Channel3000.com is the place for Election Day in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Election Day is one of the most important days of the year in Wisconsin, and News 3 Now and Channel3000.com have you covered.

There will be plenty of election coverage on News 3 Now at Noon as our reporters show you the turnout at the polls, and get you up to speed on what you need to know before you go vote.

At 2 p.m., head over to Channel3000.com or the Channel3000+ app on your smart TV to get an afternoon update.

Election coverage continues during News 3 Now Live at Four, News 3 Now at Five and News 3 Now at Six.

You will find live, around-the-clock coverage of Election Day on Channel3000.com and Channel3000+ beginning at 7:25 p.m. News 3 Now’s team will also periodically join CBS Evening News’ national coverage to give updates on local elections.

Make sure to visit Channel3000.com before you go to the polls to get all the information you need to vote. Then, check out Channel3000.com throughout Tuesday night as the results roll in. You can find information on local races on our Elections page by clicking here .

You can catch News 3 Now and Channel3000’s around-the-clock election coverage by:

Downloading the Channel3000 app on your smart TV then click on the 24/7 News button

Downloading the Channel3000 app on your smartphone then tap the Watch Live button

Following along on the News 3 Now/Channel3000 Facebook page and the Channel3000 YouTube channel .

Visiting Channel3000.com to watch live

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.