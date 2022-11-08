Read full article on original website
Bobby Fish Talks Fan Reaction To His Impact Wrestling Debut
During the latest recording of his own Undisputed Podcast. Bobby Fish reflected on the crowd reaction he received at Victory Road 2022, where he made his Impact Wrestling debut. Check out the comments from Bobby below:. “They received me like I had farted in church. It was like, okay, well...
Road Dogg Reflects On Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart Backstage Fight In WWE, Recent Post-All Out Brawl In AEW
Fights behind-the-scenes among pro wrestlers in the wrestling business is nothing new. One person who knows this as well or possibly even better than most, is longtime pro wrestling veteran Road Dogg Brian James. The longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend as part of D-Generation X...
Spoiler On A Gimmick Match To Be Added At AEW's Full Gear PPV
A segment is set to take place during tonight's episode of AEW Rampage between Luchasaurus, Christian Cage and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, where Jungle Boy will challenge Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Matchup at the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Event. The Steel Cage Match would then be made official shortly after the segment.
Jamie Hayter Confident Going Into Toni Storm Title Match, Austin Gunn Comments On Swerve vs. Bowens, Hey! (EW) Guests
- Jamie Hayter appears ready for her championship clash with AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view next week. Ahead of her showdown against the interim title-holder at the PPV scheduled for Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Hayter surfaced on social media to comment on the "Jamie Hayter agenda" soon being in full-swing. "One week until the Jamie Hayter agenda is in full swing," she wrote via her official Twitter feed on Saturday. Check out the tweet below, and make sure to join us here at Rajah.com on 11/19 for live AEW Full Gear 2022 results coverage from Newark, N.J.
List of Competitors Scheduled to Participate in WWE's Smackdown World Cup (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE is set to commence their Smackdown World Cup tournament with a first round match to take place tonight on Smackdown with Shinsuke Nakamura taking on Santos Escobar. PWInsider.com is reporting that the full list of competitors (as of this week) are:. 1. Shinsuke Nakamura. 2. Sami Zayn. 3....
Anthony Ogogo Reflects On AEW Double or Nothing Match With Cody Rhodes
During his chat with Cultaholic, All Elite Wrestling's own Anthony Ogogo sang the praises of former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. Anthony also reflected on his at AEW Double or Nothing clash with Rhodes, and more. Check out the comments from Ogogo:. “My favorite moment, retrospectively, was going to...
WWE News: Latest From Ronda on the Road, UUDD Plays Tekken (Video)
-- The latest video from UpUpDownDown has surfaced on the official UUDD YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. Tekken is going international! The New Day and The Usos are at odds again as each member picks up the controller to throw down some bone-crunching moves in this Tekken 7 showdown between Jey & Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Austin Creed straight out of Glasgow, Scotland!
AEW News: The Bunny Says She Is A "Contender," Rampage Highlights (Video)
-- Ahead of next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite collision with AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Toni Storm, The Bunny posted on Twitter, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, highlights from Friday's edition of AEW Rampage have surfaced on...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 8,661 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,731 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,609 tickets. You...
Former WWE NXT, AEW Star Bobby Fish Scores Second-Round KO Win In Boxing Debut (Video)
Bobby Fish is now 1-0 as a professional boxer. The former WWE NXT and AEW star of The Undisputed ERA and reDRagon scored a victory on the undercard of the boxing pay-per-view event headlined by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji. Fish defeated Boateng Prempeh via knockout at 1:02...
WWE Announces New Tag-Team Match For Monday's Raw
You can officially pencil in a new match for next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. On Saturday, WWE.com released an announcement confirming Riddle & Elias vs. Alpha Academy in a tag-team bout for Monday's Raw. Previously announced for next week's Raw is a Miz TV segment with The...
GUNTHER Reveals Brock Lesnar Is His Dream Opponent
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently spoke with WMBD News on a number of topics such as how former WWE Champion "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar is his dream opponent. GUNTHER said:. “If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment. When...
Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Talk Their Decision To Return To The WWE
Top WWE Stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell to talk about a variety of topics such as their decision to return to the company. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson said:. “We had gone back and forth with Uncle Allen [AJ...
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star
Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in signing top Indie Star KC Navarro to a contract and Navarro is even scheduled for a WWE tryout this coming December, which will be just a private one-on-one session. Navarro made his wrestling debut back in 2015 and is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion as well as the NEW LIVE! Champion.
Ronda Rousey Says Current WWE Run Has Been Much Easier Than Her First (Video)
Ronda Rousey has released episode 20 of her "Ronda On The Road" YouTube series. In the latest video, the SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about her current run with WWE and how it has been easier than her initial run, as well as how she has started speaking up for herself.
Kevin Nash Reveals Advice He Gave AJ Styles Before His First WrestleMania Match In 2016
Kevin Nash has a lot of veteran advice to offer those who are still actively performing in the pro wrestling business. And often-times, the WWE Hall of Fame legend will share some of this wisdom with others in the industry. AJ Styles received some "phenomenal" advice from "Big Daddy Cool"...
Chris Jericho Says WWE Is Smart For Using Logan Paul, Feels Wrestling Business As A Whole Benefits From His Success
Logan Paul is good for the pro wrestling business. That is the opinion of "The Ocho" himself -- the current ROH World Champion and leader of AEW's "Jericho Appreciation Society" (J.A.S.) -- Chris Jericho. During his recent interview on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, the All Elite Wrestling performer...
WWE News: Sunday Stunner Lineup, Street Profits Advertised For SmackDown
-- According to the XL Center, Monday Night Raw Superstars The Street Profits will be in Hartford, Connecticut for next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the following matchups and stars are being advertised for tomorrow's WWE Sunday Stunner event in Madison, Wisconsin:
New Title Match Announced For WWE Survivor Series 2022
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this year's WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view. During this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Shotzi emerged victorious in a Six-Pack Challenge match to become the new number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Soon after...
Rhea Ripley On Mia Yim's WWE Return: "There Is No Solution To The Rhea Problem"
During her recent chat with the Ringsiders podcast, Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley discussed the WWE return of Mia Yim. Check out Ripley's comments below. On Mia Yim's return to WWE:. “There is no solution for the Rhea problem. They just put fuel to...
