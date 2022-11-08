Late actress Diana Lynn’s former NYC townhouse finds a buyer

An Upper East Side townhouse once owned by the late actress Diana Lynn, who starred with Ronald Reagan in “Bedtime for Bonzo,” and her husband Mortimer Hall — whose mother was the New York Post’s owner and publisher Dorothy Schiff — is in contract after some five weeks for sale.

The home, at 109 E. 64th St., asked $9.95 million . The final sale price is not yet available.

The contract was first published in Monday’s Olshan Luxury Report.

Lynn was a child prodigy and pianist who went on to appear in “The Major and the Minor” with Ginger Rogers. She also appeared in “My Friend Irma” with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis — and in two other films with the comedic duo. She also co-starred in “The Kentuckian” with Burt Lancaster and Walter Matthau, and had many lead TV roles during the 1950s.

The property stands near Park Avenue. Compass

The home offers indoor/outdoor access. Compass

A view of the open floor plan. Compass

A chic dining area. Compass

A sitting area near oversize windows. Compass

A bedroom. Compass

Additional perks include fireplaces and built-in shelves. Compass

The five-story brick home, just off Park Avenue, was built in 1892 — with “major rebuilding” in 1936. At 20 feet wide, the 6,300-square-foot spread comes with an elevator, six bedrooms and 6½ baths.

Details include high ceilings and a marble-floored entry with a curved staircase, which opens to a large formal dining/family room that flows into the garden. There’s also a large kitchen and pantry.

The second floor features 11½-foot ceilings, a 30-foot-long living room with a fireplace and a small terrace over the garden, along with a wet bar and a library with an additional fireplace.

A main bedroom suite takes up the full third floor. It includes 10-foot-high ceilings, a fireplace, a dressing room and ensuite baths. Additional bedrooms are on the fourth and fifth floors.

Kirk Henckels, of Compass, has the listing.