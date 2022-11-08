ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: Adam’s Polishes recalls select hand sanitizers amid methanol contamination risk

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZG7F_0j3FItIa00

THORNTON, Colo. — Adam’s Polishes LLC on Saturday recalled 20 lots of its hand sanitizer after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revealed one of the lots contained undeclared methanol.

According to the recall notice, issued in concert with the FDA, lot 133475 was found to contain methanol and has been recalled along with the following 19 other lots:

The affected hand sanitizer is packaged in 4-ounce, 8-ounce, 16-ounce and 1-gallon bottles and was distributed to internet customers nationwide between June 2020 and March 2022, the company stated,

As per the recall notice: “Persons who accidently ingest (drink) these products are at risk for methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol ingestion can result in coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death.”

Thornton, Colorado-based Adam’s Polishes confirmed that it has recalled the 19 additional lots “out of an abundance of caution” and that it has fielded zero reports to date of injury, illness or other adverse events related to the recall.

Consumers who have any recalled Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer products are advised to immediately stop using the product and dispose of it in accordance with local regulations. Consumers can email Adam’s Polishes with a request for a credit at hs@adamspolishes.com. You will need to include a picture of the bottle that includes the lot number.

©2022 Cox Media Group

