Downtown Longmont expected to get new hotel
Downtown Longmont could see a hotel in 2024. The Longmont Downtown Develop Authority board voted Wednesday to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with a developer to build a boutique hotel on the corner of Third Avenue and Kimbark Street. The hotel would replace the current parking lot. “This...
highlandsranchherald.net
Thousands fewer metro area property owners are challenging assessments
Assessors’ offices use what are called “mass appraisals” because there are so many properties in a county and limited numbers of workers to analyze them. That means the assessor’s office looks at properties built around the same time with a similar construction style, location, size, age and amenities. It uses an algorithm to help value them.
DougCo open space tax extended in landslide vote
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 10, 2022. The Dawson Butte Open Space and Trail. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Micki Clark thought the Douglas County open space tax extension ballot question would pass in Tuesday's general election. Still, she didn't expect to see this kind of result.
Douglas County residents turn down school bonds; Littleton approves arts and tourism tax
The Douglas County School District might not be getting a boost each year to increase teacher and staff salaries, according to early election returns Wednesday. The request to the taxpayers for $60 million per year, in perpetuity, is specifically intended to make the district more competitive in hiring and would have added about $255 per year in property taxes for a half-million-dollar home, according to the district. “If you've been...
Douglas Co. School District narrowly misses funding teacher pay raises, future construction
In Douglas County, it appears the school district narrowly missed getting two ballot measures approved. In a letter to staff and community members Wednesday, Superintendent Erin Kane said it's unlikely either the bond or mill levy override before voters will pass, despite outperforming early polling. One measure would have funded raises in teacher and staff salaries, while the other would fund construction and program expansion ahead of anticipated growth. "If we were able to move the needle by over 10 percentage points in a few months, imagine what we can do with another 12 months," Kane said in the email....
Thornton sells mineral rights for $33.5 million
The city of Thornton has struck a multimillion-dollar deal with Denver-based Phoenix Capital Group to sell some of its mineral rights. City officials say the final sale price was $33,541,930.22, and the deal closed on November 4.The city's communications director, Todd Barnes, tells CBS News Colorado, "Thornton had been following the market for these rights for quite some time and determined it was the right market conditions to sell."Phoenix Capital Group says it acquired over 4,000 net royalty acres from Thornton, and the purchase is the largest acquisition in the company's history."Phoenix Capital Group's company goal is to bring our...
Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot
Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
DougCo schools bond measure fails; mill levy override too close to call
(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo voters rejected the district’s proposal for a $450 million bond (ballot initiative 5B) to build new neighborhood schools, expand several middle schools, shore up critical maintenance needs, and enhance security by a margin of 8%.
Castle Rock voters return one incumbent, defeat the other
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock voters Tuesday opted to give Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Backen another four-year term. And they chose challenger Max Brooks over incumbent Caryn Johnson.
Voters choose to keep two Parker leaders, replace the third
(Parker, Colo.) In a close race, the unofficial election results depict a slight change in Parker's town leadership. Parker voters chose between five candidates for three town council seats. Three of the five candidates seeking the four-year terms are incumbents.
boulderbeat.news
Local (and Unofficial) Election Results 2022
City of Boulder, Boulder County + Special Districts. As of 11:18 p.m. Thursday, November 10. More results will be released next week. About 10,000, according to Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick. She tweeted late Thursday that ballot processing would resume on Tuesday, giving workers time to rest over Veterans Day weekend.
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
whatnowdenver.com
Modern Market Eatery to Open Company-Owned Aurora Location
Modern Market — a concept founded in 2009 with the belief that “faster food can be better food” — will debut a store at 12100 E. Colfax Ave. in Aurora (80011), according to a liquor license filed with the city. Modern Market’s Co-Founder/CEO Rob McColgan told...
gotodestinations.com
10 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Colorado Springs
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious meal at one of Colorado Springs’ best breakfast spots. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of pancakes or a savory omelet, you’ll find plenty of great options to choose from. So pull up a chair and dig in – it’s time to fuel up for a busy day ahead!
Westword
Denver's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods Now
Compared to last year, violent crime is up in more than fifty Denver neighborhoods during the first ten-plus months of 2022. However, it's actually decreased in some of the city's highest crime zones. The Denver Crime Map, maintained by the Denver Police Department, tracks data for all 78 official neighborhoods...
highlandsranchherald.net
As ballot counts continue: Democrat Bob Marshall holds steady lead in HD43
Two days after the 2022 midterms Democrat Bob Marshall maintains his lead in the race for Colorado House District 43 against incumbent Republican Kurt Huffman. As of 5:09 p.m. Nov. 10, Marshall, who declared victory on election night, has 50.6% of the vote to Huffman's 49.4%. On Nov. 10, Douglas County told Colorado Community Media there are around 2,900 ballots left to be processed, though its unclear how many of those voters are in HD43, which covers Highlands Ranch.
Founder of Aurora bicycle nonprofit dies unexpectedly
A bike shop in Aurora where anyone could come and get a used bike for free is temporarily closed because the man who was the heart behind it has passed away. Ernie Clark was the founder and owner of Second Chance Bicycle Shop. He died unexpectedly from a medical emergency on Wednesday.The shop is his nonprofit that restores and gives away bikes to those in need.Their favorite project was giving bikes to kids in Aurora for Christmas."All he wanted to do was to contribute, make sure kids had a smile face, happy that they got a bike," said his...
South Metro Fire Rescue respond to two-alarm fire in Centennial early Wednesday
Firefighters are working at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in Centennial.
milehighcre.com
Sierra to Open its First Lakewood Location this Weekend
Sierra, the multichannel off-price retailer of active and outside brands, is opening its first Lakewood location at Belleview Shores, located at 5822 S. Wadsworth Blvd, on Saturday, November 12. The store will join five Sierra locations within the Denver and surrounding area. As part of the T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods family,...
12 Denver restaurants participating in ‘Dine For Vets’ Thursday
Veterans Day is on Friday and restaurants in the metro area are giving back to the Veterans to Farmers organization on Thursday.
