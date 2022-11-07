Read full article on original website
20 Vets take advantage of free legal clinic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second-ever Veteran Legal Clinic at the Terre Haute Veteran's Association was successful. The clinic provided civil legal services to Hoosier veterans on Tuesday. It was through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. The pilot for this clinic was back in April. Thirteen vets took...
Organization works to help improve mental health while sharing a free Thanksgiving dinner
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization is doing its part to address mental health challenges. The Ryves Youth Center will be hosting a family night for mental health. Families attending will receive a Thanksgiving meal and learn what resources are available to get mental health help. A small panel...
Botox facility stalls, 12 Points gets added to downtown business district at Terre Haute City Council on Thursday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Botox facility that could have come to South Center Street in Terre Haute will have to wait. On Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council voted against rezoning it, meaning it won't be opening, at least for now. City council voted 7-2 to fail the...
Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich […]
Area McDonald’s to offer free breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — McDonald’s owners throughout the Wabash Valley are inviting veterans to stop in for breakfast on Veterans Day, their treat. The offer of a free breakfast combo meal will be available from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a […]
VIGO CO. DISTRICT 1 COMMISSIONER
"I just think there's a lot of great things around here..." Mark Clinkenbeard is the Vigo Co. District One commissioner-elect. Republican Mark Clinkenbeard beat out incumbent Brendan Kearns for the position. Here's what he has planned for Vigo County.
"Share Your Thanksgiving" - Proving Thanksgiving meals for local families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people have been making donations today for the 34th annual "Share Your Thanksgiving" food drive. "News 10" partnered-up with "Terre Haute Catholic Charities" to collect food and monetary donations for our neighbors in need. The goal is to help catholic charities continue its mission...
Weekend event works to bring awareness to homeless veterans
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, advocates for homeless veterans are taking to the street to show their support. It's part of Operation Vanguard. Volunteers sleep out in tents or cardboard boxes each year to show the reality homeless veterans face daily. Reach Services in Terre Haute hosts the...
Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
An expired license plate lands two behind bars for drug accusations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing charges in Vigo County after police stopped a car with expired tags. It happened just before 5:00 on Wednesday evening around 2nd Avenue and North 24th Street in Terre Haute. Police said the driver was Thomas Boatman,51, of Clinton. A passenger...
Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
ISU teams up with the Marines to help Toys for Tots
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the community got out to help kids in need" today.. pe…
Inmates move into new Vigo County jail
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Inmates have finally moved into the new Vigo County jail. Sheriff John Plasse says the move was able to be completed in the overnight hours Monday night after a long but thorough construction project. The sheriff says although there are still minor projects being completed,...
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
The candidate incorrectly left off of the ballot in three Vigo Co. precincts won't contest the election
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The candidate who was left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts says he will not contest the election results. On Tuesday, we told you that the Independent candidate for Indiana House District 45, Cody Alsman, did not appear on the ballots in Linton, Prairie Creek and Prairieton townships.
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana
Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
National Adoption Awareness Month - One Family's Story
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For hundreds of kids every year, aging out of the foster care system is a tragic reality. It's "National Adoption Awareness Month, " and many children and teens are in need of finding a home. Although for some, that journey is much harder. Michael Steimel...
