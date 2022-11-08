Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State to host pair of 2024 priority targets
Jan 15, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T. J. Otzelberger talks to the official during their game against the Texas Longhorns at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports. Iowa State men’s basketball will host a pair of priority targets in the 2024...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State Wrestling adds three on Signing Day
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State wrestling program and head coach Kevin Dresser announced the addition of three prep wrestlers Wednesday. Tate Naaktgeboren, McCrae Hagarty and Blake Gioimo – all Iowa high school products – make up the Cyclones’ 2023 class and are set to arrive on campus for the 2023-24 season.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day
Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Gundy previews Iowa State
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy previews Iowa State and gives an update on Oklahoma State’s injury situation during his weekly press conference. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic intern in August 2013, primarily working as a videographer until starting on the women’s basketball beat prior to the 2014-15 season. Upon earning his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State in May 2016, Jared was hired as the site’s full-time staff writer, taking over as the primary day-to-day reporter on football and men’s basketball. He was elevated to the position of managing editor in January 2020. He is a regular contributor on 1460 KXNO in Des Moines and makes regular guest appearances on radio stations across the Midwest. Jared resides in Ankeny with his four-year-old puggle, Lolo.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Lexi Donarski’s 22 points help No. 8 Cyclones past Southern
Despite a night where No. 8 Iowa State shot just 24 percent from the 3-point line, Lexi Donarski kept things separated in a game that ended with a closer margin of victory than it could have been. Donarski finished the game with a 8-of-16 mark from the field, helping her...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: No. 8 Cyclones prep for ‘fast’ Southern team
The No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) will be in action for the second time this season on Thursday, taking on a Southern (0-1) team that is coming off of a 87-34 loss to Iowa. The Cyclones opened the season with a win over Cleveland State, but will see a different style of basketball against Southern (6:30 p.m. ESPN+).
cyclonefanatic.com
Bowl game breakdowns going into Week 11
Bowl season is right around the corner and if you’ve read my content before, you know it’s one of my favorite times of the year. If there’s snow on the ground and college football on TV and you get on the internet to complain about the Bahamas Bowl, I don’t like you. Anyways lets get down to it.
Comments / 0