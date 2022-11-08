ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Late actress Diana Lynn’s former NYC townhouse finds a buyer

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWqo9_0j3FKJtM00

An Upper East Side townhouse once owned by the late actress Diana Lynn, who starred with Ronald Reagan in “Bedtime for Bonzo,” and her husband Mortimer Hall — whose mother was the New York Post’s owner and publisher Dorothy Schiff — is in contract after some five weeks for sale.

The home, at 109 E. 64th St., asked $9.95 million . The final sale price is not yet available.

The contract was first published in Monday’s Olshan Luxury Report.

Lynn was a child prodigy and pianist who went on to appear in “The Major and the Minor” with Ginger Rogers. She also appeared in “My Friend Irma” with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis — and in two other films with the comedic duo. She also co-starred in “The Kentuckian” with Burt Lancaster and Walter Matthau, and had many lead TV roles during the 1950s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXlUj_0j3FKJtM00
The property stands near Park Avenue.
Compass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ZUVG_0j3FKJtM00
The home offers indoor/outdoor access.
Compass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ek3Ux_0j3FKJtM00
A view of the open floor plan.
Compass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IN0aV_0j3FKJtM00
A chic dining area.
Compass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJ6i6_0j3FKJtM00
A sitting area near oversize windows.
Compass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HbwlD_0j3FKJtM00
A bedroom.
Compass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CK9Bb_0j3FKJtM00
Additional perks include fireplaces and built-in shelves.
Compass

The five-story brick home, just off Park Avenue, was built in 1892 — with “major rebuilding” in 1936. At 20 feet wide, the 6,300-square-foot spread comes with an elevator, six bedrooms and 6½ baths.

Details include high ceilings and a marble-floored entry with a curved staircase, which opens to a large formal dining/family room that flows into the garden. There’s also a large kitchen and pantry.

The second floor features 11½-foot ceilings, a 30-foot-long living room with a fireplace and a small terrace over the garden, along with a wet bar and a library with an additional fireplace.

A main bedroom suite takes up the full third floor. It includes 10-foot-high ceilings, a fireplace, a dressing room and ensuite baths. Additional bedrooms are on the fourth and fifth floors.

Kirk Henckels, of Compass, has the listing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy