$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California
A single winning ticket for Powerball’s record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot was sold in California , Powerball announced Tuesday.
The declaration came after technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing which, after being announced Tuesday morning, resulted in the following numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10 .Nearly $3 million in winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
Meanwhile a single ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida.
Precise location details for both big prize tickets were not immediately available.
This Powerball jackpot was historic in a number of ways. It was the largest ever for Powerball, the largest in U.S. lottery history, and the second lottery prize to surpass $1 billion this year.
In July, the Mega Millions jackpot reached a historic $1.34 billion . It went unclaimed until September when two Illinois winners came forward to collect it. That jackpot now ranks as the fourth-largest in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press .
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
