rajah.com
Jim Cornette Praises Bray Wyatt For Making Everything He's Involved In So Believable
When Bray Wyatt is involved in an angle in WWE, you believe it. The pro wrestling legend spoke during the latest episode of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast about Bray Wyatt's ability to make everything he's involved in "so believable." Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he...
rajah.com
KC Navarro Reveals He Started Wrestling At An Early Age
MLW Star and pro wrestling veteran KC Navarro had a conversation with Fightful Select on a variety of topics such as how he started wrestling at an early age and how he grew up watching WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. KC Navarro said:. “I knew very young. Like my...
rajah.com
IMPACT! Stars Deonna Purrazzo & Steve Maclin Get Married
-- IMPACT Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin got married this past weekend on Saturday. The two have been in a relationship since 2020 and announced that they were engaged earlier this year in February. Purrazzo announced that they were married in her Instagram Stories. Several members of the...
rajah.com
Michael Cole Talks Working Under Vince McMahon For 25 Years, WWE's New Regime
Legendary WWE commentator Michael Cole appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how Triple H being in charge of the WWE has been a great change of scenery and the ratings of WWE's programming have been good. Michael Cole said:. “Everything’s been great....
rajah.com
United States Championship Match Announced For Next Week's WWE Monday Night Raw
You can officially pencil in a championship match for next week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. During this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that Seth Rollins will be going one-on-one against Finn Balor on Monday's Raw with the United States Championship on-the-line.
rajah.com
Tyrus Offers High Praise For Austin Idol, Talks About His Fountain Of Experience & Reveals Favorite Traits
Tyrus recently spoke with The Miami Herald for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NWA Television Champion offered high praise for wrestling legend Austin Idol. He spoke about his fountain of experience and revealed his favorite traits. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar's First Singles Loss In WWE Was "Pointless"
Brock Lesnar's first loss in a singles match in WWE was pointless. "Good Ole' J.R." spoke about "The Beast Incarnate" losing his first singles match to Big Show at WWE Survivor Series 2002 during the latest episode of his official podcast, "Grilling J.R." Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Preview: Smackdown World Cup Begins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Up For Grabs
An early look at Friday Night Smackdown On FOX is now available on the WWE YouTube channel. Ahead of The Uso's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship clash with the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), WWE Now shared the following preview:. The New Day and The Usos meet for...
rajah.com
Matt Cardona Talks Nick Aldis Possibly Leaving The NWA
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on the This Is Pro Wrestling program to speak about a variety of topics such as the controversy between Nick Aldis and NWA President Billy Corgan as well as his thoughts on Aldis possibly leaving the promotion he helped put on the map.
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star
Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in signing top Indie Star KC Navarro to a contract and Navarro is even scheduled for a WWE tryout this coming December, which will be just a private one-on-one session. Navarro made his wrestling debut back in 2015 and is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion as well as the NEW LIVE! Champion.
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Talks Fan Reaction To His Impact Wrestling Debut
During the latest recording of his own Undisputed Podcast. Bobby Fish reflected on the crowd reaction he received at Victory Road 2022, where he made his Impact Wrestling debut. Check out the comments from Bobby below:. “They received me like I had farted in church. It was like, okay, well...
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock Recalls His Decision To Leave WWE In 1999
During his appearance on on Vlad TV, Attitude Era star Ken Shamrock reflected on his 1999 exit from WWE. Check out the highlights below. “I believe my last match was Jericho. I believe, could be wrong, but I feel like that was the last one. I already felt like I was being clumped into groups, and that I was just kind of a side thing now. Like, whatever storyline was over here, we would just do. It didn’t make any sense. It just didn’t feel like they knew what to do with me from that point. It just felt like I was just there.”
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Highlights (11/12): Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. With her 11-0 NXT Level Up record on the line, the fearsome Ivy Nile teams up with the...
rajah.com
Colby Corino Reveals He Has Been Under Contract To The NWA Since June 2021
Pro wrestling veteran Colby Corino spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics such as how he started working for the NWA. “Before the pandemic, they were trying to shoot a show, ‘The Circle Squared’, I think it was, and I was one on of the first tapings of that, and I wrestled George South. They did a kind of weird thing where the fans picked who won after the match. We did the match, and then afterwards, it was like, ‘Do you want this guy to continue, or this guy to continue?’ I think I won that part, but because the pandemic happened, nothing ever came of it. But in June of 2021, they brought me back for a loop, and I’ve been there ever since.”
rajah.com
Court Bauer Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted To Do An Exploding Death Match In WW
MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted to do an Exploding Death Match in the company as they were trying different things at the time as well as how they ended up doing another match due to a number of issues.
rajah.com
Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts On AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch
During the latest recording of Foley is Pod, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley refelcted on AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at Revolution 2021. Check out the highlights below. On the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch:. “I’m not sure barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny’s huge...
rajah.com
Earl Hebner Talks About Bret Hart Reaching Out To Him, Patching Up Their Relationship Years After WWE Montreal Screwjob
Earl may have screwed Bret, but Bret is okay with him at this point. Legendary pro wrestling referee Earl Hebner recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering his career in the business. During the discussion, the man who served as referee and the...
rajah.com
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Ricochet, Classic Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns Moment (Video)
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are celebrating a decade in WWE this month, and blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose):
rajah.com
Another NXT Wrestler Reportedly Headed For a Main Roster Call Up Soon
-- Another NXT wrestler is expected to be promoted to the main roster soon. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Cameron Grimes has been earmarked for a call up to either Raw or Smackdown, presumably once his current feud with Joe Gacy in NXT wraps up. Grimes most recently lost to Gacy on Tuesday's NXT which some may understand as being the end of their program.
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Says WWE Is Smart For Using Logan Paul, Feels Wrestling Business As A Whole Benefits From His Success
Logan Paul is good for the pro wrestling business. That is the opinion of "The Ocho" himself -- the current ROH World Champion and leader of AEW's "Jericho Appreciation Society" (J.A.S.) -- Chris Jericho. During his recent interview on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, the All Elite Wrestling performer...
