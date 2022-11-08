ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham to Play Through Hand Injury at Clemson

By Matthew McGavic
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville football program hits the road to face Clemson this weekend, star quarterback Malik Cunningham will not be at full strength.

Head coach Scott Satterfield announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand in last Saturday's 34-10 win over James Madison. However, Satterfield also said that Cunningham is in line to practice this week, and expects him to play against the Tigers.

"Malik did ding his hand, his non-throwing hand but he’s fine. He’ll be out there practicing this week, and will be out there today," Satterfield said. He later added that he did not know the severity of Cunningham's injury, nor when exactly the injury occurred.

When asked how concerned he was that Cunningham could miss this weekend's game at Clemson, offensive coordinator Lance Taylor said that he is "not concerned at all."

Cunningham finished the James Madison game throwing 14-of-20 for 223 yards and three touchdowns, along with net-zero rushing yards on 15 attempts.

Starting in eight of Louisville's nine games this season, the Montgomery Ala. native has completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 1,477 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions; and has also rushed for 541 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was forced to miss the game at Virginia due to a concussion.

Cunningham reached a major career milestone in the win over James Madison, and is within striking distance of another. With his three touchdowns and 223 yards of offense in the game, he tied Lamar Jackson's school record of 119 career touchdowns responsible for, and is 442 yards behind Jackson's school record of 13,175 career yards of total offense.

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Tigers is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST. at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. S.C.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

