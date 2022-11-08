Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County pumps Marineland Acres drainage system
Flagler County Engineering Department arranged to pump Marineland Acres drainage system, which includes the Sea Colony area, pre-Hurricane Nicole, and began the operation as soon as weather conditions became safe enough to begin operations Thursday. The pond water elevation level has been dropped by 4 feet — and the roadway system by a foot and a half.
palmcoastobserver.com
UPDATE: Flagler County ‘White Table Ceremony’ canceled
ORIGINAL STORY (8:30 p.m. Nov. 6):. by: Julie Murphy, Flagler County Public Information Officer. The Flagler County Public Library main branch on Palm Coast Parkway will hold a “White Table Ceremony” on Nov. 12 to honor service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action. The...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast sandbag location opens; hurricane watch issued for Flagler County
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for Flagler County as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches. Palm Coast is making sandbags available for residents. Sandbags are available for residents at the Indian Trails Sports Complex beginning from11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Indian Trails Sports Complex...
palmcoastobserver.com
A section of A1A has collapsed due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Waves from Tropical Storm Nicole have collapsed a section of Highway A1A. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office shared photos off the road collapse on their social media just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. The pictures show the road has collapsed into the ocean in one section. The waves and storm surge have eroded sand from underneath other sections of the road, according to photos from FCSO social media.
palmcoastobserver.com
10 YEARS AGO THIS WEEK: 2012 Elections Office website crash; high school rezoning considered
According to the Palm Coast Observer edition from 10 years ago this week ... The Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office website crashed as locals overwhelmed it checking election results on Nov. 6, 2012. The site had also crashed the night of the primary election that year. The Supervisor of Elections Office planned to have a new website in early 2013.
palmcoastobserver.com
Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies
Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
palmcoastobserver.com
Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect as Nicole moves across west Central Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole is moving across west Central Florida with strong winds and a dangerous storm surge. The center of the storm was located about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, the National Hurricane Center reported in its 10 a.m. advisory. A Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge warning remains...
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTERS: School book banners are violating other parents' rights
School book banners are violating other parents' rights. Let's be clear, it isn't just about banning books, because a group with a particular viewpoint doesn't like them. This is really about taking away parents' rights. If they get their way, individual parents won't be able to decide for themselves what their children can read. The group proposing the banning will have effectively taken that right away.
