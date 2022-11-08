Read full article on original website
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/9/22–11/10/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne man arrested for multiple forgeries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested after committing several forgeries throughout the city. During a preliminary hearing today, Nov. 10, Judge Sean Chambers found that there was enough evidence for the cases against Matthew Scott Rose to go to the Laramie County District Court. According to...
Cheyenne police asking for information regarding October burglary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for public assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. On Oct. 19, the Los Conejos Food Truck was burglarized at the 700 block of West Lincolnway. Over $4,000 worth of property was stolen during the incident. CPD is asking...
Appelhans Wins Albany County Sheriff Election; Senior Responds
In a close race for Albany County Sheriff, Aaron Appelhans has pulled ahead with a margin of just 526 votes. At the time of writing this article, Appelhans (D) pulled 6,549 against Joel Senior's (R) 6,023. Only 23 write-in ballots were submitted. (Note election results are not yet certified - these numbers come from the current unofficial election results posted to the Albany County website.)
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway. "The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000...
Laramie County 2022 midterm unofficial results released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office has reported the unofficial tally on Tuesday’s midterm election. The results will remain unofficial until canvassed by the local governing board. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings (R) Senate...
Laramie County releases final unofficial count of ballots
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office reported the unofficial tally of Tuesday’s Midterm Election at 10:18 p.m. These results are from the seven voting sites and all absentee ballots. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings...
Traffic delays to occur at Dell Range and Yellowstone in Cheyenne next week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has advised the public to be aware of traffic delays at Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week. On Monday, Nov. 14, Black Hills Energy will begin underground utility repairs at the Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Intersection. Motorists can expect significant traffic delays around the area of impact.
Kozak Defeats Barnes For Laramie County Sheriff
Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak has been elected Sheriff of Laramie County. Kozak edged independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez in Tuesday's general election. Unofficial results had Kozak receiving about 47 percent of the vote to roughly 40 percent for Barnes and about 12 percent for Democrat...
Jeff Barnes Issues Statement Following Loss In Sheriff’s Race
The candidate who finished second in the race for Laramie County Sheriff in Tuesday's General Election has posted a statement on his campaign Facebook page. Jeff Barnes, running as an independent, finished roughly 7 percentage points behind Republican Brian Kozak in the race for sheriff. Kozak received13,958 votes to 11,889 for Barnes.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a phone scam that is currently active in the area. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, there have been reports that state callers have contacted community members, saying they are from the police or sheriff’s department. The imposters will often:
Crash forces westbound I-80 closure from Laramie to Rawlins on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash has occurred at milepost 190.9 on Interstate 80 near Creston Junction, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The crash has forced westbound travel to close to all traffic from Laramie to Rawlins as of 10:35 a.m. Thursday, according to WYDOT. An estimated reopening...
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection
Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
Laramie County Sees Lowest Voter Turnout Since 2014
2022 - 63.23%. "In previous midterms, we've had some highly contested races. For example, for governor and some other positions," said County Clerk Debra Lee. "That was not so much the case with this general election." Lee says many of the races were decided at the primary, which is often...
[UPDATED] See Laramie County 2022 General Election Results Here
The unofficial Laramie County election results have been tabulated. As a reminder, the results are not official until they are certified by the canvassing board on Friday, November 11, at 2 p.m. Here are the unofficial vote totals from the election:. U.S. REPRESENTATIVE Vote For 1 TOTAL VOTE %. REP...
Governor announces co-chairs of 2023 Wyoming Inauguration Committee
CASPER, Wyo. — The candidates who won elections to Wyoming’s five statewide office seats during the 2022 General Election will be sworn in during the Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Wyoming Inauguration Ceremony. Annemarie and Dave Picard have been selected as co-chairs of the Wyoming Inauguration Committee, Gov. Mark...
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance
WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
The 6 Best Restaurants In Wheatland Wyoming
Wheatland is a small town in Platte Country, Wyoming, United States. It is distinguished by flat terrain with desert-like vegetation, parks, and sunny weather in the summer. The people there are connected and very supportive of each other. They are also very welcoming to new guests and visitors. If you...
Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/11/22–11/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Check out what is happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St., will be hosting Carlos Barata tonight, Nov. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Laramie County Library will be having its Kindermusik class from 10:15 to 11 a.m. on...
