ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 1

Tamara
3d ago

stupid what is wrong with you all in this world get it together

Reply
8
Related
valdostatoday.com

Arrests made for shoot out at Valdosta apartments

VALDOSTA – Two men were arrested in Valdosta following a shoot out between them at Gables Apartments. Arrested 1: Xavier McGhee, African American male, 31 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Jamel Armstrong, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 4, 2022, Valdosta Police...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties

In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for Valdosta burglary

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were arrested after a 911 call led police to a burglary on West Hill Avenue. Arrested: Gadsden, Xavier M, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Cotto, Ramon, African American male, 59 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 4, 2022,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Man arrested in Grady Co. murder investigation

WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Whigham on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The investigation started at a home on Swamp Creek Road early Tuesday morning shortly before 1 a.m. The...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

GBI: Man arrested for murder in Thomasville death investigation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing charges, including murder, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested for a death investigation. On Oct. 20, the GBI was called to a home in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. The GBI said its investigation found that Jamal...
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Thomasville man arrested for murder and possession of a firearm

The Thomasville Police Department, alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have arrested a man in connection with a murder from late October. According to GBI, 53-year-old James Hudson and Jamal Hayes traveled to the 1300 block of North DawsonStreet, where the victim, Kelton Butler was sleeping. Hudson and Hayes began assaulting and cutting the victim.
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Wanted New Jersey man found and arrested in Valdosta

Valdosta police and detectives arrested a man wanted out of New Jersey. One of the suspect's family members was also arrested, for obstructing officers from making contact with the suspect. According to VPD, on Tuesday, November 9, shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers received information that 42-year-old Curtis Williams was inside...
VALDOSTA, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Several thefts reported overnight in golf club area

The Douglas Police Department is currently investigating a slew of thefts that occurred overnight in the golf club area, where an automobile, multiple handguns, and other items were taken from vehicles. According to an official with the DPD, the thefts occurred during the early morning hours, possibly beginning on Briarwood...
DOUGLAS, GA
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Former Students Charged with the Murder of Teacher Tara Grinstead

She went missing in 2005, and new arrests were made after a podcast covered her cold case disappearance. Tara Grinstead (Image courtesy of People) October 24, 2005, in Ocilla, Georgia, kids and facilities started filing in to begin the school day at Irwin County High. The bell rang, but one of their teachers, thirty-year-old Tara Grinstead, hadn’t arrived. Her classroom was still locked, and students waited outside.
OCILLA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes and Valdosta schools will reopen Friday

LOWNDES/VALDOSTA – Both Lowndes county and Valdosta city school systems will reopen on Friday, November 11. After consulting with emergency officials, school officials have decided Lowndes County Schools and system offices will reopen tomorrow, Friday, November 11th. We look forward to seeing your student at school tomorrow and will...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
VALDOSTA, GA
WSB Radio

South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglarizing home

WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (AP) — State officers have arrested a south Georgia police chief who’s accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary, an agency news release says. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Atkinson County Jail and was released on bond, the GBI said.
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
The Albany Herald

Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones

ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
CAIRO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy