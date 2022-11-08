Reserved seats for the 2022-23 Red Hill Saluki Basketball season are now on sale to season ticketholders through Wednesday November 16th. Those wanting the tickets can call (618) 945-2521 or appear in person at the Red Hill Junior/Senior High School Office in Bridgeport during regular school hours to pick them up. The cost is $40 per seat and the reserved seats are available only for Saluki boys basketball. Any of those reserved seats not sold during the period will be offered to the general public starting Friday November 18th. There are General Admission season tickets available for both Saluki boys and Lady Saluki girls varsity basketball priced at $25 for adults and $20 for students.

BRIDGEPORT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO