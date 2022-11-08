ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
uams.edu

UAMS Seminar Focuses on Ending Stigmas Surrounding Veterans’ Mental Health

Nov. 10, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) held a virtual seminar aimed at breaking the stigmas regarding the mental health of veterans and active-duty service members. Isis Pettway, M.S., Licensed Associate Counselor (LAC), with the UAMS Health AR ConnectNow program in the Psychiatric Research Institute,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
FORT SMITH, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

Three federal operations in Arkansas yield dozens of drug and gun arrests

LITTLE ROCK—Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests this morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed today.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Scott wins reelection as Little Rock’s mayor, 50% to 38% for Landers

Incumbent Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. won re-election Tuesday night in the city’s combative and high-dollar mayor’s race, with 49.9% of the vote according to unofficial totals. Finishing second in the four-candidate field was retired auto dealer Steve Landers Sr. at 38.3%. To win, the top finisher needed 40% to avoid a runoff next […] The post Scott wins reelection as Little Rock’s mayor, 50% to 38% for Landers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy