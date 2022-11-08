Read full article on original website
Celebration of Hope: Regional Rehab helps Deacon Dean read and write
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Deacon Dean and his family are very familiar with the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo. Dean comes to RRC twice a week: one visit is for dyslexia therapy and the second visit is for occupational therapy. “We actually started coming to Regional Rehab with our...
One killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Rock and Roll Rally in Tupelo helps kids in need
TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- A local motorcycle club hosted a bike rally and concert to benefit Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Tupelo. Members of the Mississippi chapter Hades Hounds biker club and their families joined with local vendors in Fairpark on Saturday to have a great time and hold a toy drive for the children's hospital.
Local veteran gets backyard oasis
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local veteran was granted a backyard oasis from Home Depot. Retired Sgt. Kristy Graza served her country for eight years. She’ll now receive a remodeled backyard. Home Depot has done multiple projects like this for many veterans over the years. Garza was born with...
Three people hurt in Friday morning shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Police Department is looking into an early Friday morning shooting that left three people hurt. It happened at Yo' Bar on Bluecutt Road at 12:55 a.m. Captain Rick Jones said the shooting started as an argument in the parking lot of the bar. He...
Bully's Closet and Pantry helping students cope with food insecurity
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Food insecurity rises during the holidays — even on college campuses. About 30 percent of U.S. college students face food insecurity. Mississippi State University is tackling the problem with Bully’s Closet and Pantry. WTVA reporter Chris Nalls visited the pantry to learn more about...
Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
Cornhole tournament this weekend in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - More than 200 competitors are in Tupelo this weekend for the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) Tupelo Major. The tournament is being held Friday and Saturday at the Tupelo Furniture Market. Competitors include men, women and children. Cornhole is a popular lawn game in which players toss...
Bond set for Columbus man accused of shooting into car with woman and infant
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge set the bond for the suspect accused of shooting at a car occupied by a woman and an infant. It happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police arrested Terrence Barrow, 39, and charged him with aggravated assault. A judge set...
A Derma-Calhoun City merger is being discussed by city leaders
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS (WTVA) -- The city leaders of neighboring towns Calhoun City and Derma could become one city in the future. Calhoun City mayor Marshall Coleman says he's been discussing a possible merger for several months now with Derma mayor Willie Mays. The Calhoun City Board of Alderman voted to continue discussing.
Lowndes County deputies arrest 19 people during a countywide drug bust
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- Lowndes County deputies make 19 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33 felony charges...
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Smithville QB Chandler Brunetti
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Wendy's Giant of the Week is Smithville quarterback Chandler Brunetti. The junior signal caller and the Seminoles entered last Friday night needing a win to secure a playoff spot; and behind Brunetti, the Seminoles held on to beat Thrasher 14 to 12. Brunetti accounted for...
