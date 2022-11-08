This is the day set aside to pay tribute to all American veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime. It is a federal, state and county holiday, so many individuals across Plumas County will have a day off of work. All county, state and federal offices will be closed including the courts and the DMV. The US Postal Service will be closed, as will local schools. The banks will be closed as well.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO