ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol. It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. "Whether or not that means he has...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is now about halfway through his first season on the air for ESPN. The former FOX NFL in-game analyst joined ESPN earlier this year, pairing up with his longtime partner, Joe Buck, to call "Monday Night Football." So far, it's been a successful move. ESPN's "Monday Night Football"...
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
The Spun

5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment

Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
BOULDER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Steelers Sign Veteran Kicker After Unfortunate Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers' latest move is a strong indication that kicker Chris Boswell is still battling a groin injury. On Wednesday, the Steelers signed Matthew Wright to their 53-man roster. He was previously on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. Since the Steelers signed Wright from the Chiefs' practice squad,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy