Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch
Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
Selena Gomez Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Allegedly Reacts to Singer Calling Taylor Swift ‘Only Friend in the Industry’
Francia Raísa, the actress who donated her kidney to Selena Gomez as part of a life-saving procedure five years ago, allegedly left a comment under an Instagram post reacting to the "My Mind & Me" singer calling Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry." In her new Apple...
Reddit Backs Woman Whose Dinner Was Ruined by Crying Baby: ‘Family Should’ve Gone Home’
Should parents not bring their babies to fancy restaurants?. On Reddit, a woman kick-started a conversation about dining-out etiquette after venting that her first time dining out with her husband since welcoming their second child was completely ruined by another couple's crying baby. The mother-of-two explained she was looking forward...
Famous ‘Scooby-Doo’ Voice Actress Calls Katy Perry ‘100% Trash,’ Behind-the-Scenes ‘Nightmare’
The wave of backlash toward Katy Perry continues in the wake of her voting for former Republican politician Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles in the 2022 midterm elections. This time around, the criticism comes from a famous Scooby-Doo voice actress. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Grey DeLisle — character...
Taylor Swift Confirms A ‘Midnights’ Tour Will Happen ‘Soonish’
Taylor Swift could be hitting the road for another tour, at least according to her. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker appeared on on BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, where she divulged the details on the upcoming trek. "We will sometime soonish. It's going to happen," she said. We will do it...
Kanye West Responds to Drake’s Apparent Ye Shade on ‘Her Loss’ Album
Kanye West responded to the apparent shade Drake shot his way on the new Her Loss album. On Friday (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage released their highly anticipated joint album, which finds Drake delivering some subliminal and outright shots at various people on multiple songs. On the trending track, "Circo Loco," Drizzy appears to address temporarily mending his beef with Ye to perform at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert last year. "Linking with the opps, b---h, I did that s--t for J. Prince / B---h, I did it for the Mob Ties," Drake raps in reference to the Rap-A-Lot founder who urged him to end the beef with Ye and perform at the show.
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was so ‘Scared to Death’ of Her He Avoided Her at All Costs
If there's one thing Justin Bieber's scared of, it's not glass doors or Selena Gomez fans: it's Judge Judy. Judge Judy, a.k.a. Judy Sheindlin, told Access Hollywood that Bieber was apparently "scared to death" of her when the two used to be neighbors. "There was a period of time before...
Bride and Groom Forces Family to Vote Out Least Favorite Family Member to Leave Wedding
Could you imagine having your wedding and asking a family member to leave during the reception?. TikToker @odditieinthemaking asked her followers a burning question, “What did you do at your wedding that made your family members upset?” Thousands of people responded to her inquiry with somewhat crazy stories, however, one stood out and earned 7.4 million views.
Prince Jackson Defends Dad Michael Jackson’s Title after Harry Styles Dubbed New ‘King of Pop’ – WATCH
Prince Jackson is defending his dad, the late pop icon Michael Jackson's title as the King of Pop!. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone deemed superstar Harry Styles as the new King of Pop. In a recent chat with Good Morning Britain, Prince agreed that the "As It Was" singer is brilliant, but his dad worked for decades to earn his title.
Melissa Joan Hart and More Celebrities React to Aaron Carter’s Death
Celebrities are sharing their condolences and favorite memories of Aaron Carter following the singer's death at the age of 34. On Saturday (Nov. 5), police responded to a 911 call regarding a drowning. The call led them to discover Carter unresponsive in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, Calif.
Hilary Duff Reacts to Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘My Teenage Self Loved You Deeply’
Hilary Duff shared a touching message on Instagram Saturday evening (Nov. 5), just hours after the announcement that Aaron Carter had died. Over a simple black background, Duff shared this succinct, yet emotional message to her former one-time Lizzie McGuire co-star and fellow tween star:. For Aaron, I'm deeply sorry...
Britney Spears Details ‘Scary’ Permanent Nerve Damage, Says Pain Goes Away When She Dances
In a lengthy new Instagram post, Britney Spears revealed the permanent nerve damage she deals with as a performer. "Nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down," she shared in the caption of a video of her dancing.
KFC Workers Caught Licking Food in Viral Video
KFC has been saying their chicken is "finger lickin' good" since 1956. However, in 2022, KFC workers are facing backlash after putting the slogan to the test in a new viral video. On TikTok, a group of young KFC workers were filmed licking pieces of cooked chicken, grabbing handfuls of...
Woman Waiting for Apology After Friend Books Vacation Same Weekend as Birthday Plans Organized Months Ago
A woman was left frustrated after her forgetful friend overlooked their birthday plans together and booked an international trip instead. Sharing her story on Mumsnet, the woman claimed her friend is "chronically late" and frequently forgets their plans. Several months ago, she and the friend decided to plan something nice...
Taylor Swift Fan Says She Found Strand of Pop Star’s Hair in Signed ‘Midnights’ CD
When one Swiftie, a.k.a. Taylor Swift fan, ordered a signed Midnights CD from the pop star's web store, she probably didn't expect to get more than just a signature with her album. In a viral TikTok, @shannonrivers_ claims her CD came with a strand of telltale blonde hair stuck inside...
Fans React to Taylor Swift Becoming First Artist Ever to Occupy Entire ‘Billboard’ Top 10
Taylor Swift's Midnights is officially a history-maker. On Oct. 31, Swift became the first artist to occupy all top ten slots simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The songs featured in the top 10 on the Hot 100 include TikTok ear worm "Vigilante Sh--" and fan-favorite "Lavender Haze," as well as Lana Del Rey collaboration "Snow on the Beach."
Superhero actress from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' lives in tiny Delaware
Superhero actress Dominique Thorne splits her time between Wakanda and her home in tiny Delaware. Thorne makes her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring as Ironheart in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” This sequel to the 2018 blockbuster officially opens Friday, and hits some local theaters Thursday. ...
Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe Campaign to Make Rapper Billionaire Again
Despite his rampant anti-Antisemitism, Kanye West's devoted fans have hatched a plan to help the controversial rapper refuel his bank account after Ye declared he'd "lost 2 billion dollars in one day" on Instagram. Over the past few weeks, the rapper created a firestorm with his barrage of anti-Semitic rants,...
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa Drama via TikTok Comment
Selena Gomez has responded to the drama surrounding her and Francia Raísa's friendship in a TikTok comment. The "My Mind & Me" singer let her feelings be known in a comment shared under a viral TikTok video regarding the drama and criticism currently surrounding an alleged comment Raísa had made after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in her new Apple TV+ documentary.
See Chris Jericho’s Cameo in ‘Terrifier 2,’ Says He Almost Puked Filming Scene
You've probably already heard about Terrifier 2, the horror movie that's made viewers pass out and throw up in movie theaters over the last few weeks. But did you know Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho has a cameo role in the film? He, too, almost puked while filming the scene he was in.
PopCrush
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0