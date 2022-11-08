ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Bobby Fish Talks Fan Reaction To His Impact Wrestling Debut

During the latest recording of his own Undisputed Podcast. Bobby Fish reflected on the crowd reaction he received at Victory Road 2022, where he made his Impact Wrestling debut. Check out the comments from Bobby below:. “They received me like I had farted in church. It was like, okay, well...
rajah.com

Spoiler On A Gimmick Match To Be Added At AEW's Full Gear PPV

A segment is set to take place during tonight's episode of AEW Rampage between Luchasaurus, Christian Cage and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, where Jungle Boy will challenge Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Matchup at the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Event. The Steel Cage Match would then be made official shortly after the segment.
NEWARK, NJ
rajah.com

Jamie Hayter Confident Going Into Toni Storm Title Match, Austin Gunn Comments On Swerve vs. Bowens, Hey! (EW) Guests

- Jamie Hayter appears ready for her championship clash with AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view next week. Ahead of her showdown against the interim title-holder at the PPV scheduled for Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Hayter surfaced on social media to comment on the "Jamie Hayter agenda" soon being in full-swing. "One week until the Jamie Hayter agenda is in full swing," she wrote via her official Twitter feed on Saturday. Check out the tweet below, and make sure to join us here at Rajah.com on 11/19 for live AEW Full Gear 2022 results coverage from Newark, N.J.
NEWARK, NJ
rajah.com

Anthony Ogogo Reflects On AEW Double or Nothing Match With Cody Rhodes

During his chat with Cultaholic, All Elite Wrestling's own Anthony Ogogo sang the praises of former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. Anthony also reflected on his at AEW Double or Nothing clash with Rhodes, and more. Check out the comments from Ogogo:. “My favorite moment, retrospectively, was going to...
rajah.com

WWE News: Latest From Ronda on the Road, UUDD Plays Tekken (Video)

-- The latest video from UpUpDownDown has surfaced on the official UUDD YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. Tekken is going international! The New Day and The Usos are at odds again as each member picks up the controller to throw down some bone-crunching moves in this Tekken 7 showdown between Jey & Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Austin Creed straight out of Glasgow, Scotland!
rajah.com

AEW News: The Bunny Says She Is A "Contender," Rampage Highlights (Video)

-- Ahead of next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite collision with AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Toni Storm, The Bunny posted on Twitter, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, highlights from Friday's edition of AEW Rampage have surfaced on...
rajah.com

Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 8,661 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,731 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,609 tickets. You...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rajah.com

WWE Announces New Tag-Team Match For Monday's Raw

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. On Saturday, WWE.com released an announcement confirming Riddle & Elias vs. Alpha Academy in a tag-team bout for Monday's Raw. Previously announced for next week's Raw is a Miz TV segment with The...
rajah.com

GUNTHER Reveals Brock Lesnar Is His Dream Opponent

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently spoke with WMBD News on a number of topics such as how former WWE Champion "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar is his dream opponent. GUNTHER said:. “If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment. When...
rajah.com

Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Talk Their Decision To Return To The WWE

Top WWE Stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell to talk about a variety of topics such as their decision to return to the company. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson said:. “We had gone back and forth with Uncle Allen [AJ...
rajah.com

WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star

Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in signing top Indie Star KC Navarro to a contract and Navarro is even scheduled for a WWE tryout this coming December, which will be just a private one-on-one session. Navarro made his wrestling debut back in 2015 and is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion as well as the NEW LIVE! Champion.
rajah.com

WWE News: Sunday Stunner Lineup, Street Profits Advertised For SmackDown

-- According to the XL Center, Monday Night Raw Superstars The Street Profits will be in Hartford, Connecticut for next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the following matchups and stars are being advertised for tomorrow's WWE Sunday Stunner event in Madison, Wisconsin:
WISCONSIN STATE
rajah.com

New Title Match Announced For WWE Survivor Series 2022

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this year's WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view. During this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Shotzi emerged victorious in a Six-Pack Challenge match to become the new number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Soon after...
rajah.com

Rhea Ripley On Mia Yim's WWE Return: "There Is No Solution To The Rhea Problem"

During her recent chat with the Ringsiders podcast, Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley discussed the WWE return of Mia Yim. Check out Ripley's comments below. On Mia Yim's return to WWE:. “There is no solution for the Rhea problem. They just put fuel to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy