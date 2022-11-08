ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka police investigating death in front of polling place

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32y2BA_0j3FLTeR00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police are investigating a death that happened in front of a polling place at 312 N.E. Freeman Ave.

Police are calling the death a suicide.

Authorities said there were no other injuries and there is no danger to the public.

The polling place will remain open, according to the Topeka Police Department.

