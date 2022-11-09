Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
Related
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
CMA Awards red carpet: Watch as stars arrive for country music's biggest night
The 2022 CMA Awards are finally here! This year's iteration of the country music's biggest night kicks off at 7 p.m. CST and will air live on ABC from Bridgestone Arena. We got your first chance to watch the stars arrive with The Tennessean's country music reporter Marcus Dowling interviewing them as they arrive on the red carpet. ...
2022 CMA Red Carpet: Country Stars Arrive in Style
The 56th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 9, 2022 on ABC. Country music's biggest stars, from co-host Luke Bryan to six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson, are hitting the red carpet in their finest fashion. Below, see a roundup of country star red carpet looks for...
Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he's taken home the night's top honor. “I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said, dedicating...
Maren Morris skips CMAs red carpet after Brittany, Jason Aldean spat
Three’s a crowd. Maren Morris decided to ditch the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., amid her feud with fellow country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean. The “Bones” hitmaker, 32, earned one nomination for her most recent album, “Humble Quest,” but the happy occasion was clouded by another celebrity attendance — the Aldeans. Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, were seen arriving just moments before the Album of the Year category was announced. The award was ultimately handed to Luke Combs, for his album “Growin’ Up.” After joining in on the standing ovation for Combs, Morris and her...
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen Among 2022 CMA Awards Performers
The Nov. 9 broadcast will open with a tribute to the late singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn. The first round of performers for the upcoming 56th annual CMA Awards was announced Tuesday morning, and it includes a mix of veteran hitmakers and rising artists. This year’s performer lineup includes Jimmie Allen, Kelsea...
Peyton Manning hosts CMA Awards with Luke Bryan: What if someone tries to tackle us?
“I’m not nervous about Peyton messing up, because he’s got this TV stuff down,” Luke Bryan says. "He's 83% of the commercials on the Super Bowl."
ETOnline.com
Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are All Smiles at the 2022 CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, turned the 56th annual CMA Awards into a date night!. The couple was all smiles on the red carpet as they posed for pics ahead of the show. Dressed in a black and pink floor-length gown with corset detailing and lace embellishments, Lambert oozed country glam, while her beau was dapper as ever in a black tuxedo. The couple's CMAs appearance marked their fourth since tying the knot in 2019.
Miranda Lambert Takes Fiery ‘Geraldene’ to the 2022 CMA Awards Stage [Watch]
Miranda Lambert turned up the heat with a fiery performance of "Geraldene" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Donned in a fringe-trimmed denim get-up, Lambert looked like she was having one heck of a good time as she tore into "Geraldene," a track initially released on The Marfa Tapes, the 2021 collaborative acoustic album from Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and later rerecorded for her acclaimed 2022 record Palomino.
ETOnline.com
CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform
Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
Luke Bryan Debuts Sentimental 'SURPRISE' Days Before Hosting CMA Awards
“This is such a personal song to me. ...There is just something about it that never gets old.”
Peyton Manning Lists Who He’s Excited To See At The CMA’s: Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Hardy, Miranda Lambert
Tonight is one of the biggest nights in Country Music as the 56th CMA Awards will be taking place live at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. This year the show will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, and while Peyton isn’t in the industry himself, he’s always been a fan of the genre.
CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash
What a tribute. With the CMA Awards right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show. There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena […] The post CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up as hosts, Carrie Underwood to perform and what else to know
The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show. The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all. With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.
Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre
"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
Cody Johnson Snags Single of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022 with “‘Til You Can’t”
Cody Johnson’s breakout number one hit “Til You Can’t” won against Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt,” Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney’s “Half of My Hometown,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” as CMA’s 2022 Single of the Year.
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0