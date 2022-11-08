Read full article on original website
Omaha Police officer cited amid ongoing internal investigation
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha Police officer is cited amid an ongoing internal investigation. On Friday, the Omaha Police Department announced that Officer William Klees had been cited for criminal mischief. Klees has been under investigation since last weekend when a woman claimed that he had been repeatedly vandalizing her vehicle when he was off-duty. The woman claims to live in the same apartment building as Klees, and that on numerous occasion he has dumped trash on her vehicle. Last Sunday, the woman took a video that she says shows Klees vandalizing her car, with her then confronting him afterward.
Nebraska Man arrested on Multiple Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Omaha man faces numerous charges on Friday following a traffic stop in Fremont County. According to the press release, 23-year-old Raymond A’mad Patterson faces charges of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice. Fremont County Deputies with the K9 Unit stopped...
WOWT
Omaha security company victimized by thief, on lookout for stolen equipment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brazen theft in an Omaha neighborhood was caught on camera — but there’s an ironic twist. Devices designed to catch a thief were taken by one. A security camera company is now focused on finding a thief after its van was stolen near 61st and Maple streets.
Sioux City Journal
At trial for Lincoln man's killing, Omaha defendant tells jury: 'I had nothing to do with this'
The man accused of shooting a Lincoln man in February 2021, and leaving him to die in a failed plot to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana took the stand at his trial Thursday and told the jury he was being framed. Deontae Rush, a 27-year-old from Omaha charged...
WOWT
Omaha officers responding to crash report find 2 shooting victims
WOWT
Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of an overnight house fire. Crews went to a home near 192nd and William Street right before midnight Friday and declared a fire after seeing smoke and flames while arriving at the scene. It’s reported everyone...
WOWT
Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
WOWT
Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested on Montgomery County warrant
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department announced the arrest of 47-year-old Terry J. Aherns on Saturday. At 2:24 Saturday afternoon, Aherns of Red Oak was arrested on a valid Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving while suspended. Aherns was transported to the...
kfornow.com
Overnight Accident Causes Life Threatening Injury
(KFOR News November 12, 2022) Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an overnight accident at the intersection of 70th & O. LPD told KFOR News they were called to scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning and that upon arrival they had received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel utilized equipment to extract the driver of the Malibu, a Lincoln male in his 20s, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a Lincoln male in his late teens, is currently receiving care at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No names are being released at this time pending further investigation and notifications. The Lincoln Police Department continues to ask those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.
iheart.com
Omaha Police locate crash scene, find two people shot inside the vehicle
(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are found with gunshot wounds after Omaha Police officers locate a car crash scene. Omaha Police say just after 9:30 Wednesday night, officers on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles Street spotted what appeared to be a property damage accident. Police say once officers went up to the scene, they found a man and a woman inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say the victims, 35 year old Elizabeth Perry and 59 year old Robert Reynolds, were both taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
Omaha police investigate Wednesday night shooting that injured two
Omaha Police officers were on patrol in the area of Hwy 75 and Charles St when they observed what looked like a property damage accident.
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
WOWT
Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln
WOWT
Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.
1011now.com
Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln restaurant and food truck duo that’s known for giving back is now asking the public for help following a string of thefts from the truck. Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said in the past few weeks they have been the target of multiple thefts.
1011now.com
LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on one of the Capital City’s busiest streets. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening at Cotner Blvd. & O Street. LPD says the crash occurred in the intersection and one person was taken to a...
Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients
LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
WOWT
Nebraska corrections looking for murderer on work-release who failed to report to Lincoln center
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. It’s reported Christopher Manzer, 47, didn’t return to CCL-L from his job Wednesday. Officials say his electronic monitoring device was removed. Manzer is described as 5′10, 177 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
WOWT
Investigation underway after inmate’s death at Douglas County Jail
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of the Douglas County Department confirmed the death of an inmate Wednesday night. It’s reported Mark Jontz, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. The release states he was admitted last Friday for fines and costs that are over $1,000. “At...
