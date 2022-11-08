ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

KC Navarro Reveals He Started Wrestling At An Early Age

MLW Star and pro wrestling veteran KC Navarro had a conversation with Fightful Select on a variety of topics such as how he started wrestling at an early age and how he grew up watching WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. KC Navarro said:. “I knew very young. Like my...
rajah.com

IMPACT! Stars Deonna Purrazzo & Steve Maclin Get Married

-- IMPACT Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin got married this past weekend on Saturday. The two have been in a relationship since 2020 and announced that they were engaged earlier this year in February. Purrazzo announced that they were married in her Instagram Stories. Several members of the...
rajah.com

Michael Cole Talks Working Under Vince McMahon For 25 Years, WWE's New Regime

Legendary WWE commentator Michael Cole appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how Triple H being in charge of the WWE has been a great change of scenery and the ratings of WWE's programming have been good. Michael Cole said:. “Everything’s been great....
rajah.com

United States Championship Match Announced For Next Week's WWE Monday Night Raw

You can officially pencil in a championship match for next week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. During this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that Seth Rollins will be going one-on-one against Finn Balor on Monday's Raw with the United States Championship on-the-line.
rajah.com

Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar's First Singles Loss In WWE Was "Pointless"

Brock Lesnar's first loss in a singles match in WWE was pointless. "Good Ole' J.R." spoke about "The Beast Incarnate" losing his first singles match to Big Show at WWE Survivor Series 2002 during the latest episode of his official podcast, "Grilling J.R." Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com

Matt Cardona Talks Nick Aldis Possibly Leaving The NWA

Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on the This Is Pro Wrestling program to speak about a variety of topics such as the controversy between Nick Aldis and NWA President Billy Corgan as well as his thoughts on Aldis possibly leaving the promotion he helped put on the map.
rajah.com

WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star

Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in signing top Indie Star KC Navarro to a contract and Navarro is even scheduled for a WWE tryout this coming December, which will be just a private one-on-one session. Navarro made his wrestling debut back in 2015 and is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion as well as the NEW LIVE! Champion.
rajah.com

Bobby Fish Talks Fan Reaction To His Impact Wrestling Debut

During the latest recording of his own Undisputed Podcast. Bobby Fish reflected on the crowd reaction he received at Victory Road 2022, where he made his Impact Wrestling debut. Check out the comments from Bobby below:. “They received me like I had farted in church. It was like, okay, well...
rajah.com

Ken Shamrock Recalls His Decision To Leave WWE In 1999

During his appearance on on Vlad TV, Attitude Era star Ken Shamrock reflected on his 1999 exit from WWE. Check out the highlights below. “I believe my last match was Jericho. I believe, could be wrong, but I feel like that was the last one. I already felt like I was being clumped into groups, and that I was just kind of a side thing now. Like, whatever storyline was over here, we would just do. It didn’t make any sense. It just didn’t feel like they knew what to do with me from that point. It just felt like I was just there.”
rajah.com

Colby Corino Reveals He Has Been Under Contract To The NWA Since June 2021

Pro wrestling veteran Colby Corino spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics such as how he started working for the NWA. “Before the pandemic, they were trying to shoot a show, ‘The Circle Squared’, I think it was, and I was one on of the first tapings of that, and I wrestled George South. They did a kind of weird thing where the fans picked who won after the match. We did the match, and then afterwards, it was like, ‘Do you want this guy to continue, or this guy to continue?’ I think I won that part, but because the pandemic happened, nothing ever came of it. But in June of 2021, they brought me back for a loop, and I’ve been there ever since.”
rajah.com

Court Bauer Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted To Do An Exploding Death Match In WW

MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted to do an Exploding Death Match in the company as they were trying different things at the time as well as how they ended up doing another match due to a number of issues.
rajah.com

Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts On AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

During the latest recording of Foley is Pod, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley refelcted on AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at Revolution 2021. Check out the highlights below. On the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch:. “I’m not sure barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny’s huge...
rajah.com

Another NXT Wrestler Reportedly Headed For a Main Roster Call Up Soon

-- Another NXT wrestler is expected to be promoted to the main roster soon. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Cameron Grimes has been earmarked for a call up to either Raw or Smackdown, presumably once his current feud with Joe Gacy in NXT wraps up. Grimes most recently lost to Gacy on Tuesday's NXT which some may understand as being the end of their program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy