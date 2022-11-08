ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch

Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
UNI Doing Its Part to Combat Iowa’s Nursing Shortage

Being a former student of the University of Northern Iowa, I remember hearing a lot about the fact that there was no nursing program -- mostly because I had friends that wanted to attend UNI but had to attend Allen College in Waterloo in order to get the required learning they needed to become a nurse. I also know quite a few people who went to Hawkeye Community College instead of UNI for that very reason.
Farmers Warn Iowans That Emus Are More Than Just Cute

Social media has done wonders for the farming community. Farmers have used it to squash misconceptions about the industry as well as educate. It has also helped inspire some people to try their hand at it. Emu farmers have started to run into this as people see others raising emus...
Hold Up, Is It Illegal In Iowa For Gift Cards to Expire?

Here comes the holiday shopping season. As you venture out into the few remaining brick-and-mortar stores that may have what you're looking for, you may notice fewer supply chain issues than last year but might also re-discover a simpler approach is to buy a gift card. But how long can you use them?
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa

Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
Iowa Men Sure Have Some Unique Grooming Habits

So let's get a couple of things out of the way at the start of this... I am a man. Most days... I think grooming is very important and, I also have a spouse who spends five hours getting ready for a four-hour night out on the weekend. Now that...
Midwest Teen Named ‘Superhero’ By Farmer In Need

We keep hearing about the community impact lately when it comes to finishing harvest when a family emergency happens. Someone hears about it, rallies the neighbors, and the field gets done in hours. But sometimes it only takes one person to make a difference to someone in need. Last fall,...
Tips To Prepare For Iowa’s “Snow Filled” Winter

As the temperature drops, we have started to dread the inevitable-- winter. The Farmer’s Almanac came out with its first wintertime predictions in August saying that Iowa will be a Hibernation Zone and that it will be Glacial and Snow-Filled. The Farmers Almanac also predicts that December will be stormy and cold nationwide.
You Might Panic Over Iowa’s Best/Worst Thanksgiving Shopping Days

Make your list. Check it more than twice. Please don't find yourself scrambling in a rush on a day you're supposed to be enjoying family. We will gather together in less than two weeks to enjoy family, friendship, and food. Thanksgiving is almost here, and this year might be especially challenging for the procrastinators among us. Reader's Digest says there is a best and worst day to shop for turkey day stuff and it might surprise you.
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?

The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
Foods Iowans Should Not Feed Their Dogs On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and soon you'll be busting out your favorite eating pants. If you're anything like me, you're looking forward to stuffing your face full of food and not worrying for one second about the possible increase in the waistline area. If you're a dog parent, it can be a lot of fun to let your fur baby in on the Thanksgiving festivities.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

