actionnews5.com
Cast your vote for 2023 Beale Street Music Festival performers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Music Festival is preparing for their next festival and you’ll have a chance to vote on who you would like to see perform. The Beale Street Music Festival returns to Tom Lee Park on May 5, 2023. Voters will be able to...
actionnews5.com
The Grinch visits Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” takes the Orpheum stage later this month as a musical!. While the Grinch may claim to have a “heart two sizes too small” Friday, he was all heart, mostly. Greeting friends both feathered and...
actionnews5.com
actionnews5.com
MSCS Spanish teacher goes viral online, uses music to reach students and millions more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Shelby County School teacher is making headlines after going viral on the popular social media app TikTok!. Stephanie Claybourne’s, or as her students call her Señorita Clay, video of teaching the Spanish alphabet to Memphis rapper GloRilla’s smash hit F.N.F. (Let’s Go) has over 13 million of views!
actionnews5.com
Here’s what’s inside the November issue of Memphis Magazine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The November issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside. From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talks with Writer Sam Cicci about his review on the new Restaurant Iris. Check out...
actionnews5.com
Digital Exclusive: Tax pro shares tax benefits for veterans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Veteran’s Day a tax pro is sharing some great tax benefits for veterans and their families. Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about any recent changes that could benefit veterans.
actionnews5.com
Arctic air will continue to stream into the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a cold rain and wintry mix (for some), now just clouds remain this morning. These will gradually clear by the afternoon and high temperatures will be well below average this weekend. TODAY: Clouds will linger in the morning through midday in spots with sun in...
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opening new location in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger is opening a new Mid-South location in just a few days. The popular restaurant will open Monday in Cordova at 1040 N Germantown Parkway at 11 a.m. with drive-thru services only. Whataburger will roll out additional service options including dine-in, online ordering, curbside and delivery...
actionnews5.com
State Representative presents $500k investment in Memphis Youth Sports and Mentorship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesse State Representative presented a check for $500,000 to Youth Sports and Mentorship on Friday. Some of the kids to benefit from the donation were gathered at the Ed Rice Community Center Nov, 11. State Representative Antonio Parkinson says this donation from SchoolSeed is the first...
actionnews5.com
The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
actionnews5.com
Third man charged in Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third suspect has been charged in connection with the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirms that Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted by a grand jury on three charges on Nov. 10. Govan is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy...
actionnews5.com
Time set for Memphis Tigers women’s soccer match
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The time is set for the Memphis Tiger Women’s NCAA tournament match at Saint Louis. The first touch for the first-round match will be 1 p.m. Saturday vs the Billikens. The Tigers are back-to-back AAC Tournament Champions. Saint Louis won its 5th consecutive Atlantic 10...
actionnews5.com
Tigers men’s soccer run in ACC Tourney over
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After upsetting 12th-ranked Tulsa in the AAC quarterfinals, the Tiger Men’s soccer squad fell to FIU in the Semis 1-Nil. MF Alberto Cruz, F. Lineker Rodriguez dos Santos, and GK Chris Welch were all named 2nd Team All-AAC. Memphis, at 9-5-4, waits to see if...
actionnews5.com
Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
actionnews5.com
Bartlett ceremony honors U.S. veterans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ceremony held Friday morning in Bartlett honored veterans across the nation. The annual event recognized veterans with a presentation of colors, several speakers and a prayer. Throughout the ceremony veterans within different branches were asked to stand and received praise. The city’s mayor says recognizing...
actionnews5.com
901FC extends Phillip Goodrum’s contract
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the Pro Soccer season over for Memphis 901FC, the Club is about the business of re-tooling its roster for another run at the United Soccer League Crown. The 901FC is announcing it’s bringing record-setting Forward Phillip Goodrum back for another season. Goodrum put 22...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Animal Services officer receives national recognition for reuniting lost pets with owners
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations are in order for one Memphis Animal Services officer. The National Animal Care & Control Association recognized Lawrence Higginbottom as the National Animal Control Officer of the Year. “Everything I’m doing now in the city and the community is not going unnoticed,” said Higginbottom....
actionnews5.com
New restaurant coming to Memphis International Airport looking to fill 85 positions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Chili’s restaurant is coming to the Memphis International Airport. HMSHost, a market in the food traveling industry is hosting an in-person job fair to fill 85 full-time and part-time positions that include servers, shift managers, dishwashers/utilities, skilled cooks and crew members. The job...
actionnews5.com
Alzheimer’s volunteer raises over $104K in one year for Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer’s
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wes Milligan, an Alzheimer’s Association board member and local volunteer who raised more than $91,000 to #ENDALZ in 2021, has surpassed his personal goal of raising more than $100,000 in one year as we head into the 2022 Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “When...
actionnews5.com
1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting near downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting near downtown Memphis Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department says the shooting happened at Exchange Avenue and Hamlin Place at 10:15 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. No...
