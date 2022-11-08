Read full article on original website
Dragon Age: Absolution Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailers & More Updates
Netflix and BioWare collaborated to produce a new anime series based on the world of the popular fantasy RPG franchise, Dragon Age. All six episodes of Dragon Age: Absolution will be released on the streaming service in December 2022. Credit: Netflix. Dragon Age: Absolution. For those unfamiliar with the video...
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love New Free Action RPG
PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are loving one of November's free games. Regardless of whether you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber you can enjoy this new free game, and so far, it seems like everyone is doing just that. That said, you need to claim the game before next month because once the first Tuesday of December rolls around, it will no longer be a free download. The game in question is Nioh 2 from developer Team Ninja, which is one of November's free monthly PS Plus games and the headliner at that.
Dragon Ball Reveals New Super Saiyan 4 Transformations in Concept Art
It's hard to argue that one of the biggest elements that stuck from Dragon Ball GT wasn't the new version of Android 17 or the Black Star Dragon Balls, but rather, was the transformation known as Super Saiyan 4, which gave Goku and Vegeta new forms that made them look far more ape-like. While not canon, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been able to bring back the form with a vengeance thanks to its alternate timelines and realities, and it seems that new forms have been revealed via original concept art.
First Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Released with Patch Notes
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet aren't even out yet on the Nintendo Switch, but the games have already gotten their first update ahead of their launch complete with a set of patch notes. This follows the start of the preload period for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet that let players get a head start on the launch of the games so that they can get right to playing once the Pokemon pair releases next week.
Hollow Knight: Silksong Update Possibly Coming This Month
Anticipation for Hollow Knight: Silksong has been very strong for years now, but developer Team Cherry really hasn't offered much in the way of information. That could change later this month, if a new rumor is to be believed. As noticed by Nzyme32 on ResetEra, a banner for PC Gamer's PC Gaming Show has been added to the game's Steam page (which readers can find right here). As of this writing, the game has not been announced for the show, and there has been no previous indication that it will appear. Fans won't have to wait long to find out though, as the show will take place on November 17th!
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Shows Off Alphonse's Armor
Fullmetal Alchemist released not one, but two feature-length live action films, with The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation both making their way to Netflix. While the series most likely won't be returning for a fourth film, or any potential sequel anime series any time soon, that isn't stopping fans from revisiting the Elric Brothers with creative works. One Cosplayer not only shared their take on Alphonse but shared a walk-through on how the amazing armor was created.
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Switch bundle highlights Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday sale
What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings. The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale...
Sword Art Online Last Recollection Game Announced for the West
Since November 6, 2022 was the in-universe day that the Sword Art Online game launched—eventually trapping 10,000 players in its life or death adventure—a bunch of announcements have been timed for this week. In addition to the new film, a new game titled Sword Art Online Last Recollection was revealed, and it’s coming to the west in 2023.
Highly Rated PS4 Game Is Only $1.49 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated PS4 game has been made $1.49 for a limited time over on the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately, there's no PS5 version of the game, however, the PS4 version is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Of course, at the moment of publishing, the deal is still active, but come November 19 it will expire and the game will return to its normal price point of $14.99. As for the game in question, it's The Swapper from Facepalm Games.
Latest Gaming News: A new ‘Horizon’ MMO might be in development and we might not get a ‘Call of Duty’ in 2023
News has been circling from all over the gaming sphere today as Horizon Zero Dawn might be getting a sequel, but this time in the form of an MMO, Beat Saber is getting yet another music pack, the newest VR headset might kill you and we might not be playing a new Call of Duty in 2023.
New PlayStation Plus free games for November confirmed, including Skyrim
Well, here we are again. It’s already time for November’s next instalment of free PlayStation Plus games. It feels like just days ago we were doing this in October. They do say how time flies when you're having fun. Last week, PlayStation released November’s three Essential tier free titles. Those are the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Nioh 2, and Heavenly Bodies.
Pokemon Go Reveals Team Go Rocket Takeover and New Shiny Pokemon
Team Go Rocket is up to its old tricks again, and Pokemon Go players will have to stop them! Starting next week, the Team Go Rocket Takeover will begin in the game, and players will have the chance to take part in a new Special Research story. Completing the story will give players a Super Rocket Radar, which they can then use to track down Giovanni and his Shadow Mewtwo. Team Go Rocket leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will all have different Shadow Pokemon this time, and Rocket Grunts will be using Pokemon that have never been available as Shadow Pokemon!
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 204 Release Date and Time, Spoilers
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 203 has finally come out and, to quote Shonen Jump, "Choso faces an impossible battle against the all-powerful Kenjaku," causing fans to seriously worry about Choso! Here's all about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 204, its release date and time, and more!. Table of contents. After reuniting fans with...
The best open world games
We're living in a golden age of sprawling and exciting open world games. Here are some of the best on PC.
