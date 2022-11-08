Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
sent-trib.com
Schroeder’s ‘lion heart’ honored at Harvest Moon Gala
GRAND RAPIDS — Joe Schroeder is the 2022 Volunteer of the Year for the Grand Rapids Art Council. Awards and honors were presented during a night of food and entertainment at the Harvest Moon Gala. Joe Long, recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2021, presented this...
sent-trib.com
Poets: Perform at library’s Open Mic Night
Poets, the Wood County District Public Library wants to hear your poems. Join the library for an Open Mic Poetry Night on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the library, 251 N. Main St. All poets from the community are invited to come and read their...
Your guide to the Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio — Over 1 million lights will illuminate the Toledo Zoo on Friday, Nov. 18 when the Lights Before Christmas returns for the holiday season. The display has been voted Best Zoo Lights in the Nation by USA Today twice and received nominations in several other years, including 2022. As with previous years, the lights show and special viewing hours will be available until Dec. 31.
sent-trib.com
Open house set at new NAMI building in BG
National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is hosting an open house on Nov. 29 at their new location at 1250 Ridgewood Drive from 4-7 p.m. The open house will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. provided by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. From 4-5:30p.m., community partners and professionals are welcome to view the space.
sent-trib.com
Lake Twp. police will again do holiday package project
MILLBURY — Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer has announced his department will offer for the fifth year in a row a holiday package delivery project for residents. Packages can be delivered to the police department and picked up at a later time and date at the police station.
sent-trib.com
Penta continues to offer free student meals
PERRYSBURG – Penta Career Center is continuing to provide free meals to students. Food service Supervisor Kelsey Frazier provided her annual report to the school board at its Nov. 9 meeting. She said the district is “doing what’s right” by continuing to offer free meals to students....
sent-trib.com
Help Waterhouse make a big splash with toilet contest
PERRYSBURG — Waterhouse bath & kitchen studio in is bringing awareness to the global issue of safe sanitation by adding a fun twist to get the community involved. Over half of the global population or 4.2 billion people lack safe sanitation and around 297,000 children under five – more than 800 every day – die annually from diarrheal diseases due to poor hygiene, poor sanitation, or unsafe drinking water.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg business donates $14,415 to Habitat for Humanity
PERRYSBURG – For the third year in a row, Cutting Edge Countertops has made a donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance the Habitat for Humanity mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. That added up to $14,415.
13abc.com
Hittin The Town at a Fulton County winery
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You might not think of Ohio as a wine country, but it is. Hundreds of wineries dot the Ohio landscape, with some of them in our corner of the state. Making wine is an art form, and it’s one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last seven years - but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
WSYX ABC6
Cedar Point shares first photos of newest roller coaster
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cedar Point is closed for the season but crews are busy putting in work behind the scenes to get the park ready for 2023. The 2023 season will bring a new area to the park that will celebrate its classic lakeside experience: The Boardwalk. On...
hometownstations.com
Ohio SPCA asking for donations to help treat 23 rescued Shih Tzus that were severely neglected
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society rescued a large number of dogs from an abusive situation. Twenty-three Shih Tzus were removed from a house on Belmont Avenue where they had been severely neglected. Their fur was extremely matted, they were covered in their own feces and urine, and infested with fleas. The dogs are currently in a lot of pain due to their poor physical condition. The Ohio SPCA is in need of donations to finance the recovery of these animals.
sent-trib.com
Local briefs
There have been 36,902 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 92 cases in the last seven days, according to a Thursday Wood County Health Department. There have been 70 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. There have...
Oregon dog park to honor son who passed away last year
OREGON, Ohio — The city of Oregon announced a new dog park Thursday expected to open on May 23, 2023 on what would be Jacob Schaffer's 28th birthday, after he passed away due to struggles with addiction and mental illness in August of 2021, his parents said. "We want...
sent-trib.com
BGSU band marches to revitalized beat under Waters’ lead
With a new director, a revitalized marching band at Bowling Green State University has students drilled in on shows with new and exciting movements. Mid-way through his first football season as the BGSU Marching Band director, Jon Waters was the guest speaker last week at the Rotary Club of Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted
A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Township dispatch may need 911 service
LIME CITY — Plans for a new or renovated Perrysburg Township administration building have been solidifying, with the choice of a new architect on the horizon. Selecting an architect is the next step, and it was almost made at the Nov. 2 Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting. Three companies are...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg’s Walendzak named NLL Player of the Year
University of Toledo-bound Perrysburg senior running back Connor Walendzak is the Northern Lakes League Player of the Year. The 5-11, 205-pound Walendzak had 1,940 total yards of offense heading into Perrysburg’s playoff game against Olentangy Liberty Friday. Walendzak has ran for 1,633 yards on 212 carries with 21 touchdowns,...
Farm and Dairy
Trucks, Rigging equipment, concrete saws, and misc.
Trucks, Rigging Equipment, Concrete Saws, Pipe Threader, Welders, Band Saws,. ’15 Chevy Silverado; ’14 Chevy Silverado; ’08 Chevy Silverado; ’04 Chevy C4500 Van; ’78 Starcraft Boat w/Yamaha 8HP Outboard Motor & Trailer; Miller & Lincoln Welders; Torch Sets& Carts; Plasma Cutters; (3) Horz. Band Saws; Gang Boxes; Iron Worker; Power Concrete Trowels; Concrete Saws; Cordless Re-Bar Tie Guns; Ridgid Pipe Threader & Stand; Lg Rolling Craftsman Tool Box; Laser Levels; MK Tile Saw; Hammer Drills; Angle Grinders; Impacts; Machinery Skate Movers; Cleves; Lifting Chains; Binders; Sawzalls; Drills; Porta-Powers; C-Clamps; Wrenches; Sockets; Hydra Buddy XL Hydraulic Unit; Lg Shop Fans; Tools; Lg Assort of Steel (I-Beams, Plate, Angle) & MORE!
Police respond after 10-year-old allegedly threatened to 'shoot up' OLPH Catholic School 'with an AK-47'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 15, 2022. Police responded to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, a parochial school in south Toledo, on Wednesday after a 10-year-old allegedly made shooting threats against the school. According to...
