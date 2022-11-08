Topeka police investigating death in front of polling place
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police are investigating a death that happened in front of a polling place at 312 N.E. Freeman Ave.
Police are calling the death a suicide.
Authorities said there were no other injuries and there is no danger to the public.
The polling place will remain open, according to the Topeka Police Department.
