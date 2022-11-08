ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Attrition emerges as USC's biggest championship hurdle

Football is a brutal game. It’s easy to lose sight of that especially amidst the dazzling athleticism and dramatic improvement USC has shown en route to a 9-1 record with a Rose Bowl showdown against UCLA in what could be a de facto Pac-12 championship semifinal next Saturday. The Trojans have come a long, long way as Lincoln Riley reminded us this past week. USC has used an explosive offense to overcome a struggling defense but against Colorado it was Tuli Tuipulotu and the defense that sparked what became a 55-17 rout of the Buffaloes at the Coliseum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after UCLA?

Arizona defeated UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night and it was the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era in Tucson. “Well, that was a big win," Fisch said. "That was a big win for the program. That was a big win for Arizona football. It meant a lot to our team today. It meant a lot to our Southern California players – I think we have 26 of them – it meant a lot to our staff, it meant a lot to every player on our team, meant a lot to Jayden to come back after the game he played a week ago and go 22-for-28 and 320 yards, 6-for-6 in the red zone and no turnovers.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy