Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eyeing the Florida governor as his
Toomey points to Trump for GOP losses in midterms
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey this week placed blame for the Republican Party’s midterm election failures squarely on the shoulders of f
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterm election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress. Schumer underscored that the Democrats' win would ensure a "firewall" against moves by Republicans in Congress to further curtail abortion rights -- a key issue in the midterms.
CALDARA | Jared Polis — election night loser
One of the biggest losers in Colorado's election was Jared Polis. Conventional wisdom was Polis would be reelected governor, but maybe one or two of the other constitutional seats would go Republican, perhaps Secretary of State and/or Treasurer. But most importantly, the wisdom said Republicans would make measurable gains in the State House and Senate. ...
