20 Vets take advantage of free legal clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second-ever Veteran Legal Clinic at the Terre Haute Veteran's Association was successful. The clinic provided civil legal services to Hoosier veterans on Tuesday. It was through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. The pilot for this clinic was back in April. Thirteen vets took...
Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich […]
VIGO CO. DISTRICT 1 COMMISSIONER

"I just think there's a lot of great things around here..." Mark Clinkenbeard is the Vigo Co. District One commissioner-elect. Republican Mark Clinkenbeard beat out incumbent Brendan Kearns for the position. Here's what he has planned for Vigo County.
Weekend event works to bring awareness to homeless veterans

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, advocates for homeless veterans are taking to the street to show their support. It's part of Operation Vanguard. Volunteers sleep out in tents or cardboard boxes each year to show the reality homeless veterans face daily. Reach Services in Terre Haute hosts the...
Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
Inmates move into new Vigo County jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Inmates have finally moved into the new Vigo County jail. Sheriff John Plasse says the move was able to be completed in the overnight hours Monday night after a long but thorough construction project. The sheriff says although there are still minor projects being completed,...
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana

Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
National Adoption Awareness Month - One Family's Story

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For hundreds of kids every year, aging out of the foster care system is a tragic reality. It's "National Adoption Awareness Month, " and many children and teens are in need of finding a home. Although for some, that journey is much harder. Michael Steimel...
Job numbers in the Wabash Valley

