BASKETBALL MISS SALUKIS SWEEP
It was a successful trip to neighboring Wabash County for the Red Hill Junior High Basketball Miss Salukis. They completed a sweep of Mt Carmel St Marys in Mt Carmel Thursday night. The 7th grade won 16-13 while the 8th grade also won 26-15. The next action for the Miss Salukis is next Wednesday, November 16th at St Joe.
SALUKI BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS
Reserved seats for the 2022-23 Red Hill Saluki Basketball season are now on sale to season ticketholders through Wednesday November 16th. Those wanting the tickets can call (618) 945-2521 or appear in person at the Red Hill Junior/Senior High School Office in Bridgeport during regular school hours to pick them up. The cost is $40 per seat and the reserved seats are available only for Saluki boys basketball. Any of those reserved seats not sold during the period will be offered to the general public starting Friday November 18th. There are General Admission season tickets available for both Saluki boys and Lady Saluki girls varsity basketball priced at $25 for adults and $20 for students.
MEET THE INDIANS NIGHT
Lawrenceville Indian fans will have a chance to preview the winter sports teams at Meet the Indians Night scheduled for Friday November 18th at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Lawrenceville High School (LHS) Gymnasium. Those who attend will be introduced to athletes in the winter sports including boys and girls basketball, wrestling and cheerleading. There will be 3 point and free throw shooting competitions along with a skills challenge and Red and White scrimmages. The LHS Booster Club will also be on hand serving pulled pork dinners during the evening with carryouts available starting at 5 p.m. to raise funds.
