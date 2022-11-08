ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Chaim Bloom says Xander Bogaerts is top choice at shortstop

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fk2hH_0j3FIFQs00

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts is a free agent after opting out of the final three years of his contract with the Red Sox, but the Boston brass remains committed to bringing the shortstop back.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Monday night that Bogaerts remains the team's "first choice" at shortstop.

"We want him here. He makes us better," Bloom told Alex Spier of The Boston Globe at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas. "We respect his right to exercise [the opt-out] and to explore the market. We want him back and we will stay engaged with him."

Extension talks between Bogaerts and the Sox were shelved at the end of spring training, after Boston offered to add one year at $30 million to the final three years of the six-year, $120 million deal that Bogaerts signed prior to the 2019 season. The shortstop balked at that offer, talks never got going again, and now Bogaerts is a free agent for the first time of his career.

Bloom said Monday that Boston considers Trevor Story and Enrique Hernandez as in-house options at shortstop should Bogaerts sign elsewhere. He also said that the team will explore the enticing shortstop market in free agency, with shortstops like Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, and Dansby Swanson all available to the highest bidder.

But Bloom made it clear that Bogaerts is his and the team's preference.

"He's our first choice. That's not going to change," said Bloom. "Part of our jobs is to explore every option to field a contending team next year and put together a really good group. We need to explore every possible way to do that, but Bogey's our first choice."

Bogaerts originally signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent at the age of 16, and has spent the last decade manning shortstop for the team. He's earned four All-Star nods and two World Series wins during his tenure in Boston.

Last season, Bogaerts slashed .307/.377/.456 with 15 homers, 38 doubles, 73 RBIs, and 84 runs scored for the Red Sox.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation

The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
FanSided

San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
SAN DIEGO, CA
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Boston

Xander Bogaerts wins second straight Silver Slugger award

BOSTON  -- Xander Bogaerts is going to add a lot of loot to his bank account this offseason. On Thursday, he took home some more silver.Bogaerts won his second straight Silver Slugger award on Thursday, once again taking his place as the American League's best offensive shortstop. He led all AL shortstops with a .307 average and .377 OBP during the 2022 season, to go along with his 15 home runs and 73 RBIs for the Red Sox.This is the fifth Silver Slugger of Bogaerts' career, as he also captured the award in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2021. He was the only Red Sox player to win a Silver Slugger in 2022.Now he'll wait to see what else he gets this offseason. Bogaerts officially became a free agent earlier this week when he opted out of the final three years of his contract with the Red Sox. The Boston brass has said that the 30-year-old is their top choice at shortstop, but other teams will likely be willing to break the bank for the four-time All-Star.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

McAvoy returns to bring red-hot Bruins to full strength

BOSTON  -- The Bruins were already a force to start the season. Now they've gotten their best defenseman back in Charlie McAvoy.The 24-year-old blue liner made an immediate impact in his season debut Thursday night, scoring the eventual game-winning goal in Boston's 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames. McAvoy broke up a 1-1 tie late in the second period, firing in a wrister from the Calgary blue line off a nice feed from Pavel Zacha. The TD Garden crowd went wild after McAvoy scored, as they did whenever he delivered one of his team-high five hits on the evening. McAvoy, who...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy