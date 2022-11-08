Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Happy Veterans Day – what’s open; what’s closed in Plumas and where to celebrate
This is the day set aside to pay tribute to all American veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime. It is a federal, state and county holiday, so many individuals across Plumas County will have a day off of work. All county, state and federal offices will be closed including the courts and the DMV. The US Postal Service will be closed, as will local schools. The banks will be closed as well.
Plumas County News
Trail Angel receives thank you note from PCT hiker
Quincy resident Gerie Bunch helped a Pacific Crest Trail hiker this summer and was pleased to hear from her and learn that she had met her goal to make it to the Canadian border. “I saw her crossing the Post Office parking lot, and we smiled ‘hello,'” Bunch recalled. “Then...
Plumas County News
IVCSD meeting scheduled for Nov. 16
The regular meeting of the Indian Valley Community Services is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Plumas Bank building at 121 Crescent St. in Greenville. See the agenda below:
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary November 11, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Nov. 6……….. 54……….. 38……….. 0.08. Nov. 7……….. 45……….. 32……….. 0.63 – trace. Nov. 8……….. 34……….. 32……….. 0.92 – 5.
Plumas County News
Fire Safe Council acknowledges Beth Rouse for her work
The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) is pleased to announce the newest recipient in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies, and publicly acknowledges, outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County. A personalized certificate was presented at the meeting Nov. 10 to Beth Rouse who has demonstrated initiative...
Plumas County News
Presentation on proposed formation of new fire district to be held Friday, November 11
The Local Emergency Services Study Group (LESSG) and Sierra Valley Fire District invites members of the community to join in on a presentation about the proposed formation of a new fire district in Eastern Plumas county on Friday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session, and will be held at the Sierra Valley Fire Department located at 94362 CA-70 in Chilcoot. More information about recent activities of the LESSG can be found here.
Plumas County News
Storm brought initial havoc, but by the next day it was beautiful in the Basin
Chester’s early November storm created quite a bit of chaos for a short period of time, but with temperatures in the 40s the next day, Nov. 9, Main Street and most others cleared up and dried up very fast. Several local families reported they had 18-20 inches in their yards, which related to snow berms of 24-30 inches in their driveway and this berm down Main Street. Photo by Gregg Scott.
Plumas County News
PUSD says goodbye to two leaders
“I apologize that the weather didn’t have this in person so we could honor two people tonight,” said Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick, who was at the school district office in Quincy, while the board trustees and administrators were dispersed throughout the district due to weather.
Plumas County News
Sylvia T. Buse
Sylvia T. Buse, a resident of Graeagle, California, passed away on October 17, 2022. Loving wife to Donald Buse (1927-2010), mother of Charles, Deborah, Sarah, and John, nonna to Amy, Michele, and Sean, and bisnonna to Evan, Alex, Ryan, Ava, Presley, and Jackson. Born Sylvia Tweedt in San Francisco, October...
Plumas County News
CHP releases details on two recent vehicle collisions
The Quincy area office of the California Highway Patrol released information on two collisions that temporarily shut down Highway 70. Single big rig collision on Highway 70 east of Caribou Road. Jack Doerr, 26, of Chico was driving a 2022 Peterbuilt tractor with a trailer, westbound on Highway 70 east...
Comments / 0