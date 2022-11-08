AP declares Jahana Hayes victor in 5th District race

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rep. Jahana Hayes is the victor in the tight race for the 5th District, the Associated Press declared Wednesday night.

At about 7:20 p.m., Hayes sent out tweets claiming she’s above the margin of victory .

“For four years, I have delivered for this community, and I was proud to run on my record of helping the people in every part of this district,” she tweeted. “This was a hard fought race that was unfortunately fueled by millions of dollars in outside spending. But ultimately, the people of this district are the ones to decide who their representative will be — not national Super PACs. The Fifth District is my home, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to continue serving you in the House of Representatives.”

News 8 has reached out to Logan’s campaign for a statement. He tweeted at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that he would hold a press conference Thursday morning , stating “Press and supporters are encouraged to attend.”

Hayes said during her own press conference Wednesday night that Logan has not reached out to her, and that she was relieved and excited by the results.

“Elections are about math,” she said. “I won.”

Hayes said she was not expecting the margin to be so close and called attack ads on her an attack on her integrity.

“Politics doesn’t have to be like this,” she said.

The latest numbers from the secretary of state and the Associated Press show Hayes , a two-term incumbent, leading Republican George Logan , a former state senator, by less than 2,000 votes in the 5th Congressional District.

The secretary of state’s office released a statement Wednesday saying that there were technical difficulties with the Town of Salisbury, but that Hayes is above the recount threshold.

“These difficulties were not due to any shortcomings of the local officials but rather a result of recent redistricting changes made to the Election Management System,” a written statement from Andrew Miano, the press secretary for the secretary of state, reads. “However, we are also aware that the results in the 5th Congressional District do not include the vote totals from the Town of Salisbury. As with any election, our office prepares contingencies for these situations and our office collected a paper copy of the Head Moderator’s Return attached hereto. The inclusion of these vote totals brings the margin of victory for Representative Hayes to 1842 votes. This total exceeds any statutory margin of victory that would necessitate a recount. As much, with the inclusion of Salisbury’s vote totals, there is no statutory requirement for a recount in the 5th Congressional District.”

Hayes tweeted Wednesday night that she “did not make any comment while the votes were still being counted in order to maintain the integrity of the process.”

“Earlier tonight, the Office of the Secretary of the State released a statement confirming the margin of victory for me to be 1,842 votes, which exceeds any statutory margin of victory that would necessitate a recount,” she tweeted.

See full Connecticut election results here

The Twitter page for Connecticut Democrats also tweeted out that she was the victor.

“With every vote counted and double-checked, it’s time to celebrate this hard-fought win,” the account wrote.

Logan’s campaign released a statement before Hayes’ declaration on Wednesday, which read, “We’re closely monitoring the vote count, but given the results reported by the Secretary of State we’re confident that after all the votes are counted we believe George Logan will be the next Congressman from Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCOx9_0j3FJLcb00

The national GOP had been enthusiastic about its chances of flipping Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District. The race has attracted national attention, with outside groups spending more than $7 million.

Republicans haven’t held a House seat in Connecticut since former U.S. Rep. Chris Shays lost in 2008 to Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, who still holds the seat representing a southwestern part of the state and was reelected Tuesday.

Hayes, a former national teacher of the year, was first elected to office in 2018, becoming the first African American woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. She currently sits on the House of Representatives committees for education, labor, and agriculture.

Logan, the son of immigrants from Guatemala, is a mechanical engineer and community relations director at a water company. He’s also a guitarist in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band. Despite being labeled as too extreme by Democrats, he has portrayed himself as a social moderate and fiscal conservative.

1st Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. John Larson won his 13th term representing the 1st Congressional District, which spans northern and central parts of the state, including Hartford. He was challenged by Dr. Larry Lazor, who describes himself as a moderate Republican. A minor party candidate is also running.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKnP7_0j3FJLcb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KLdm_0j3FJLcb00

2nd Congressional District

The national GOP also targeted Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, who was first elected to Congress in 2006 to represent the 2nd Congressional District in eastern Connecticut. But Courtney, who billed himself as someone with a record of effectively working with Democrats and Republicans, managed to defeat his Republican challenger, state Rep. Mike France, chair of the General Assembly’s conservative caucus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXS9R_0j3FJLcb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsRX5_0j3FJLcb00

3rd Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro won her 17th term in office in the 3rd Congressional District, which includes areas of southern and central Connecticut. She was challenged by Republican Lesley DiNardis, a college administrator, as well as two minor party candidates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpGBI_0j3FJLcb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OUv5_0j3FJLcb00

4th Congressional District

In the 4th Congressional District, Himes won an eighth term. He was being challenged by Republican Jayme Stevenson, an abortion rights supporter who served more than a decade as Darien’s first selectman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtDAA_0j3FJLcb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nwbi2_0j3FJLcb00

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

