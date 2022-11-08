RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The livestream which captures four angles of ballot counting in Washoe County went down Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The county said the livestream computer application lost connection at 11:24 p.m. on Nov. 9. Spokeswoman Bethany Drysdale said all staff had gone home for the night about an hour prior to the disconnection. Staff did not return to the office until 7 a.m. on Thursday and connection was restored at 7:53 a.m., according to Drysdale.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO