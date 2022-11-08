Dunkin’ is planning to open a store in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. A Dunkin’ Go location, it will be at 4100 Pearl Road in the space formerly occupied by an ice cream shop called The Shack. Dunkin’ Go concepts are smaller than the traditional Dunkin’ stores, with this specific location slated to occupy 900 square feet. It will have walk-up and drive-thru service, but does not have a dining room, according to plans submitted to the city of Cleveland planning commission.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO