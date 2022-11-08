ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Fans praise slain rapper Takeoff at Atlanta memorial

ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans celebrated the musical legacy of slain rapper Takeoff on Friday at a memorial service in Atlanta, near where the artist grew up, that drew Justin Bieber, Drake and other big names in the music industry. Takeoff, part of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos...
fox5atlanta.com

Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member

ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
atlantafi.com

Funeral For Takeoff This Friday: How You Can Attend

The funeral service for Kirshnik Kari Ball, better known as Takeoff from the local rap group Migos, will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022. Here’s how you can attend the memorial service. When Will Takeoff’s Funeral Service Take Place?. The funeral for Takeoff will take place on...
fox5atlanta.com

Jane Fonda celebrating 85th birthday bash in Buckhead

Acclaimed actress Jane Fonda is celebrating her 85th birthday with a big party and fundraiser in Buckhead featuring special guests like Gladys Knight, Tyler Perry, and more. Fonda talked with Paul Milliken about partying for a good cause.
fox5atlanta.com

Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
