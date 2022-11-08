$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

A single winning ticket for Powerball’s record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot was sold in California , Powerball announced Tuesday.

The declaration came after technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing which, after being announced Tuesday morning, resulted in the following numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10 .

Meanwhile a single ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida.

Precise location details for both big prize tickets were not immediately available.

This Powerball jackpot was historic in a number of ways. It was the largest ever for Powerball, the largest in U.S. lottery history, and the second lottery prize to surpass $1 billion this year.

In July, the Mega Millions jackpot reached a historic $1.34 billion . It went unclaimed until September when two Illinois winners came forward to collect it. That jackpot now ranks as the fourth-largest in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press .

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.