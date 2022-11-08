ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

'Ohio State Murders' comes to Broadway

The provocative mystery marks the Broadway debut of legendary Black playwright Adrienne Kennedy. The provocative mystery marks the Broadway debut of legendary Black playwright Adrienne Kennedy. Fur-free gala: Celebs speak up for animals at NYC …. The Humane Society’s “To the Rescue!” gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Celebrating Sundae Day with Mr. G

Surreal Creamery in New York City adds a unique twist to National Sundae Day. Surreal Creamery in New York City adds a unique twist to National Sundae Day. The center of Nicole's remnants may still be in the Carolinas as of Friday evening, but an approaching cold front has helped funnel up the rain during the day. Through the afternoon, the rain came and there were a few waves where it came down hard, causing some ponding on area roadways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

‘Bluey’s Big Play’ makes its way from Australia to the NYC stage

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The furry stars of the Australian animated show “Bluey” will come to life in New York City. “Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show” is a theatrical adaptation of the International Emmy Kids Award-winning series. Jacob Williams and Hamish Fletcher, the show’s puppet director and puppeteer, respectively, joined New York Living on Friday to talk about the upcoming show. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Celebrate Mexico Festival

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since 2004, Celebrate México Now has been the only independent arts festival spotlighting contemporary Mexico in New York City. Every year, they disrupt the often-narrow definitions of Mexican art and culture by exploring the way artists and creators are reshaping, envisioning, and reflecting on their identity in the ever-changing global context.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Wartime memories rekindled aboard USS Intrepid

A small group of veterans of past conflicts recently reflected on the days they served aboard a warship now docked in the Hudson River. A small group of veterans of past conflicts recently reflected on the days they served aboard a warship now docked in the Hudson River. Tri-state area...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: 'it's so eerie sounding'

Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: ‘it’s …. Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Tri-state...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Shawn Wayans is back on stage with national comedy tour

New York (PIX11) The Wayans family has had nothing but success in the entertainment industry. Shawn Wayans is a big part of the family’s comedy legacy. He’s currently on a national comedy tour. During the pandemic, Shawn used the time to work on new material. He will be...
WEST NYACK, NY
pix11.com

New York City Veterans Day Parade honors those who served

New York City and the nation will mark Veterans Day on Friday, pausing to reflect and honor those who protected the United States through their military service. New York City Veterans Day Parade honors those who …. New York City and the nation will mark Veterans Day on Friday, pausing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Your guide to fun activities this weekend in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another fall weekend is almost here in New York City, and there’s no shortage of fun activities to pass the time. Will Gleason, North American Content Director at Time Out, joined New York Living on Thursday to offer a full slate of weekend suggestions, including trying your hand at pétanque.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sherman tank crew members honored ahead of Veterans Day

The legendary Sherman tank was introduced onto the battlefield during World War II 80 years ago as a crucial weapon in liberating the world from a darkness that is still unimaginable. Sherman tank crew members honored ahead of Veterans …. The legendary Sherman tank was introduced onto the battlefield during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Adopting a senior pet

Fewer senior pets get adopted, but there are benefits to adding one to your family. Alina Hauptman from Best Friends Animal Society explains why it could be something for you. Fewer senior pets get adopted, but there are benefits to adding one to your family. Alina Hauptman from Best Friends Animal Society explains why it could be something for you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Moose on the Loose: Giants should make playoffs

The New York Giants are a good football team and have restored "Giants Pride." The next step for the team is to make the playoffs, says PIX11's Marc Malusis. The New York Giants are a good football team and have restored "Giants Pride." The next step for the team is to make the playoffs, says PIX11's Marc Malusis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Winter is in full swing at the Bryant Park Winter Village

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Although temperatures the last few days haven’t felt anything close to winter, New York City is getting into the spirit of the season with the sights and sounds of the holidays. PIX11’s Rebecca Solomon joined New York Living from the Bryant Park Winter Village...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Remnants of Nicole bring rain, gusts to NY, NJ

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move through the area later Friday, bringing unsettled conditions to the region. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move through the area later Friday, bringing unsettled conditions to the region. Tips for picking the best Medicare plan. Everyone's talking about health insurance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Immersive Monet exhibit in NYC opens on Wall Street

Monet’s Garden: The Immersive Experience opened inside a bank building on Wall Street in New York City and runs through January. Immersive Monet exhibit in NYC opens on Wall Street. Monet’s Garden: The Immersive Experience opened inside a bank building on Wall Street in New York City and runs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Biden urges fight against climate change at COP 27

During Friday's COP 27 climate conference in Egypt, President Biden vowed the United States will meet emissions targets --warning the world is facing a climate catastrophe. Biden urges fight against climate change at COP 27. During Friday's COP 27 climate conference in Egypt, President Biden vowed the United States will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Finding calm amid the stresses of life

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The daily demands of life come from all different directions, from working to parenting and everything in between. The busy world we live in can leave us feeling stressed and scattered. Life coach Ryan Haddon joined New York Living to offer some tips and techniques to find your center and achieve the calm we all need. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Fatal Brooklyn fire: Woman dead in Cypress Hills blaze, FDNY says

A woman was killed when a fire erupted in a Cypress Hills apartment building early Friday, according to authorities. Fatal Brooklyn fire: Woman dead in Cypress Hills …. A woman was killed when a fire erupted in a Cypress Hills apartment building early Friday, according to authorities. Tips for picking...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy