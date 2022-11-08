Read full article on original website
DTR on the Hail Mary, Starting Slow, Prepping for USC
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked with the media after the loss to Arizona about the last second effort, starting slow, and getting ready for USC.
Mo Osling on De Laura, Defensive Faults, Repeating Against USC
UCLA defensive back Mo Osling talked after the loss to Arizona about the the production of Jayden De Laura, what went wrong on defense, and getting another win over USC.
Attrition emerges as USC's biggest championship hurdle
Football is a brutal game. It’s easy to lose sight of that especially amidst the dazzling athleticism and dramatic improvement USC has shown en route to a 9-1 record with a Rose Bowl showdown against UCLA in what could be a de facto Pac-12 championship semifinal next Saturday. The Trojans have come a long, long way as Lincoln Riley reminded us this past week. USC has used an explosive offense to overcome a struggling defense but against Colorado it was Tuli Tuipulotu and the defense that sparked what became a 55-17 rout of the Buffaloes at the Coliseum.
Offensive Disappears in Loss to Arizona
UCLA produced under three points per drive against the worst defense in the Pac-12, so is it any surprise the Bruins lost on Saturday?
What did Jedd Fisch say after UCLA?
Arizona defeated UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night and it was the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era in Tucson. “Well, that was a big win," Fisch said. "That was a big win for the program. That was a big win for Arizona football. It meant a lot to our team today. It meant a lot to our Southern California players – I think we have 26 of them – it meant a lot to our staff, it meant a lot to every player on our team, meant a lot to Jayden to come back after the game he played a week ago and go 22-for-28 and 320 yards, 6-for-6 in the red zone and no turnovers.
Chip Kelly After Loss to Arizona, Defensive Problems, de Laura's Performance
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked after UCLA's loss to Arizona Saturday night, mostly about the problems with the UCLA defense, the performance of Wildcat quarterback Jayden de Laura, some play calls and more:
Instant reactions from Oregon's shocking loss at home to rival Washington
Eugene, Ore. - The Oregon Ducks put up nearly 600 yards of offense, they scored 24 second-half points, and averaged over 7 yards per play Saturday against bitter rival Washington. They also lost the game 37-34, the second time the Ducks have lost a home game to the Huskies in the last three games played at Autzen Stadium.
