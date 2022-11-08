Read full article on original website
Tamara
3d ago
stupid what is wrong with you all in this world get it together
valdostatoday.com
Arrests made for shoot out at Valdosta apartments
VALDOSTA – Two men were arrested in Valdosta following a shoot out between them at Gables Apartments. Arrested 1: Xavier McGhee, African American male, 31 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Jamel Armstrong, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 4, 2022, Valdosta Police...
WALB 10
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
WALB 10
3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
southgatv.com
Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties
In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
douglasnow.com
47-year-old Douglas man arrested, charged after allegedly attempting to enter a woman's home with a gun
Shon Knighton, 47, was arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to walk into an 82-year-old woman's home with a gun. According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report, on November 8, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Highway 221 North about a man attempting to break into the home.
WALB 10
Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
valdostatoday.com
Two arrested for Valdosta burglary
VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were arrested after a 911 call led police to a burglary on West Hill Avenue. Arrested: Gadsden, Xavier M, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Cotto, Ramon, African American male, 59 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 4, 2022,...
WALB 10
Man arrested in Grady Co. murder investigation
WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Whigham on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The investigation started at a home on Swamp Creek Road early Tuesday morning shortly before 1 a.m. The...
Thomasville man detained on homicide, other offenses
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that a man was detained in connection with a death investigation.
WALB 10
GBI: Man arrested for murder in Thomasville death investigation
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing charges, including murder, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested for a death investigation. On Oct. 20, the GBI was called to a home in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. The GBI said its investigation found that Jamal...
wfxl.com
Thomasville man arrested for murder and possession of a firearm
The Thomasville Police Department, alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have arrested a man in connection with a murder from late October. According to GBI, 53-year-old James Hudson and Jamal Hayes traveled to the 1300 block of North DawsonStreet, where the victim, Kelton Butler was sleeping. Hudson and Hayes began assaulting and cutting the victim.
wfxl.com
Wanted New Jersey man found and arrested in Valdosta
Valdosta police and detectives arrested a man wanted out of New Jersey. One of the suspect's family members was also arrested, for obstructing officers from making contact with the suspect. According to VPD, on Tuesday, November 9, shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers received information that 42-year-old Curtis Williams was inside...
Cordele Dispatch
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
douglasnow.com
Several thefts reported overnight in golf club area
The Douglas Police Department is currently investigating a slew of thefts that occurred overnight in the golf club area, where an automobile, multiple handguns, and other items were taken from vehicles. According to an official with the DPD, the thefts occurred during the early morning hours, possibly beginning on Briarwood...
Former Students Charged with the Murder of Teacher Tara Grinstead
She went missing in 2005, and new arrests were made after a podcast covered her cold case disappearance. Tara Grinstead (Image courtesy of People) October 24, 2005, in Ocilla, Georgia, kids and facilities started filing in to begin the school day at Irwin County High. The bell rang, but one of their teachers, thirty-year-old Tara Grinstead, hadn’t arrived. Her classroom was still locked, and students waited outside.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes and Valdosta schools will reopen Friday
LOWNDES/VALDOSTA – Both Lowndes county and Valdosta city school systems will reopen on Friday, November 11. After consulting with emergency officials, school officials have decided Lowndes County Schools and system offices will reopen tomorrow, Friday, November 11th. We look forward to seeing your student at school tomorrow and will...
wfxl.com
Discovery of drugs, firearms leads to arrest of four during Valdosta traffic stop
Four people were arrested following a traffic stop in Valdosta. Just before 5 a.m. on November 1, Valdosta police responded to the Jolly Inn, located in the 1700 block of Ellis Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report people looking into vehicles. As officers arrived on the scene, they...
valdostatoday.com
Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglarizing home
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (AP) — State officers have arrested a south Georgia police chief who’s accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary, an agency news release says. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Atkinson County Jail and was released on bond, the GBI said.
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
