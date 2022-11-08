ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Lou Anarumo Offers Update on Bengals Star Defensive Tackle DJ Reader

By James Rapien
Reader has been out since suffered a knee injury in Week 3

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader continues to make progress and could be cleared for practice after the bye week.

"I hope so, I think he's on track," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Tuesday. "I saw him running around out there this morning and looking good so hopefully it’ll stay trending that way and just give us a great lift when he gets back.”

Reader suffered a left MCL injury (knee) in Week 3 against New York . He was placed on injured reserve ahead of Cincinnati's Week 4 win over Miami.

The next step is for Reader to get cleared for practice. Once he's cleared, the Bengals will have a 21-day window to move him to the 53-man roster.

Cincinnati travels to play Pittsburgh on Nov. 20 following their bye week.

Watch video of Reader working on the rehab field during Tuesday's practice below.

Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Can the Ohio State basketball team still sign Bronny James?

The early signing period is done and over with for college basketball. The Ohio State basketball team welcomed four new guys into the fold earlier this week. It’s a top-five class with just those prospects in the class and it’s the second straight top-ten class Chris Holtmann has brought in.
On3.com

Ryan Day says Ohio State will play with depth at RB

Ohio State slugged out a win versus Northwestern in Week 10 that restricted Ryan Day’s ability to spread out carries at running back. However, this week, Day says he hopes to tap into the team’s depth at the position and get Dallan Hayden and Chip Trayanum more involved.
COLUMBUS, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Browns Receive Massive Injury News On Key Defensive Star

The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 before heading into their Week 9 bye. They were able to shut down the explosive Bengals’ offense, which was without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase because of a hip injury. Cleveland was without a...
CLEVELAND, OH
