rajah.com
Chris Jericho Says WWE Is Smart For Using Logan Paul, Feels Wrestling Business As A Whole Benefits From His Success
Logan Paul is good for the pro wrestling business. That is the opinion of "The Ocho" himself -- the current ROH World Champion and leader of AEW's "Jericho Appreciation Society" (J.A.S.) -- Chris Jericho. During his recent interview on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, the All Elite Wrestling performer...
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Talks Fan Reaction To His Impact Wrestling Debut
During the latest recording of his own Undisputed Podcast. Bobby Fish reflected on the crowd reaction he received at Victory Road 2022, where he made his Impact Wrestling debut. Check out the comments from Bobby below:. “They received me like I had farted in church. It was like, okay, well...
rajah.com
GUNTHER Reveals Brock Lesnar Is His Dream Opponent
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently spoke with WMBD News on a number of topics such as how former WWE Champion "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar is his dream opponent. GUNTHER said:. “If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment. When...
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her WWE Tryout
During her recent appearance on El Brunch de WWE, NXT Supertstar and 2022 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament winner Roxanna Perez reflected on her WWE tryout. Check out the highlights below. On her WWE tryout:. “I did one in December. That was the normal one that they do where it’s like...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Reflects On Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart Backstage Fight In WWE, Recent Post-All Out Brawl In AEW
Fights behind-the-scenes among pro wrestlers in the wrestling business is nothing new. One person who knows this as well or possibly even better than most, is longtime pro wrestling veteran Road Dogg Brian James. The longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend as part of D-Generation X...
rajah.com
Rhea Ripley On Mia Yim's WWE Return: "There Is No Solution To The Rhea Problem"
During her recent chat with the Ringsiders podcast, Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley discussed the WWE return of Mia Yim. Check out Ripley's comments below. On Mia Yim's return to WWE:. “There is no solution for the Rhea problem. They just put fuel to...
rajah.com
List of Competitors Scheduled to Participate in WWE's Smackdown World Cup (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE is set to commence their Smackdown World Cup tournament with a first round match to take place tonight on Smackdown with Shinsuke Nakamura taking on Santos Escobar. PWInsider.com is reporting that the full list of competitors (as of this week) are:. 1. Shinsuke Nakamura. 2. Sami Zayn. 3....
rajah.com
Six-Way Women's Match Announced For WWE Smackdown; Winner Gets Title Shot
-- WWE has announced a Six-Way Women's Match for tomorrow's Friday Night Smackdown with the winner getting a shot at the Smackdown women's championship, currently held by Ronda Rousey. The competitors in the match will be Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li.
rajah.com
Renee Paquette Says MJF Did Solid Job With His Jon Moxley Impression On AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about her belief that MJF did a solid impression of her husband Jon Moxley during their interview segment on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
rajah.com
Steve Maclin Talks About Gunning For IMPACT World Title Showdown With Josh Alexander
Steve Maclin recently appeared as a guest on the Undisputed podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about his goal of securing a title showdown against "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar's First Singles Loss In WWE Was "Pointless"
Brock Lesnar's first loss in a singles match in WWE was pointless. "Good Ole' J.R." spoke about "The Beast Incarnate" losing his first singles match to Big Show at WWE Survivor Series 2002 during the latest episode of his official podcast, "Grilling J.R." Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
Bret Hart On How Much Longer Was His Match With Shawn Michaels At WWE Survivor Series 1997 Supposed To Go
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels always had great chemistry together in the ring and how their match at WWE's Survivor Series 1997 had another 25 minutes and was going to be an instant classic and launch their careers if everything had gone according to plan.
rajah.com
Tentative Lineup, Match Listings & Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Smackdown
-- Below are the scheduled match listings, segments and possible spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, via www.fightfulselect.com. 2. World Cup Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. 3. Top Contender Match: Liv Morgan vs. Raquel vs. Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans vs. Xia LI. 4. Rey Mysterio interview. 5....
rajah.com
Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Talk Their Decision To Return To The WWE
Top WWE Stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell to talk about a variety of topics such as their decision to return to the company. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson said:. “We had gone back and forth with Uncle Allen [AJ...
rajah.com
Timothy Thatcher On Possibly Returning To The WWE Under Triple H's Regime
Former WWE Star Timothy Thatcher recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as if he would consider returning to the WWE now that Triple H is in charge. “Once you leave a place… that’s in the past now and if our paths cross again, then we’ll have conversations again. But he’s [Triple H] got a lot on his plate now, especially since he’s in charge of the whole thing. That’s quite the undertaking now that he has to do. So he doesn’t need to be hearing from me.”
rajah.com
Michael Cole Talks Working Under Vince McMahon For 25 Years, WWE's New Regime
Legendary WWE commentator Michael Cole appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how Triple H being in charge of the WWE has been a great change of scenery and the ratings of WWE's programming have been good. Michael Cole said:. “Everything’s been great....
rajah.com
Matt Cardona Talks Nick Aldis Possibly Leaving The NWA
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on the This Is Pro Wrestling program to speak about a variety of topics such as the controversy between Nick Aldis and NWA President Billy Corgan as well as his thoughts on Aldis possibly leaving the promotion he helped put on the map.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Next Month's WWE Tribute To The Troops Special
WWE held television tapings for their 2022 Tribute to The Troops special last night immediately after the Veteran's Day episode of WWE SmackDown inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. There's no word yet on when the WWE's 2022 Tribute To The Troops Special will air, but commentary did mention that the special will air some time next month.
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star
Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in signing top Indie Star KC Navarro to a contract and Navarro is even scheduled for a WWE tryout this coming December, which will be just a private one-on-one session. Navarro made his wrestling debut back in 2015 and is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion as well as the NEW LIVE! Champion.
rajah.com
WWE News: New Asuka Vlog, Latest Making It Maximum (Video)
-- Earlier today, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka shared her latest vlog on YouTube. Check out the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh episode of Making It Maximum has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel:. Maxxine Dupri,...
