points on Nov. 9, 2021.
Troy Messenger
Troy 12U football team headed to national tournament
The Troy Recreation 12U tackle football team is hitting the road on Friday to head to South Carolina for a national youth football tournament this weekend. The Troy 12U Trojans traveled to Luverne last weekend and won the Alabama State Championship at the WYFA Super Bowl. It’s the third time in the past five years that the Troy 12U team captured a championship.
HBCU Rundown: CIAA, SIAC Championship games
New football champions will be crowned Saturday as the CIAA and SIAC title games go off. The outcomes will have some bearing on who plays on in the NCAA Div. II playoffs. Also, check out the rest of the games on the schedule. The post HBCU Rundown: CIAA, SIAC Championship games appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban responds to radio show caller who remarked he's been calmer on Alabama sideline this season
Nick Saban is one of the most consistent winners in college football history, but he’s equally as known for his fiery sideline outbursts and his sometimes-combative nature with the media. It’s not often that a week goes by without the longtime Alabama head coach chewing out a player out...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
Troy Messenger
Troy to pay tribute to military
Troy University will pay tribute to the nation’s military on Nov. 12 as it welcomes the Army Black Knights to Veterans Memorial Stadium for the Military Appreciation Game. Kickoff for the game is set for 2:30 p.m. Troy has a long history of service to the military and has...
wdhn.com
Officials still searching for missing Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials are asking for assistance in locating a missing Dothan man. James Bernard White, 59, of Dothan, was last seen at the 1000 Block of Cleveland Road around 6:30 p.m. in Saraland, Alabama, on Friday, March 18. White is originally from Dothan and is 5’11”...
alabamanews.net
MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools
Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
Montgomery school board approves name changes for Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee high schools
The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday reportedly voted to rename Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee high schools after a noted Black chemist, an Alabama judge who made influential rulings during the Civil Rights Era and two civil rights activists. In a 5-2 vote, the board approved renaming...
Troy Messenger
Promotion Announced for Christy Wilson at Troy Bank & Trust
Bo Coppage, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for Troy Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that Christy Wilson was promoted from Assistant Compliance and Loan Review Officer to Compliance Officer. Wilson, who is originally from Eufaula, Alabama, earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Troy University,...
Troy Messenger
Putting faces on Veterans Day
A yellow school bus stopped street side at Serene Manor in Brundidge, home to 11 veterans who, once had no place to call home. One by one, 60 students from Pike County Elementary School stepped from the bus to meet the veterans, but not the veterans that often carry Americas flags in parades or those who visit to the school. The students were at the manor to meet the veterans who served in distant times and came home to hard luck or hard times.
Troy Messenger
Veterans honored at Bicentennial Park service in Troy
The American Legion Post 70 and Post 70 Auxiliary honored those who have served in the U.S. Military on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at Bicentennial Park in Troy. The auxiliary held a special ceremony to add three names to Bicentennial Park’s Wall of Honor, which contains the names of the deceased men and women from Pike County who have served in the military.
Troy Messenger
Big Creek Bridge closed next week for repairs
Big Creek Bridge on Pike County Road 2228, also known as Burned Out Bridge Road, will be closed next week for three days starting on Monday, Nov. 14. The bridge, which is outside of Troy, will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday and is expected to be closed for the next three days for bridge repair. There will be no onsite detours available, so residents should plan to take an alternate route. Anyone with questions can contact the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.
WSFA
EMA: Montgomery warming center vandalized
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials were shocked Wednesday morning when they arrived at the warming center on Le Bron Road to prepare it for this weekend’s forecasted temperature drop. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton said they found someone had caused damage throughout the building, plus...
Troy Messenger
PCES celebrates Veterans Day
Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge presented a program Thursday morning honoring America’s veterans through the years. The program began with the posting of the flags by the JROTC and the recognition of the different branches of United States military service: Coast Guard, Marines, Navy, Army and Air Force and the country’s newest branch, Space Force.
tropnews.com
From Troy to the Big Screen
Troy alumnus Sean Freeman is finding success in the film industry with his starring role in the movie “Boxed In,” now streaming on Peacock, and coming soon to Netflix, and Hulu. Freeman obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in strategic communication during his...
