ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rio Ferdinand honoured and Eddie Howe celebrates – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180UUL_0j3FJW5M00
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 8.

Football

Rio Ferdinand was honoured.

A year to remember for Eddie Howe.

Antony is heading for Qatar.

Charlie Austin was not happy.

John Terry praised Chelsea Under-21s.

Cricket

Virat Kohli was enjoying the process.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton became an honorary citizen of Brazil.

Sergio Perez unveiled a Marvel-lous new helmet.

Mick Schumacher was in the gym.

Tennis

Coco Gauff drummed up support.

Tasty treat for Petra.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Lopetegui loves Led Zep and Enrique scoots in – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 11. Football. A Whole Lotta Love from Wolves’ new boss for one of the club’s most famous fans....
newschain

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to focus on Premier League and not World Cup

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told his World Cup stars to put any injury concerns out of their mind as they aim to head into the break for the finals top of the Premier League. The Gunners have 10 players heading to Qatar next week, including England trio Aaron Ramsdale,...
newschain

Lewis Hamilton fifth in final practice ahead of bid to stave off winless season

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in first practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix as the Mercedes driver bids to keep his unique winning record alive. Heading into the penultimate round of the 22-race campaign here in Interlagos, seven-time world champion Hamilton is facing up to the prospect that he will end the season without a single victory for the first time in his career.
newschain

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted public Parole Board hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public Parole Board hearing next year when he makes his latest bid for freedom. The Parole Board said it granted an application made by lawyers for Bronson – one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – to request his latest case review is heard in public.
newschain

Harry Kane will have a ‘fantastic’ World Cup, insists Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has played down concerns over the fitness levels of England captain Harry Kane and backed the forward to enjoy a “fantastic” World Cup. The Tottenham striker was withdrawn after an hour of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest and his club manager revealed afterwards the 29-year-old had been struggling with fatigue in a training session the day before the 2-0 loss.
newschain

Marco Silva wants Fulham to focus on their own strengths

Fulham manager Marco Silva needs no reminding of just how good Manchester United can be – but wants his side focussed on their own strengths. After a slow start to the new campaign, Erik ten Hag’s side have found some consistency since they were beaten 6-3 at rivals Manchester City at the start of October.
newschain

Kevin Magnussen claims shock pole position in Brazil

Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season. The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.
newschain

Graham Potter hopes Raheem Sterling can rediscover form at World Cup

Graham Potter hopes the World Cup can help Raheem Sterling return to form following a challenging start to life at Chelsea. Sterling was picked as one of three Chelsea players in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, alongside Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, while injuries dashed the selection hopes of fellow Blues Ben Chilwell and Reece James.
newschain

Erik ten Hag knows importance of Man Utd’s game with Fulham before World Cup

Erik ten Hag says the impending World Cup cannot be a distraction and underlined the need for Manchester United’s players to do everything in their power to beat energetic Fulham. Sunday’s trip to Craven Cottage is the final Premier League fixture before the season is paused for six weeks...
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

These are the best toys to buy kids for Christmas – for any budget

We’re well into November, meaning the more prepared among us have already started thinking about shopping for Christmas presents. If you have no idea what kids might like this year, you’re in luck, because the Toy Retailers Association has announced the DreamToys Top Toys for Christmas. This is...
newschain

Roberto De Zerbi sorry Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck failed to make World Cup

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has expressed regret that Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck failed to make England’s World Cup squad. Neither striker Welbeck nor defender Dunk had been expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar. But De Zerbi, who will see the likes...
newschain

Wigan dealt huge Jason Kerr blow ahead of clash with fellow strugglers Blackpool

Wigan defender Jason Kerr will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury. Kerr limped off at Swansea last weekend after conceding the penalty that led to the home side’s late equaliser and he requires surgery after damaging his cruciate ligaments. Midfielder Tom Naylor (hamstring)...
newschain

Paul Gascoigne hopes to see England gel as a team at Qatar World Cup

Paul Gascoigne hopes the England players will gel as a team at the World Cup – rather than just counting on one of them to make the difference in Qatar. Gareth Southgate’s squad open their campaign against Iran and will then take on the United States before meeting Wales in the final Group B fixture.
newschain

Amad Diallo inspires Sunderland to win over Birmingham

Amad Diallo made and scored one for Sunderland to deny Birmingham a place in the Sky Bet Championship’s top six with a 2-1 victory at St. Andrew’s. On-loan Manchester United forward Diallo, who cost the Old Trafford club £20million when he signed from Atalanta, set up Ellis Simms to give the Black Cats a 25th-minute lead and then scored a superb second four minutes after half-time.
newschain

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt targets win before leaving for World Cup

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt is hoping to head off to the World Cup on the back of a victory over Aberdeen after receiving the best news of his football career this week. The 21-year-old was named in the Wales squad for the finals in Qatar on Wednesday before scoring...
newschain

Russian military announces withdrawal from key city of Kherson

Russia’s military has announced it is withdrawing from Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the eight-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the move – and President Volodymyr Zelensky...
newschain

Man detained after eggs thrown at King during York visit

A man has been detained by police for allegedly throwing eggs at the King and Queen Consort. Charles and Camilla were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw four eggs at them. All missed before the pair were ushered away. Charles continued shaking hands with a...
newschain

Jess Park ‘overwhelmed’ by quickfire debut goal in England victory over Japan

Jess Park struggled to sum up her emotions after scoring just seconds into her England debut to cap a 4-0 friendly win over Japan. A victory which takes the Lionesses’ unbeaten run to 25 games was already assured after goals from Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone, but the 21-year-old Park arrived to steal the spotlight, scoring with her second touch 79 seconds after coming on as a substitute.
newschain

‘England could go all the way’ – Gary Lineker gives hope ahead of World Cup

Gary Lineker believes England can be a contender for glory at the Qatar World Cup and can win a major tournament in the next decade. Gareth Southgate’s side suffered a loss of form during the last Nations League campaign, denting some of the optimism created by a run to the final of Euro 2020, but Lineker said that would count for nothing come kick off in their opening fixture against Iran a week on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy