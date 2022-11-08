Former WWE Star Timothy Thatcher recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as if he would consider returning to the WWE now that Triple H is in charge. “Once you leave a place… that’s in the past now and if our paths cross again, then we’ll have conversations again. But he’s [Triple H] got a lot on his plate now, especially since he’s in charge of the whole thing. That’s quite the undertaking now that he has to do. So he doesn’t need to be hearing from me.”

2 DAYS AGO