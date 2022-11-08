ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man

Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

FirstEnergy employee hospitalized after being shot, robbed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say a FirstEnergy Corp. employee was robbed and shot while working Thursday night. The 37-year-old lineman was working in the 3000 block of Mapledale Avenue in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood when he was robbed and shot in the head. He suffered a graze wound, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Plymouth Memorials Co. to close after 72 years

Plymouth Memorials Co., which has provided thousands of carved gravestones with Hebrew and English dotting Jewish cemeteries across Greater Cleveland, is closing at the end of November after more than 72 years in business. The business first operated at 756 E. 105th St. in Cleveland. Irving M. Glick is credited...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Nov. 10-13

Gorge yourself at Cheese and Wine Fest, mosh to Discourage at No Class, honor the nation’s veterans at Cleveland’s Veterans Day events and more. By Anthony Elder. This illustrious event boasts more than 40 wines and 50 cheeses from around the world, all for your delectable pleasure. Don’t fret, samples are unlimited while supplies last — so try an extra bit of Champignon Cambozola or Les Chateau Brie before the night is over. $50-$65, Nov. 11, 6-10 p.m., 1091 W. 10th St., Cleveland, tastecle.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
beckersspine.com

10 orthopedic surgeons join Crystal Clinic

Fairlawn, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic added 10 orthopedic surgeons, and nine were previously affiliated with Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center. The move comes almost a month after St. Vincent Charity Medical Center chose Crystal Clinic to provide orthopedic care. Crystal Clinic's new orthopedic surgeons are Nicholas Callahan, DO; George Kellis,...
FAIRLAWN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Dunkin’ to open store in Old Brooklyn

Dunkin’ is planning to open a store in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. A Dunkin’ Go location, it will be at 4100 Pearl Road in the space formerly occupied by an ice cream shop called The Shack. Dunkin’ Go concepts are smaller than the traditional Dunkin’ stores, with this specific location slated to occupy 900 square feet. It will have walk-up and drive-thru service, but does not have a dining room, according to plans submitted to the city of Cleveland planning commission.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
MENTOR, OH

