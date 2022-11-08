ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
actionnews5.com

Cast your vote for 2023 Beale Street Music Festival performers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Music Festival is preparing for their next festival and you’ll have a chance to vote on who you would like to see perform. The Beale Street Music Festival returns to Tom Lee Park on May 5, 2023. Voters will be able to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The Grinch visits Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” takes the Orpheum stage later this month as a musical!. While the Grinch may claim to have a “heart two sizes too small” Friday, he was all heart, mostly. Greeting friends both feathered and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Here’s what’s inside the November issue of Memphis Magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The November issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside. From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talks with Writer Sam Cicci about his review on the new Restaurant Iris. Check out...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Digital Exclusive: Tax pro shares tax benefits for veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Veteran’s Day a tax pro is sharing some great tax benefits for veterans and their families. Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about any recent changes that could benefit veterans.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Arctic air will continue to stream into the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a cold rain and wintry mix (for some), now just clouds remain this morning. These will gradually clear by the afternoon and high temperatures will be well below average this weekend. TODAY: Clouds will linger in the morning through midday in spots with sun in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger opening new location in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger is opening a new Mid-South location in just a few days. The popular restaurant will open Monday in Cordova at 1040 N Germantown Parkway at 11 a.m. with drive-thru services only. Whataburger will roll out additional service options including dine-in, online ordering, curbside and delivery...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Third man charged in Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third suspect has been charged in connection with the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirms that Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted by a grand jury on three charges on Nov. 10. Govan is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Time set for Memphis Tigers women’s soccer match

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The time is set for the Memphis Tiger Women’s NCAA tournament match at Saint Louis. The first touch for the first-round match will be 1 p.m. Saturday vs the Billikens. The Tigers are back-to-back AAC Tournament Champions. Saint Louis won its 5th consecutive Atlantic 10...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tigers men’s soccer run in ACC Tourney over

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After upsetting 12th-ranked Tulsa in the AAC quarterfinals, the Tiger Men’s soccer squad fell to FIU in the Semis 1-Nil. MF Alberto Cruz, F. Lineker Rodriguez dos Santos, and GK Chris Welch were all named 2nd Team All-AAC. Memphis, at 9-5-4, waits to see if...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
ARLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Bartlett ceremony honors U.S. veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ceremony held Friday morning in Bartlett honored veterans across the nation. The annual event recognized veterans with a presentation of colors, several speakers and a prayer. Throughout the ceremony veterans within different branches were asked to stand and received praise. The city’s mayor says recognizing...
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

901FC extends Phillip Goodrum’s contract

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the Pro Soccer season over for Memphis 901FC, the Club is about the business of re-tooling its roster for another run at the United Soccer League Crown. The 901FC is announcing it’s bringing record-setting Forward Phillip Goodrum back for another season. Goodrum put 22...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting near downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting near downtown Memphis Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department says the shooting happened at Exchange Avenue and Hamlin Place at 10:15 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. No...
