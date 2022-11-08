ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

Washoe County's ballot counting livestream goes down overnight

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The livestream which captures four angles of ballot counting in Washoe County went down Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The county said the livestream computer application lost connection at 11:24 p.m. on Nov. 9. Spokeswoman Bethany Drysdale said all staff had gone home for the night about an hour prior to the disconnection. Staff did not return to the office until 7 a.m. on Thursday and connection was restored at 7:53 a.m., according to Drysdale.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

O’Neill wins third term representing Assembly District 40

Assemblyman P.K. O’Neill on Tuesday won his third term in the Nevada Assembly, beating political newcomer Shannon McDaniel with just under 60 percent of the vote. O’Neill, a Republican, won 15,727 votes compared to 9,395 for McDaniel, a Democrat, in the district that represents Carson City, the southern portion of Washoe County and Incline Village.
CARSON CITY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen County Election Results: Updated as Ballots are Counted

Good evening, everybody! Welcome to our ongoing coverage of Lassen County election results from today’s General Election. Here are final unofficial results from some of the most important Lassen County races and ballot measures. The top three Janesville Elementary School candidates are Lee Bailey, with 429 votes, John Meese...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Local government offices close early due to weather

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada says it will be closing its executive offices early Tuesday due to the worsening weather. All State executive branch offices closed today at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County. The order does not...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

WCSO administrative services to be closed on Veterans Day

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office administrative services will be unavailable on Friday, November 11, to observe Veterans Day holiday. "If citizens need emergency assistance, they can call 911 or contact the non-emergency line at (775) 785-WCSO (9276)."
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

School Closures/Delays for November 9

Several schools are closed or delayed for Wednesday, November 9. All Washoe County School District schools, except Incline Village, are on a 2-hour delay. Winter bus stops will be in effect. There will be no early release. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School is on a 2-hour delay. Storey County School...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot

SUSANVILLE, Calif.. (KOLO) - Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Susanville that came up one number short of winning $1.6 billion. The purchaser, not identified yet by California Lottery officials, isn’t going away empty-handed. Three tickets sold in California for Saturday’s Powerball lottery had the five main lottery numbers – 28, 45, 53, 56 and 59 – but did not have the Powerball 20.
SUSANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy