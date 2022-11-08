Read full article on original website
Celebration of life service for rapper Takeoff happening today at State Farm Arena
Fans will gather to remember rapper Takeoff, a member of Atlanta rap group Migos, during a celebration of life service Friday. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, died last week after he was shot outside a Houston bowling alley. No arrests have been made in his death. State...
Fans praise slain rapper Takeoff at Atlanta memorial
ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans celebrated the musical legacy of slain rapper Takeoff on Friday at a memorial service in Atlanta, near where the artist grew up, that drew Justin Bieber, Drake and other big names in the music industry. Takeoff, part of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos...
Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign
ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
Alicia Keys to Perform at Takeoff’s Memorial Service in Atlanta
*Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are scheduled to perform at rapper Takeoff‘s memorial service on Friday. Takeoff was shot and killed during a dice game outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was age 28. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE...
Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member
ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
Funeral For Takeoff This Friday: How You Can Attend
The funeral service for Kirshnik Kari Ball, better known as Takeoff from the local rap group Migos, will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022. Here’s how you can attend the memorial service. When Will Takeoff’s Funeral Service Take Place?. The funeral for Takeoff will take place on...
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
Jane Fonda celebrating 85th birthday bash in Buckhead
Acclaimed actress Jane Fonda is celebrating her 85th birthday with a big party and fundraiser in Buckhead featuring special guests like Gladys Knight, Tyler Perry, and more. Fonda talked with Paul Milliken about partying for a good cause.
32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings
She was inside her bedroom when she heard gunshots....
2 arrested, 1 wanted for helping suspect who shot Henry officer, another man escape
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people and are searching for a third they say helped a suspect avoid being arrested. Deputies say Brentson Bernard Thomas shot a detention officer and another man several times at an apartment complex in McDonough last week.
Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
DeKalb Police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old last seen getting off bus
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy. Authorities said Elijah was last seen Wednesday near Arbor Hill Road in DeKalb County after getting off the bus and he did not return home. Police did not list Elijah's last name.
