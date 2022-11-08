ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US Democrats maintain Senate majority

President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterm election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress. Schumer underscored that the Democrats' win would ensure a "firewall" against moves by Republicans in Congress to further curtail abortion rights -- a key issue in the midterms.
GEORGIA STATE
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Jared Polis — election night loser

One of the biggest losers in Colorado's election was Jared Polis. Conventional wisdom was Polis would be reelected governor, but maybe one or two of the other constitutional seats would go Republican, perhaps Secretary of State and/or Treasurer. But most importantly, the wisdom said Republicans would make measurable gains in the State House and Senate. ...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy