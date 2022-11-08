Pro wrestling veteran Colby Corino spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics such as how he started working for the NWA. “Before the pandemic, they were trying to shoot a show, ‘The Circle Squared’, I think it was, and I was one on of the first tapings of that, and I wrestled George South. They did a kind of weird thing where the fans picked who won after the match. We did the match, and then afterwards, it was like, ‘Do you want this guy to continue, or this guy to continue?’ I think I won that part, but because the pandemic happened, nothing ever came of it. But in June of 2021, they brought me back for a loop, and I’ve been there ever since.”

1 DAY AGO