cleveland19.com
12 women veterans gifted affordable homes in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of women veterans now have affordable houses in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood thanks to a $2 million project from the Volunteers of America. Norika Hancock is the Senior Director for Veterans & housing services at Volunteers of America. She was excited to be able...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man
Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
Meet the 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland
The 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland help inspire young voices by giving their time to develop the potential of boys and transform them into great men.
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
St. Vincent closing Friday — what if you need help?
The facility along East 22nd Street was scheduled to close Tuesday, Nov. 15. But the last day for emergency and inpatient services has been bumped up to Friday, Nov. 11, according to a news release.
Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne announces transition team
CLEVELAND — Two days after defeating Republican challenger Republican Lee Weingart in an election to replace Armond Budish as the County Executive for Cuyahoga County, Chris Ronayne has announced his transition team. “My goal is to step into office on day one ready to lead so we can deliver...
FirstEnergy employee hospitalized after being shot, robbed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say a FirstEnergy Corp. employee was robbed and shot while working Thursday night. The 37-year-old lineman was working in the 3000 block of Mapledale Avenue in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood when he was robbed and shot in the head. He suffered a graze wound, police said.
VIDEO: Pets perish in Cleveland house fire
Flames on the second floor can be seen licking the underside of the house's roof, while thick gray smoke billows from the eaves, as well as the chimney.
Cleveland Jewish News
Plymouth Memorials Co. to close after 72 years
Plymouth Memorials Co., which has provided thousands of carved gravestones with Hebrew and English dotting Jewish cemeteries across Greater Cleveland, is closing at the end of November after more than 72 years in business. The business first operated at 756 E. 105th St. in Cleveland. Irving M. Glick is credited...
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Nov. 10-13
Gorge yourself at Cheese and Wine Fest, mosh to Discourage at No Class, honor the nation’s veterans at Cleveland’s Veterans Day events and more. By Anthony Elder. This illustrious event boasts more than 40 wines and 50 cheeses from around the world, all for your delectable pleasure. Don’t fret, samples are unlimited while supplies last — so try an extra bit of Champignon Cambozola or Les Chateau Brie before the night is over. $50-$65, Nov. 11, 6-10 p.m., 1091 W. 10th St., Cleveland, tastecle.com.
Did Issue 5 pass? Here are the results
Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 is asking voters for contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the park district, including an expansion of the zoo.
Young and old turn to thrift stores for cost savings, sustainability
Generations young and old are turning to thrift stores not only to save a buck, but also as a sustainable alternative. Sales have increased at Cleveland-area thrift stores year-over-year.
beckersspine.com
10 orthopedic surgeons join Crystal Clinic
Fairlawn, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic added 10 orthopedic surgeons, and nine were previously affiliated with Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center. The move comes almost a month after St. Vincent Charity Medical Center chose Crystal Clinic to provide orthopedic care. Crystal Clinic's new orthopedic surgeons are Nicholas Callahan, DO; George Kellis,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dunkin’ to open store in Old Brooklyn
Dunkin’ is planning to open a store in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. A Dunkin’ Go location, it will be at 4100 Pearl Road in the space formerly occupied by an ice cream shop called The Shack. Dunkin’ Go concepts are smaller than the traditional Dunkin’ stores, with this specific location slated to occupy 900 square feet. It will have walk-up and drive-thru service, but does not have a dining room, according to plans submitted to the city of Cleveland planning commission.
Medical Mutual will leave downtown Cleveland headquarters in favor of former American Greetings site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its downtown Cleveland headquarters, opting to move all its Northeast Ohio employees to Brooklyn in 2023. In an email to employees, the insurance company said that in January it would start to move workers in phases.
cleveland19.com
Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
First Energy lineman shot near West 25th Street
Cleveland Police are investigating after a lineman working for First Energy was robbed and shot Thursday night.
Veterans Day 2022: Free meals and discounts for retired and active military in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Veterans Day is Friday and, once again, many businesses are showing their appreciation for retired and active United States military members with free meals and discounts. The offers listed below are good on Nov. 11 only except where noted. Each requires proof of service to be redeemed....
cleveland19.com
Arraignment continued for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arraignment for a 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 was continued Wednesday, because David Spivey has not yet been extradited from Texas. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was...
cleveland19.com
High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
