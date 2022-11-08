ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Longmont Leader

Downtown Longmont expected to get new hotel

Downtown Longmont could see a hotel in 2024. The Longmont Downtown Develop Authority board voted Wednesday to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with a developer to build a boutique hotel on the corner of Third Avenue and Kimbark Street. The hotel would replace the current parking lot. “This...
LONGMONT, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Thousands fewer metro area property owners are challenging assessments

Assessors’ offices use what are called “mass appraisals” because there are so many properties in a county and limited numbers of workers to analyze them. That means the assessor’s office looks at properties built around the same time with a similar construction style, location, size, age and amenities. It uses an algorithm to help value them.
DENVER, CO
Mike McKibbin

DougCo open space tax extended in landslide vote

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 10, 2022. The Dawson Butte Open Space and Trail. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Micki Clark thought the Douglas County open space tax extension ballot question would pass in Tuesday's general election. Still, she didn't expect to see this kind of result.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Douglas County residents turn down school bonds; Littleton approves arts and tourism tax

The Douglas County School District might not be getting a boost each year to increase teacher and staff salaries, according to early election returns Wednesday. The request to the taxpayers for $60 million per year, in perpetuity, is specifically intended to make the district more competitive in hiring and would have added about $255 per year in property taxes for a half-million-dollar home, according to the district. “If you've been...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas Co. School District narrowly misses funding teacher pay raises, future construction

In Douglas County, it appears the school district narrowly missed getting two ballot measures approved.  In a letter to staff and community members Wednesday, Superintendent Erin Kane said it's unlikely either the bond or mill levy override before voters will pass, despite outperforming early polling. One measure would have funded raises in teacher and staff salaries, while the other would fund construction and program expansion ahead of anticipated growth.   "If we were able to move the needle by over 10 percentage points in a few months, imagine what we can do with another 12 months," Kane said in the email....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Thornton sells mineral rights for $33.5 million

The city of Thornton has struck a multimillion-dollar deal with Denver-based Phoenix Capital Group to sell some of its mineral rights. City officials say the final sale price was $33,541,930.22, and the deal closed on November 4.The city's communications director, Todd Barnes, tells CBS News Colorado, "Thornton had been following the market for these rights for quite some time and determined it was the right market conditions to sell."Phoenix Capital Group says it acquired over 4,000 net royalty acres from Thornton, and the purchase is the largest acquisition in the company's history."Phoenix Capital Group's company goal is to bring our...
THORNTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot

Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
boulderbeat.news

Local (and Unofficial) Election Results 2022

City of Boulder, Boulder County + Special Districts. As of 11:18 p.m. Thursday, November 10. More results will be released next week. About 10,000, according to Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick. She tweeted late Thursday that ballot processing would resume on Tuesday, giving workers time to rest over Veterans Day weekend.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
whatnowdenver.com

Modern Market Eatery to Open Company-Owned Aurora Location

Modern Market — a concept founded in 2009 with the belief that “faster food can be better food” — will debut a store at 12100 E. Colfax Ave. in Aurora (80011), according to a liquor license filed with the city. Modern Market’s Co-Founder/CEO Rob McColgan told...
AURORA, CO
gotodestinations.com

10 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Colorado Springs

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious meal at one of Colorado Springs’ best breakfast spots. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of pancakes or a savory omelet, you’ll find plenty of great options to choose from. So pull up a chair and dig in – it’s time to fuel up for a busy day ahead!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Denver's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods Now

Compared to last year, violent crime is up in more than fifty Denver neighborhoods during the first ten-plus months of 2022. However, it's actually decreased in some of the city's highest crime zones. The Denver Crime Map, maintained by the Denver Police Department, tracks data for all 78 official neighborhoods...
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

As ballot counts continue: Democrat Bob Marshall holds steady lead in HD43

Two days after the 2022 midterms Democrat Bob Marshall maintains his lead in the race for Colorado House District 43 against incumbent Republican Kurt Huffman. As of 5:09 p.m. Nov. 10, Marshall, who declared victory on election night, has 50.6% of the vote to Huffman's 49.4%. On Nov. 10, Douglas County told Colorado Community Media there are around 2,900 ballots left to be processed, though its unclear how many of those voters are in HD43, which covers Highlands Ranch.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Founder of Aurora bicycle nonprofit dies unexpectedly

A bike shop in Aurora where anyone could come and get a used bike for free is temporarily closed because the man who was the heart behind it has passed away. Ernie Clark was the founder and owner of Second Chance Bicycle Shop. He died unexpectedly from a medical emergency on Wednesday.The shop is his nonprofit that restores and gives away bikes to those in need.Their favorite project was giving bikes to kids in Aurora for Christmas."All he wanted to do was to contribute, make sure kids had a smile face, happy that they got a bike," said his...
AURORA, CO
milehighcre.com

Sierra to Open its First Lakewood Location this Weekend

Sierra, the multichannel off-price retailer of active and outside brands, is opening its first Lakewood location at Belleview Shores, located at 5822 S. Wadsworth Blvd, on Saturday, November 12. The store will join five Sierra locations within the Denver and surrounding area. As part of the T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods family,...
LAKEWOOD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy