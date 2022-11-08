Topeka police investigating death in front of polling place

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police are investigating a death that happened in front of a polling place at 312 N.E. Freeman Ave.

Police are calling the death a suicide.

Authorities said there were no other injuries and there is no danger to the public.

The polling place will remain open, according to the Topeka Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.